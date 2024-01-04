Top Fayetteville food headlines of 2023: The list may surprise you

Did a friend forward this to you? Sign up here.

Hi foodies,

Who else was sick over Christmas? I am recovering from a nasty case of the flu, and I apologize for missing the last Fayetteville Foodies newsletter of 2023.

Here’s what I would have written about:

Recently, we published a list of the top Fayetteville-area food openings in 2023. While these generated plenty of buzz, new restaurants didn't necessarily take center stage last year.

Hot dog stand Dogslingers, for instance, took off this summer and continues to dominate the Fayetteville Foodies Facebook page. The business opened three years ago.

The most-read food headline of last year wasn’t highlighting a new restaurant, either — it was about a soul food spot that closed about a decade ago. Another top food story was about a Fayetteville bakery that opened in the ‘70s.

Curious about the full list of Fayetteville food headlines from 2023? Here are the top 25. They may surprise you!

25. Independent Spring Lake coffee shop lays off most of its staff as coffee chains open nearby

24. Longtime N.C. restaurant family opens much-anticipated ‘meat & three’ spot in Fayetteville

23. This old-school sandwich shop since 1982 is one of Fayetteville's best-kept secrets

22. All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant rolls into Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

21. Fayetteville plaza once dominated by strip clubs is home to restaurants loved by locals

20. Shook: Fayetteville's favorite taco brought tears to my eyes

19. Another Fayetteville restaurant closes? Popular late-night bite suddenly calls it quits

18. Fayetteville restaurant known for scratch-made barbecue is closing its doors for good

17. Fayetteville woman who's fed thousands of locals prepares to serve free lunch Saturday

16. Fayetteville food truck plans a permanent spot at former Speedway on Reilly Road

15. Fayetteville all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant closes after eight months in business

14. Fayetteville chef 'headed for victory' in competition for $1 million to build a restaurant

13. Crumbl Cookies opens in Fayetteville. Get our rankings of this week's flavors

12. Fayetteville's most popular hot dog stand is planning a restaurant and food truck stop

11. Fishy business: Chang's Seafood says goodbye to NY Supreme Steamers after 13 days

10. Will a longtime Fayetteville bakery live on when second-generation owner hangs up his apron?

9. The biggest Fayetteville-area restaurant, bakery and cafe openings in 2023. Here's a list

8. This Fayetteville bakery was named one of the best doughnut shops in the country by Yelp

7. 10 years after 'Bar Rescue,' how is 22 Klicks in Hope Mills holding up?

6. Longtime barbecue restaurant closes original Fayetteville store after 24 years in business

5. Best fast-food chains in America: See which NC-founded restaurants made the list

4. One of Fayetteville's most-missed restaurants returns at homecoming event

3. Best southern barbecue joints in 2023: See which North Carolina spots made the list

2. Chain seafood restaurant in Fayetteville closes after more than two decades

1. Sunday event brings back one of Fayetteville’s most-missed restaurants for a day

Like last year, I look forward to continuing to bring Fayetteville food news to your inbox in 2024. Please don’t hesitate to reach me at tshook@gannett.com with your story ideas and feedback.

Happy eating,

Taylor

