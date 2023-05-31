Top Five: Take a Gap Year, Travel & Learn

What’s something you’ve always dreamed of doing? Tasting gelato in Sorrento, learning Korean in Daegu, rock climbing in Joshua Tree — infinite possibilities are available for those who choose a gap year. Taken before college, during undergraduate education, or before graduate school, electing to withdraw from traditional education for a year has immeasurable impacts.

I am a current gap year student who is entering college this fall. During my year off, I’ve joined a consulting firm, interned at a circular economy organization, worked in the nonprofit world, traveled around the US, and joined the Built By Girls team. With the knowledge of fellow gap year students at the University of Chicago — Mia Sanders, Riya Singh, and Attila Newey — I’ve compiled five of the benefits of choosing this option, and why it is that 85% of gap year participants recommend it to others.

Gap year helps to teach life lessons, search for motivation and experience things you might not have learned before.

1. Come to University prepared

By broadening your worldview, you set yourself up for success. Students who come into college after a gap year achieve grades .15 to .2, on the 4.0 scale, higher than their peers, according to Time. You’re more mature, more passionate about school (you *did* choose to return), and more prepared for heavy workloads. 84% of gap year takers saw an increase in their academic motivation after a year off, according to the Gap Year Association. Holding work experience also makes you a more attractive candidate for internships, research, and extracurricular leadership. Sanders felt increased preparedness after her gap year. “I’m much more confident in my ability to navigate the world. … I was in a new place completely by myself, and I think it solidified the knowledge that I am perfectly capable of things. It’s prepared me for my career in the sense that I will chase after things because I know that, eventually, I will get them if I try hard enough.”

2. Learn more about yourself

The U.S. has a 40% college dropout rate every year; only 41% of students finish their education in four years, according to ThinkImpact. When you’re rushed straight into school, then full-time work, you don’t get time to effectively plan your life. You have to choose a major and career with little experience in the field. Gap years have been proven to increase graduation rates and purpose. Singh felt heightened drive after taking time off. “Being able to see what I actually wanted to do during my gap year — where I wanted to travel, what jobs I wanted to work, and experiencing life outside of the classroom — taught me a lot about the world, and in turn myself. I was able to explore … where I fit in the world and what type of people make me a better person. I learned how I value independence in my life.” Singh is just one example of the countless students who find a renewed sense of self after divesting from traditional education. When you’re in an environment without the influence of family and friends, you discover a new side of your personality. This helps gap year students thrive in uncomfortable settings once they return to school or their careers.

3. Take a break from school

Let’s face it: school is stressful. Especially when you’re doing a master’s or medical degree, years of endless learning can lead to burnout, stress, and mental health problems. The U.S. ranks first in terms of education-based stress; 88% of high school students report feeling pressure about good grades, according to Pew Research Center. Newey saw the benefits of a break from traditional education. “I took my gap year to … discover academia that I really felt passionate about without the pressures of standardized testing and homework. Having previously struggled with extreme anxiety and depression, I found that having the free time to [work out] was hugely beneficial to my mental health. I feel far better now than I ever have.” For Newey, her time away meant recovering from a traumatic car crash; now, she’s “able to become my own person — make new friends that didn’t know about it and be in a new environment where I wasn’t reminded” of the accident. Taking a year off from school means allocating time for yourself. There is even something called a therapeutic gap year, which specifically attacks the unhealthy coping mechanisms high academic performance is associated with. For example, Trails Momentum is a program in the Blue Ridge Mountains that combines adventure components, mental health exercises and therapy, service learning, and optional for-credit courses that transfer to college. 90% of students report being less depressed after their session ends.

4. Break out of your comfort zone

What would you do if nobody was telling you *what* to do? This is the opportunity a gap year provides — you focus an entire year on your interests, separated from a slew of school assignments. Sanders worked as a server in a local restaurant and participated in a program in Italy. Singh took jobs as an intern shadowing a tech CEO, waitress, and tennis coach, then traveled abroad to France in the second half of her year. Newey moved to Canada and worked as a freelance videographer and photographer, barista, and taxi driver. These are just some of the many options for gap year activities. Without expectations, you can widen your worldview and do something you wouldn’t have otherwise. Learn a language by teaching English in its country; defeat your fear of heights by skydiving; explore beyond your prospective engineering major by taking a culinary course. What better time to try new things than a transition period as monumental as this?

5. Off-set the cost of tuition

A degree in 2023 is not cheap. Since 2006, prices have risen by 27% at both public and private institutions, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Thus, many choose to take a gap year to offset some of these high costs. All three of the students interviewed worked for most or all of their time off. Newey listed three benefits for working. “I find it very emotionally rewarding, it provides routine and, for me, it was essential to make ends meet while living in Canada.” 83% of those on a gap year in the UK took a job, according to Letz Live. With the rise in remote work, we can now get the best of both worlds: make money to pay for college and travel the world. Platforms like Home From College, Fiverr, and Gappi offer digital jobs and gigs for people with all skill levels. You can also reach out to organizations you participated in during high school or that you’ve been observing to see if they have any gap year positions. Don’t be afraid to cold email; you never know what may come from it! Though not everyone chooses to find a job for their year off, this option works for many. Whether working 5 or 50 hours a week, a gap year is a perfect opportunity to earn some extra cash!

Sanders, Singh, and Newey all found purpose, happiness, and expanded worldviews during their time off from school. Sanders’ biggest takeaway was “the connections that I got to make with people that I normally wouldn’t have made just being in high school” — in terms of “cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities.” Singh found “a re-evaluated sense of independence. … My gap year gave me a lot of time to reflect on what I find important and it helped me find a better sense of self.” For Newey, “I have learned the importance and benefits of allocating time and energy to your physical health, the necessities of time management, and the discipline to force myself to be productive.” Though each person’s main point of growth varied, all three felt myriad positive benefits in terms of personal and professional development.

If you’re considering this option, I would suggest reaching out to gap year students to hear their advice. One thing the trio agreed on is that it’s crucial to plan out your day-to-day activities. Sanders believes "when you don’t have a specific schedule, it can be hard to … do the things that are the reason why you choose to take a gap semester or gap year in the first place.” Singh added that “if someone struggles with FOMO [or loneliness] it might be tough” with no organized activities in place. Even if your gap year is spent solely working at home, resolve to take yourself out on dates or hang out with friends! Meeting new people from scratch is hard, but it’s a necessary life skill. A gap year can be difficult; however, it’s an incredible experience to grow. Newey believes it “gives one the opportunity to experience the real world and … delve into subjects and hobbies that high school did not give them the chance to.” Consider taking a gap year — it may just change your life.

—

Harmonie Ramsden is a gap year student at the University of Chicago, where they study Environment, Geography, and Urbanization (CEGU) and Global Studies. They are an advocate for gender justice and youth power and a prolific marketing and ESG expert. Harmonie is currently working at BUILT BY GIRLS, JUV Consulting, Don't Waste Durham, Generation Ratify, and Civics Unplugged.

