Top Eversource executives credited for financial performance, outage response in multimillion dollar 2021 compensation

Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
·2 min read

The former chief executive officer of Eversource Energy, who served until May 2021, received more than $10 million in compensation last year, less than in 2020, but more than what his successor was paid, the Berlin utility disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing.

In calculating compensation, Eversource gave greater weight to the company’s financial performance than its operations. Storms were rarer last year than in 2020 when Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread outages, and Eversource said the two executives share credit for fewer power outages.

James Judge, 66, stepped down as CEO May 5 and became executive chairman. His total compensation in 2021, including pension value, was $10.2 million. His comparable compensation in 2020 was $14.6 million.

Compensation included $1.1 million in salary, $2.2 million in an incentive plan and stock awards of $6.8 million.

Joseph Nolan Jr., who succeeded Judge as CEO, received compensation that included a salary of $1 million, an incentive plan of $2.3 million and stock awards valued at $1.4 million. Total compensation for Nolan, 58, including pension value, was $6.5 million.

Eversource’s electric system reliability, measured by months between interruptions, was top decile in the industry in 2021, with customer power interruptions an average of 19.2 months apart, the utility said. The average system outage duration was 69.8 minutes, which was in the top quartile of the utility industry for the fastest restoration time, it said.

Tropical Storm Henri hit southern New England in August, but shifted closer to Rhode Island, sparing Connecticut much of its punch. Eversource was credited by state regulators and lawmakers for preparing better after it faced strong criticism in the wake of Isaias in 2020.

Eversource serves electric and gas customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in addition to Connecticut.

Eversource said profit as measured by earnings per share increased 6% last year over 2020 despite challenges such as higher than planned expenses caused primarily by storms and COVID-19. And the utility increased its dividend by 6.2%, higher than the utility industry’s median dividend growth of 4.7%, it said.

Eversource also said it “reached a constructive settlement, involving many key stakeholders” following the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s investigation into its response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

PURA strongly criticized the utility for its preparation in advance of the storm and its cleanup after Isaias left the state. Eversource took an $85.8 million charge on its profit last year to pay for settlements with state regulators.

The utility also said it made “significant progress” advancing siting and permitting at the federal and state levels of its three offshore wind projects.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com.

