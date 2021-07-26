Top female gymnasts eliminated at Tokyo Games by a technicality

Reuters
Remains of the final victim were found by search teams on July 20, and medical examiners had been working since then to positively identify the victim before making Monday's announcement, officials said. The Miami-Dade fire department's round-the-clock search for additional victims at the beachfront site of the Champlain Towers South condo, in the Miami suburb of surfside, was demobilized last Friday. Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the search-and-rescue efforts in Surfside "the largest non-hurricane emergency response in the history of our state."