Top Fed official says Fed far from achieving its goals

FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in an open meeting in Washington. Brainard says the outlook for the U.S. economy is bright but the recent jobs report is a reminder that the path of the recovery is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict. Brainard, a member of the Fed’s board, said in remarks to a virtual conference sponsored by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, that employment and inflation remain far from the Fed’s goals. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official says the outlook for the U.S. economy is bright but the recent jobs report is a reminder that the path of the recovery is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict.

Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed's board, said Tuesday in a virtual conference sponsored by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, that employment and inflation remain far from the Fed's goals.

The Fed has said it will not start raising interest rates until it has achieved maximum employment and annual prices gains that have not only hit the Fed's 2% target, but exceeded that target for a period of time.

“While more balanced than earlier this year, risks remain from vaccine hesitancy, deadlier variants and a resurgence of cases in some foreign countries,” Brainard said.

The Fed has kept its key interest rate at 0 percent to 0.25% for more than a year and signaled that it will keep rates at this level at least through 2023. Brainard's comments Tuesday backed up the view that the Fed has no intention to change course in interest rates.

Brainard referred to last week's job report that showed the economy created 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than March and far fewer than economists had been expecting. She said this was a signal that the Fed needs to proceed with caution before withdrawing its support.

She said that the report was “a reminder that the path of re-opening and recovery — like the shutdown — is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict, so basing monetary policy on outcomes rather than the outlook will serve us well.”

She said the path of inflation was also difficult to predict but that the most likely outcome was a brief period of “transitory” price increases with inflation then returning to the low inflation levels that the country has experienced for more than a quarter-century.

But she said she will be monitoring inflation closely in coming months to make sure this forecast of a return to lower inflation proves correct.

If a risk of higher inflation for longer becomes evident, Brainard said the Fed has “the tools and the experience to gently guide inflation back to our target. No one should doubt our commitment to do so."

But on the other hand, she said the Fed should not dismiss risks that the re-opening proves weaker than expected because of such factors as the uncertain path for the pandemic.

“Remaining patient through the transitory surge associated with reopening will help ensure that the underlying economic momentum ... is not curtailed by a premature tightening of financial conditions,” Brainard said.

Asked during a question and answer session what it would take for the Fed to become concerned about a potential overheating of the economy, Brainard said she believes significant changes in the expectations of businesses and consumers about inflation would take time to become embedded in the economy.

“Over three decades or more, we just don't see rapid changes in inflation dynamics,” she said. The central bank needs to be cautious that it doesn't choke off the recovery and end up with inflation once gain stuck below the Fed's 2% target, she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street skids on inflation fears; USD, bond yields jump

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks suffered the biggest slump in at least 11 weeks on Wednesday and benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices in April unexpectedly rose by the highest level in nearly 12 years, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes. A 0.8% jump in the U.S. consumer price index - outpacing a 0.2% forecast - boosted the U.S. dollar as expectations of rising real interest rates burnished the currency's appeal. The gyrations in financial markets underscored concerns among some investors that the Federal Reserve could be wrong in its prediction that inflation pressures in the United States are temporary, and that the central bank may have to raise rates sooner than it expects.

  • UFC 263 adds Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart rematch after illegal knee ended first fight

    Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart will run it back at UFC 263 in hopes of getting a controversy-free result.

  • Fed’s Clarida sees risks of higher inflation and a weak labor market

    Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Wednesday there is a risk that there could be more persistent upward pressure on inflation than the Fed expects

  • Fed’s Brainard suggests a boom economy is not a sure thing

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday urged the Fed to be patient and not take its foot off the gas too soon, saying a strong economy was not a sure thing.

  • Is the entry-level job going extinct?

    Today’s graduates are expected to arrive on the job with a range of in-demand skills they would have once developed in the early years of their career.

  • Senate Rules Committee debates major voting rights overhaul

    Lawmakers on the Senate Rules Committee are debating the "For the People Act," a major overhaul of voting rights in the U.S. Democrats say the measure is crucial to protecting elections, while Republicans say it isn't necessary as they push for restrictive laws. CBSN's Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Tanya Rivero about the debate.

