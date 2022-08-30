Top FBI Agent Resigns after Allegedly Thwarting Hunter Biden Investigation: Report

A top FBI agent based in Washington, D.C., reportedly resigned from his position last week after being accused of attempting to thwart a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was escorted out of the Washington field office by at least two “headquarters-looking types” last Friday, sources told the Washington Times on Monday.

Thibault had already been on leave since FBI director Christopher Wray revealed during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month that he found the whistleblower claims against the agent and his colleague, FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten, “deeply troubling.”

Republican senator Chuck Grassley wrote to Wray in July that he believed the pair had orchestrated a “scheme” to “undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.” The senator also alleged that Thibault had tried to shut down criminal probe pathways into the president’s son until at least one month before the November 2020 election.

“Thibault allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines … [and] subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future,” Grassley said.

“In October 2020, an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed at the direction of ASAC Thibault… [when] all of the reporting was either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants,” the senator added.

Some Republicans have insisted that Thibault may have been motivated by malicious political bias, pointing to his social-media history, including a retweet of a Lincoln Project message that called former president Trump a “psychologically broken, embittered and deeply unhappy man.”

In November 2020, the New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story, unveiling emails related to his foreign business dealings, which included introducing his father, who was then serving as vice president, to his Chinese associates. The computer also contained footage of Hunter Biden doing drugs and having sex with prostitutes.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that Facebook suppressed stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election after the FBI told the company they should look out for Russian “misinformation.”

The “distribution” of the bombshell report was limited on the social media platform for “five or seven” days when the laptop was still being authenticated, leading to a situation in which “fewer people saw it than would have otherwise,” he said. Zuckerberg said the FBI didn’t specifically ask Facebook to flag the Biden laptop story but suppressed it anyway after deciding it qualified as potential Russian propaganda.

