Top Forecaster Now Sees Japan Inflation Running Higher All Year

(Bloomberg) -- There’s now a good chance Japan’s inflation will climb and hover near the central bank’s target for an extended period, instead of subsiding quickly as most analysts forecast, says the economy’s top forecaster.

“There is a real likelihood that inflation finishes the year around 1.5% if oil stays this high,” said Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute’s chief economist, Yoshiki Shinke. “It could get even frothier if more businesses start passing their costs onto consumers—and that is a distinct possibility.”

Most economists have been expecting a temporary rise in Japanese prices this spring, with technical factors playing a big role. Any upside surprise or sign that those gains aren’t transitory will keep alive speculation that the Bank of Japan could inch back from its ultra-easy policies, especially as a global wave of monetary tightening puts pressure on domestic bond yields.

Shinke says he’s adjusted his thinking because oil and other commodity prices have risen faster than most analysts expected.

Those costs will feed into household utility bills. They could also push more businesses to a breaking point where absorbing higher expenses, without passing them on, is no longer possible—and the start of the new fiscal year in April is the time when many firms might choose to recalibrate, according to Shinke.

Data published Thursday shows how much pressure Japanese companies are already facing. An index of producer prices rose last month to its highest since 1985, climbing 8.6% from a year earlier. (Core consumer prices, by contrast, rose just 0.5% in the latest reading.)

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A bigger-than-expected rise in Japan’s producer price index in January, on balance, is likely a net negative for corporate profits.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

Gas prices have also continued to rise even after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida added subsides last month to try to hold them down. The government is considering whether to offer more help, according to local media.

As of mid-January, most economists surveyed by Bloomberg were forecasting inflation to climb to 1% in the second quarter, before edging down to 0.9% at the end of the year.

But it may no longer be far-fetched to see prices touching the BOJ’s 2% target this spring, according to Dai-Ichi Life’s Shinke.

“We should see it as a real possibility,” he said.