  • The other targets of Biden's bipartisan outreach: Manchin and Sinema

    Even as the White House woos Republican senators, it has its eye on Democrats' two swing votes.

  • Gold Set For First Loss in Five Days With Yields Gaining

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for its first loss in five days as bond yields inched up and the dollar pared losses.The yield on the 10-year Treasuries pushed higher as investors remained on edge over the threat of inflation. Rising yields hurt demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. Ebbing losses in the dollar reduced the appeal of bullion as an alternative asset.The drop comes as bullion has been recouping early 2021 losses, posting its biggest weekly gain since November last week after a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth supported the case for continued economic stimulus and low interest rates. While rising inflation expectations could eventually boost demand for gold as a hedge, the rebound in yields is damping investor interest for now, analysts said.“We’ve seen some profit-taking and a sudden dearth of buyers” after yields rose, said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.Spot gold fell as much as 1% before paring losses to trade at $1,834.80 an ounce by 2:22 p.m. in New York, after reaching $1,845.51 on Monday, the highest since Feb. 11. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.1% to settle at $1,836.10 an ounce. Spot silver advanced, while platinum and palladium slipped.Treasuries faced selling pressure during the U.S. morning as dealers prepared to underwrite first of three auctions this week.“I do think we hold this level around $1,820 for the moment, with $1,800 the real bulwark, and wouldn’t expect a significant test of that area unless tomorrow’s 10-year auction is poor.”April’s disappointing employment report doesn’t change the upbeat outlook for the U.S. labor market amid strong consumer demand, Federal Reserve officials said.Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank will need to remain accommodative “until we really get nervous that inflation is just in excess of averaging 2% over time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street slides on soaring US inflation

    Fears are growing that the US recovery could be derailed by surging prices after inflation jumped to its highest level since 2008. April’s consumer prices index surged by 0.8pc and pushed annual inflation to 4.2pc, its highest since September 2008. The figure, which was far higher than the 3.6pc expected, sparked a turbulent day on markets as traders bet on the Fed reining in its Covid-19 stimulus. The S&P and Dow Jones each closed 2pc down, with the former clocking its biggest one-day percentage drop since February. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled almost 3pc. Adding to inflationary pressures, US petrol prices rose to a seven-year high yesterday. Motorists in the US have already been hit in the wallet after the cost of second-hand cars soared 10pc in a month, the biggest rise since 1953. Semiconductor shortages hampering vehicle production have forced car hire firms such as Avis and Hertz to hoover up second-hand cars to meet recovering demand. President Joe Biden’s stimulus packages are largely funded by borrowing and have also fuelled inflation worries. Economists said the inflation move was exaggerated by price falls a year earlier. But core prices, which strip out volatile food and energy, also rose at the fastest pace for almost 40 years. The Fed last year changed its policy to allow the US economy to run hotter as it pulls away from Covid-19.

  • ECB’s Knot Signals Upward Revision to 2021 Growth Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy may expand by more than the 4% currently projected by the European Central Bank this year as savings are unleashed and consumption rebounds, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.The Dutch policy maker argued that service-sector activity is reviving in line with the experiences of other countries that were faster at rolling out vaccinations, and that the bloc will likely follow a similar path now that it is catching up.“We can take comfort that the euro area in the coming months will take the exact same trajectory, services will also pick up, we expect more than 4% growth over the full year,” he said at an event late on Tuesday. “I would argue that there is still significant upside risk actually, and that has to do with pent-up demand.”The ECB will update its economic projections next month, after last doing so in March. Since then, the speed of inoculations in the bloc has significantly accelerated, and the economy has shown resilience despite severe restrictions in countries that are battling a stubborn third wave of infections.“Traditionally we have been very conservative within the ECB, assuming in our baseline projections that the savings rate would just return to its pre-corona level, that there would be no pent-up demand taking place,” Knot said. “I personally think that’s a bit of an overly conservative assumption.”Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said at a separate event that if the distribution of vaccines accelerates in the coming weeks, “it’s normal to expect that, indeed, the European, global and, of course, Spanish economies begin to see relatively strong economic growth in the coming quarters.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure

