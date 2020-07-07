Top Fitness Industry Owners Point to Scientific Evidence, Call on Governors to Keep Gyms Open

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 60 of America's top fitness industry leaders signed an open letter calling on all United States governors to allow gyms to remain open safely as states take action to curb the COVID-19 crisis.

The letter cites specific science-backed evidence that gyms are not the culprit when it comes to spikes in COVID-19 cases, in part due to their strong safety and sanitation protocols as they reopen. It also advocates for the mental and physical health benefits of exercising, particularly the maintenance of a healthy immune system.

The full text of the letter, officially issued by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), may be found here and below.

BACKGROUND:

After COVID-19 caused gyms to close for several months, business owners took action to adapt and make sure that their businesses could reopen safely and responsibly by putting forward new policies and protocols that follow social distancing guidelines and enhance cleaning and sanitation practices. While most states have allowed gyms to reopen in some capacity, some states like Michigan and New York have yet to reopen gyms. Additionally, Arizona recently shut down gyms for 30 days because of a spike of COVID-19 cases – although evidence did not show that the gyms were responsible for the spikes. In response to this, many of the nation's top fitness industry leaders are speaking out and calling on governors to look at scientific evidence that proves gyms are safe to exercise in.

LETTER:

July 7, 2020

To the Governors of the United States of America:

Health and wellness have never been more essential to our country as they are at this very moment.

We know each of you is under immense pressure to stop the spread of COVID-19 in your state. We are writing to ask that you consider scientific evidence, Americans' mental and physical health, and not shut down gyms and fitness centers that can operate safely.

As leaders in the fitness and wellness industry, we value above all else the health and wellbeing of the millions of members (and staff) who visit the tens of thousands of gyms, clubs and studios operating across the 50 states. We are equally committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – and our members, who are health conscious, share this mindset.

Here is what we know: There is clear evidence that the fitness industry is not the problem when it comes to the spread of the virus.

Evidence shows the fitness industry is not spreading COVID-19. This past spring, we closed our facilities in good faith and based on your mandates to help flatten the COVID-19 curve. Given how little was known about the new virus, it was the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our members and employees. We then worked within each of your states to develop stringent safety and sanitation protocols for reopening fitness locations – including limited capacities, distancing mandates, sanitation and cleaning standards, face mask requirements for staff members and more.

It was also important for us to share these rigorous reopening standards with our members, who are health conscious and understand that our facilities are reopening in a safe and responsible manner.