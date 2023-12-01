Top Florida Republican official faces sexual assault investigation

Christian Ziegler (l) is seen as an ally of former president Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for the resignation of the state's Republican Party chairman, after reports that he is the target of a sexual assault investigation.

Christian Ziegler took over as chairman of the state party in February.

A heavily blacked-out document released by police in Sarasota included several mentions of rape and sexual battery.

No charges have been filed, and through his lawyer Mr Ziegler denied the allegations.

Speaking to reporters Thursday night after a live TV debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Mr DeSantis said: "I don't see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations."

"I think he should step aside," Mr DeSantis said. "He's innocent till proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny."

Mr Ziegler is one half of an influential couple in Republican politics in the state. His wife is Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a group that has quickly become a key constituency within US conservative circles.

Police give few details

The alleged incident - about which there are very few details in the document released by police - occurred on 2 October at a home in Sarasota, in south-west Florida.

It was reported to police two days later, according to the redacted police summary.

"Mr Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department," his lawyer Derek Byrd said in a statement shared with the BBC.

"We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr Ziegler will be completely exonerated," Mr Byrd said. "Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded."

The investigation into Mr Ziegler were first reported by the Florida Trident, a website run by a not-for-profit investigative group, the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Citing "sources close to the investigation", the Florida Trident also reported that the woman who filed the police complaint had been involved in a years-long sexual relationship with both of the Zieglers. The Trident also reported that the alleged incident occurred while Christian Ziegler and the woman were alone at the woman's house.

Under Florida law, sexual battery is defined as non-consensual penetration or sexual contact.

Power couple

Mr Ziegler has publicly remained neutral in the Republican presidential contest, which includes Mr DeSantis and another Florida resident, Donald Trump. But political observers see him as one of Mr Trump's allies in the world of Florida politics.

Bridget Ziegler has been on the Sarasota County School board for nearly a decade

Mrs Ziegler was one of three Florida women who founded Moms for Liberty in 2021. The group began by campaigning against Covid rules, including mandatory vaccination and masks in classrooms. Post-pandemic, the organisation pivoted to what it calls "parental rights" - asserting control over school curriculums and the contents of libraries.

The group has campaigned against books on LGBTQ themes in school libraries and against teachers and lesson plans which they view as too "woke" or left-wing.

Although Mrs Ziegler is no longer part of the group's leadership team, she represented Moms for Liberty in an appearance on Fox News as recently as June.

She has been on the school board of Sarasota County since 2014, and won re-election last year as part of a slate of conservative candidates endorsed by Mr DeSantis.

In a statement, the Florida Republican Party said it is aware of the sexual assault allegations and declined to comment further.