    You can observe a lot by watching, according to baseball great Yogi Berra. Well, we’ve started to observe a little more caution creeping into the market. It’s arguably there in bonds, where the 10-year yield continues to pivot around 1.6%, well off its March high and not getting much traction. It’s also evident in the Nasdaq (COMP) and Russell 2000 (RUT), both of which can’t seem to find a pathway upward. Tech shares slid again early Tuesday in pre-market trading, with “FAANG” names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) again taking it on the chin. Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) fell double-digits after reporting earnings, with analysts pointing to higher than expected compensation costs. Even though the COMP—heavily weighted toward Tech—is just 3% from all-time highs, when it ran into struggles last month it may have made some investors feel more cautious about being “all in” to stocks. We’re starting to see more interest in fixed income than earlier this year. Caution is also evident in the latest batch of retail investor data for April (see more below), which showed a slight pullback. Also, gold is up to well above $1,800 an ounce—a three-month high. It’s climbed about 10% from its 2021 lows. One possible issue is a lack of catalysts. The big tug-of-war between growth and value continues to play out, with value winning yesterday’s battle in a huge way. Other than that, there’s not much of a story to trade on. Some had anticipated a strong April jobs report and thought that might provide a new storyline—namely a change in the Fed’s thinking on tapering monetary support. Instead we got a lackluster jobs number that kind of pushed that debate back another month, and the monetary “party” continues. Wage pressure was capped because of the jobs growth being concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sectors, something that might continue. That takes inflationary pressure off the Fed, to some extent. Tech laid an egg yesterday as stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got creamed, but it’s possible some people will continue to view dips as a buying opportunity. It’s like in football. If a play keeps working, you keep running it. Running the “buy the dip” route in Tech has probably made some people a lot of money over the last year. At some point it will end, absolutely, but no one knows when that will happen. Some Investors Stepped Back In April The April Investor Movement Index® (IMXSM) from TD Ameritrade showed clients tracked by the report reducing their exposure to stocks just slightly during the month. It was the first time that happened since last November. The headline number fell to 8.14 in April, down from its March score of 8.21. It’s still historically high, by the way. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. Checking the data, remember that despite an incredibly strong Q1 earnings season and all three major indices reaching record highs, stocks mostly treaded water in late April. Many clients apparently used last month to rebalance their portfolio, selling some names that reached historic peaks and buying some names they might believe will do well in the reopening trade. While economic and earnings data have been looking positive, there remain some lingering concerns, including inflation. The question remains if the recent flow of positive earnings reports will give us another ‘leg up’ in the market or if inflation or other concerns will end this quiet period and lead to increased volatility. In April, TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers overall. Some of the popular stocks bought during the period were Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). TD Ameritrade clients did find some names to sell on strength during the period, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). What’s interesting is that clients’ exposure remained about flat in April even as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 5%. There were people who sold stocks last month and actually put some of the money into fixed income. Maybe with the COMP near all-time highs and struggling a bit, there’s more caution. Monday To Forget In Tech Speaking of selling, the FAANGs and chips saw a lot of it on Monday, and that helped send the Nasdaq (COMP) down more than 2.5%. A lot of analysts sound like they’ve turned bearish on internet ad buying, which hurts stocks like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). The exception to the bearish analysis was Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which got an upgrade. It didn’t appear to help the stock much yesterday, however. Companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have basically gotten no traction despite their strong earnings. Over the long term, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination. They’ve all come a long way over the last year and it makes sense that at some