Top exec at juvenile jail fired, another reassigned amid sex assault investigation

A top administrator at the Wayne County juvenile jail was fired Friday, in the wake of an investigation into allegations that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by other youths at the facility.

Deputy Director of Administration Mark Roland had worked with the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility since September 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.

"I can’t comment any further on the termination because it is a personnel and human resources matter," said Tiffani Jackson, a spokeswoman for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on Friday in an email.

More:Boy, 12, may have been sexually assaulted at troubled Wayne County juvenile jail

More:Boy, 12, released to mom after attack at Wayne County juvenile jail

Facility Director Brandon Barber was reassigned to a job elsewhere in the county Friday. Jackson did not provide his new position.

The Free Press couldn't immediately reach Roland or Barber for comment.

A county employee told the Free Press for an earlier report that three youths are accused of assaulting the boy. The employee was not authorized to speak to the news media and requested anonymity. County officials confirmed the assault investigation, saying it happened early Wednesday morning and that Michigan State Police are investigating.

Seven juvenile jail employees have been suspended in connection with the incident. The state has launched two investigations, officials said.

The possible sexual assault comes amid an overcrowding and understaffing crisis that officials have warned has reached emergency levels. Juveniles have been confined to rooms for long periods of time and were denied daily showers, recreation, medication and schooling, an ongoing Free Press investigation has found.

This is a developing story.

Contact Christine MacDonald: cmacdonald@freepress.com or 313-418-2149. Follow her on Twitter: @cmacfreep. Contact Gina Kaufman: gkaufman@freepress.com or 313-223-4526. Follow her on Twitter: @ReporterGina.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Top exec at Wayne County juvenile jail fired, another reassigned