point the craziness just had to slow down. Both the Tech sector and small-cap stocks just haven’t really gone much of anywhere over the last month, and that might be damping some of the overall enthusiasm on Wall Street. If you’re a long-term investor, it’s times like these when you don’t need to necessarily obsess over every daily move in your portfolio. Major indices are near all-time highs and have come a long way. There can’t be new fireworks every day, or every month for that matter. CHART OF THE DAY: TECH BREAK. Futures on the Technology-laden Nasdaq-100 Index (/NQ—candlestick) finished Monday right at the 50-day moving average (blue line), but blew through it in the overnight hours. But considering many of the top tech names have been on quite a run this past year, a bit of a pullback in /NQ might not be too surprising. Note there’s still plenty of real estate between this morning’s breach of the 50-day moving average and a test of the 200-day moving average (purple line), currently at 12447. Data source: Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Inflation Watch Intensifies: Some key April data is now straight ahead on the inflation front. Tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) might be the hottest tickets since Disneyland reopened. Just about everyone on Wall Street is eager to see if reports of inflation from many companies this earnings season started to show up in the numbers. A couple caveats to keep in perspective heading in. First, one month is not a trend. We could see something in April and not see it repeat in May. Every economic number is a snapshot in time. Second, as the Fed has been warning for what feels like months, the comparisons are against April 2020 when lockdowns were in full force. In other words, the year-over-year numbers might look a bit alarming until you put them into context. Now that you’ve been warned, analysts say they expect tomorrow’s CPI to show a benign 0.2% rise month over month, according to Wall Street consensus compiled by Briefing.com. That’s actually down from 0.6% in March. Core CPI is seen a little bit higher at 0.3%, which is even with the March gain. Last time out, Energy price increases led the gains in headline CPI, and with gas prices up substantially over the last month, it’s possible we could see a repeat of that. Headache In The Oil Market? Crude had been bumping its head against $65 a barrel most of the last two months, and that level remains one it just can’t seem to move above for more than a day or two. The ransomware attack on a huge U.S. pipeline sent gasoline futures sharply higher on Monday, and gas prices already average $2.98, according to the government. We’re also closing in on the U.S. “driving season” even as travel companies report far more demand and rental car prices go through the roof. Airfares still seem reasonable, but let’s wait and see. One thing that could help crude this summer is more large firms now encouraging or even requiring employees to be back at least some days of the week. There was a rise in daycare hiring last month, the Labor Department said, perhaps a sign of parents returning to the office. Anything close to $70 could raise concerns for major transport companies like truckers and airlines. However, transports continue setting record highs as the economy reopens and the pipeline shutdown limits supplies on the East Coast. Overall, crude didn’t show as much reaction to that as some people thought it would, maybe because it looks like things will return to normal soon. We’re still a bit below the 52-week high near $68. Business Or Pleasure? Hotel and resort giant Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) had a lot of good news in its earnings report yesterday, mainly that occupancies were strong in March and “demand improved meaningfully,” according to their CEO. The company sees signs of improvement in business-related travel, especially in China where MAR hosted more business travelers in March than it did in March 2019 before the pandemic. One argument against companies like MAR is that while vacation travel—especially to resorts where social distancing is more easy—may be on the rise, business travel may have a lot more trouble returning to where it was. There are just so many other options people have found for meetings when they were forced to stay home. The company is seeing more mixed travel itineraries, where people combine business trips with leisure. Is that the wave of the future? If so, it’s still kind of mixed news for hotels and airlines, especially ones like Delta (NYSE: DAL) that depended so heavily on business travelers. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWynn, Marriott Start The Week's Earnings Parade, With Disney Waiting in WingsSilver Lining: Disappointing Jobs Report May Dampen Worry About Overheating Economy© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes sharply lower as inflation fears heat up

    Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday with the S&P suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, as inflation data fueled concerns over whether interest rate hikes from the Fed could happen sooner than anticipated. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session deep in negative territory in the wake of the Labor Department's April consumer prices report, which showed the biggest rise in nearly 12 years. The report, which measures the prices U.S. consumers pay for a basket of goods, was hotly anticipated by market participants who have grown increasingly worried over whether current price jumps will defy the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassurances by morphing into long-term inflation.

  • Report looks at how some liberals struggle with easing COVID restrictions

    An article in The Atlantic looks at how policymakers in some of the nation's most progressive communities left scientific evidence behind while keeping tougher COVID restrictions. The author, Atlantic staff writer Emma Green, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about what she found.

  • Biden to Expand Employee Retention Tax Credit Amidst Weak Jobs Report

    President Joe Biden offered updates on the state of the economy yesterday after a very disappointing jobs report that brought in only 266,000 non-farm payroll jobs instead of the expected 1 million....

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as inflation worries mount

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower for a second day Thursday after unexpectedly strong U.S. consumer price increases fueled worries inflation might drag on an economic recovery. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index recorded its biggest one-day drop in three months.

  • Gold fizzles out as yields, dollar gain post U.S. inflation data

    Gold fell 1% in choppy trading on Wednesday, en route to snap a five-session-long winning streak, after April's jump in U.S. consumer prices buoyed the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, reducing appetite for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,822.91 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT) after falling up to 1% earlier in the session. "For this week, you're going to see caution in the gold and silver markets."

  • In States Cutting Unemployment Benefits, Gig Workers Have The Most To Lose

    Republicans have focused on an extra $300 federal payment, but states are also cutting benefits for nontraditional workers and the long-term jobless.

  • Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy with this Screener

    Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy with this Screener

  • Colonial Pipeline Shutdown: A Socially Responsible Ransomware Attack

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the ransomware group behind the Colonial pipeline shutdown, Druckenmiller’s warning to the Fed, a banker bets big on Doge, and David Bahnsen’s conversation with Larry Kudlow. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Extortion as a Service If the $70 billion run-up in Dogecoin that preceded Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance didn’t convince you we live in a simulation, perhaps this might. It’s an official statement released by the hacker syndicate DarkSide, which shut down the U.S. East Coast’s major gas pipeline last weekend: We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined goverment [sic] and look for other our motive [sic]. Our goal is to make money, and not creating [sic] problems for society. From today we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future. Typos aside, the statement reads like something out of a multibillion-dollar tech company responding to a Cambridge Analytica–style PR crisis. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs used to call themselves “hackers,” embracing the cypherpunk culture of the early Internet; now it’s hackers aping stakeholder capitalists. I mean, DarkSide literally calls its operations “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS for short), perhaps hoping the tech jargon will increase its valuation. Here’s the group’s initial release statement: We are a new product on the market, but that does not mean that we have no experience and we came from nowhere. We received millions of dollars profit by partnering with other well-known cryptolockers. We created DarkSide because we didn’t find the perfect product for us. Now we have it. “We didn’t find the perfect product for us. Now we have it.” I’ve heard that in at least three Ted Talks. This is a disruptive extortion racket. DarkSide focuses on “big game” attacks that yield maximal revenue from businesses that can afford to take the hit. The group claims to perform careful financial analysis to “determine how much you can pay based on your net income.” “We do not want to kill your business,” says DarkSide. That’s nice. The RaaS company also boasts best-in-class customer service: “You can ask all your questions in the chat before paying and our support will answer them.” DarkSide doesn’t limit itself to for-profit pursuits. In October 2020, the group announced a $20,000 donation to Children International and The Water Project, two U.S.-based charities. The organizations promptly said that they’d return the money, although I’m not quite sure how, given it came in the form of untraceable Bitcoin. The next month, DarkSide announced the creation of a “sustainable” datacenter in Iran. That, too, didn’t go as planned. Ransomware-recovery firms, which help companies respond to hacks, had to halt any payments to DarkSide for fear of funding a state sponsor of terror. The CEO of Coveware, one such “incident response” company, told Bleeping Computer: “It is probable that a portion of the proceeds from any prospective ransom payment to DarkSide would be used to pay services providers within Iran. Accordingly, we have placed DarkSide on our restricted list.” Ever the lean start-up, DarkSide pulled out of Iran. For a socially responsible cybertheft syndicate, a gas pipeline seems like a decent target. DarkSide could spin it as a forced divestiture of fossil-fuel assets. Unfortunately, the 5,500-mile pipeline delivers some 2.5 million barrels of gas to American drivers daily, and the closure has left gas stations across the Southeast unable to access inventory. While the pipeline will likely resume operations at the end of the week, the high-profile attack caught the attention of the White House, with President Biden saying the U.S. would “disrupt and prosecute” DarkSide. Preventative measure from businesses are the most effective way to combat these kinds of attacks, but I wouldn’t be surprised if law enforcement pegged its efforts on cryptocurrencies, which facilitate payments to ransomware gangs. Alas, Musk’s SNL appearance may have coincided with the beginning of a bad stretch for Bitcoin. Around the Web Stanley Druckenmiller warns against excessive monetary accommodation in the Wall Street Journal With its narrow focus on inflation expectations, the Fed seems to be fighting the last battle. Just because the Fed hasn’t faced big trade-offs in recent decades doesn’t mean trade-offs aren’t coming or that they no longer exist. Chairman Jerome Powell needs to recognize the likelihood of future political pressures on the Fed and stop enabling fiscal and market excesses. The long-term risks from asset bubbles and fiscal dominance dwarf the short-term risk of putting the brakes on a booming economy in 2022. Goldman Sachs MD quits after making a fortune on Dogecoin Sources say that Aziz McMahon, a managing director and head of emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs in London, has resigned, allegedly after making money on Dogecoin the cryptocurrency championed by Elon Musk whose value rose 72 times between the start of January and late last week. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF clobbered by tech sell-off Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF looked set for another difficult day on Tuesday as it extended losses in early trading after suffering its worst drop in seven weeks. The ARKK exchange-traded fund fell 2.9% as of 5:38 a.m. in New York. The product, which makes concentrated bets on tech companies aiming to disrupt industries, plunged 5.2% on Monday to a six-month low with all but five of its 58 holdings retreating in a broad tech selloff. That was double the loss of the Nasdaq 100 Index, and took ARKK’s decline from a February peak to 34%. Random Walk David Bahnsen, a private-wealth manager and longtime friend of National Review, recently launched the Capitol Record podcast. His guests thus far have included Kevin Hassett, Anthony Scaramucci, George Gilder, and Art Laffer. In the most recent episode, David talked to Larry Kudlow. You should listen to the episode in full, but here are some highlights. On Biden’s tax proposals: Kudlow: Cap gains is not only the principal risk-premium tax, it’s a double tax on corporate profits. What you’ve got is a three-way here: a hike in the corporate-profit tax proposed, from 21 to 28, a huge increase in the tax on global cash from 10.5 to 21 . . . and then the capital-gains increase. If it goes through, it would be a big deterrent to investment, and investment drives the economy, not consumer spending. Bahnsen: History’s clear on that. We have both a positive and negative historical precedent. We have economic growth and receipts at the Treasury going higher when Reagan, Kennedy, and Clinton cut capital-gains taxes. And we have the precedent, which is largely undisputed even by far-left economists, that there’s a Laffer curve moment when you get less revenue from a higher capital-gains rate. On long-term economic headwinds: Bahnsen: Apart from the tax side, does the economy have the juice to extend this recovery to get back to 3 percent real GDP growth? Kudlow: There are two things that trouble me beside tax policy. One is the Green New Deal. If this stuff goes through, it’s going to have a very detrimental effect on the economy. In the next five to ten years, you are not going to transform the economy to electric cars and renewables. . . . If you get a penalty structure for carbon and fossil fuels, you are going to shut down a lot of businesses, and the price of power will skyrocket. The other is the social policy. If we’re creating incentives not to work, and saying welfare will be provided more generously without any work requirements, then you’re going to decrease the employment-to-population ratio. It’s very demoralizing; work is a virtue. . . . If you start to erode that, you’re in trouble. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Long time: Leafs-Canadiens playoff series first in 42 years

    It's been more than four decades since the Montreal Canadiens faced the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs. “To be able to play the Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, even just playing the Leafs in general, is a special feeling,” Allen said. The meeting of the Original Six rivals in the first round was confirmed Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0.