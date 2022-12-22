Top FTX, Alameda execs plead guilty in connection to Bankman-Fried case

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
1
Sam Sutton
·3 min read

Former FTX and Alameda Research executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection to a multibillion-dollar fraud allegedly orchestrated by Sam Bankman-Fried through his crypto exchange personal hedge fund, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, who agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas earlier Wednesday, is in FBI custody and is en route from the Bahamas to New York to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations, Williams said.

The 30-year-old former billionaire and political megadonor will appear in court before a judge “as soon as possible,” he said.

Ellison and Wang are cooperating with federal prosecutors and civil regulators in their investigations into FTX’s collapse, according to statements released by officials.

The charges against the two — along with the disclosure of their cooperation with federal prosecutors — mark the latest twist in Bankman-Fried’s sudden fall from grace. The MIT graduate was among the industry’s most respected executives and was a regular presence in Washington as lawmakers and market regulators weighed new rules for crypto over the last year.

He was also a prolific spender; having unloaded hundreds of millions of dollars over the last two years on advertising campaigns, philanthropic endeavors, political contributions and media partnerships in an effort to expand FTX’s trading platform to mainstream consumers.

The announcement by the U.S. Attorney coincided with the Securities and Exchange Commission filing civil fraud charges against Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research, and Wang, who was FTX’s chief technology officer.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has also filed charges against the two, both of whom were considered key members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle.

Ellison and Wang are accused of manipulating the price of FTT — an FTX-native token that was at the heart of the trading scandal that ultimately triggered the collapse of Bankman-Fried's investment empire. They’re also accused of misusing customer funds to backstop Alameda’s crypto trades and helping to mislead FTX investors.

“When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. “Until crypto platforms comply with time-tested securities laws, risks to investors will persist. It remains a priority of the SEC to use all of our available tools to bring the industry into compliance.”

Federal prosecutors and market regulators allege that Bankman-Fried’s fortune was largely stolen from customers and investors. FTX – which brought in restructuring expert John Ray III shortly before filing for bankruptcy last month – launched a process for the voluntary return of payments and political contributions made by Bankman-Fried and others earlier this week.

“If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it. We are moving quickly. And our patience is not eternal,” Williams said.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition to the U.S.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to fly to U.S. to face criminal charges

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss reports that Sam Bankman-Fried will be flying to the U.S. to face criminal charges following the demise of FTX.

  • Crypto will ignite the next financial crisis if it's not banned — just look at the FTX fiasco, India's central bank boss says

    "Mark my words, the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies," top G20 central banker Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk says the US has been 'harmed' by having Elizabeth Warren as a senator after she wrote a scathing letter to Tesla's board

    Musk's response came after Warren wrote to Tesla's board, saying his Twitter takeover raised questions about possible violations of securities.

  • Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win

    When New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic using a vulgarity against a rival politician last week, it seemed the nation's political discourse could be taking an ugly turn heading into an election year. “Can't say I expected this,” Ardern wrote on Facebook. After five years as prime minister, Ardern faces a tough election campaign in 2023.

  • 'We're waiting': Migrants throng U.S.-Mexico border in asylum limbo

    CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -Hundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, hoping the Christmas period will bring an end to uncertainty over their hopes of securing asylum in the United States. Many hoped entry would be easier after a Dec. 21 deadline for the United States to lift COVID-era restrictions, but the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled to let the policy, called Title 42, temporarily stay in place. Watching migrants trickle past gates into the United States, several Venezuelans lamented the last-minute move.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried signs extradition papers

    STORY: The process of extraditing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried back to the United States appears to be underway. The Bahamas' acting commissioner of Corrections confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried signed legal papers at noon that day, paving the way for his extradition from country. He faces fraud charges in the US over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse. A hearing in Bankman-Fried's case will take place on Wednesday at 11 am eastern time, a court official told Reuters. This comes after several days of confusion about the 30-year-old disgraced cryptocurrency mogul’s extradition status. A U.S.-based lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not respond to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in The Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX was based. That was after a U.S. grand jury indicted him for allegedly stealing customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto hedge fund. He initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse his decision.

  • Find Madalina: Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

    Investigators in Cornelius returned to the home of a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

  • The Witcher Will Be Giving Henry Cavill a Suitably Epic Send-Off in Season 3

    The Witcher season three will arrive on Netflix next year—a bittersweet binge for Henry Cavill fans, since it’ll be the last time he’ll play Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role (Superman something something, Warhammer something something). But fret not: the departing star will be getting a worthy farewell.

  • Pot for pain relief? What cannabis can (and can’t) do for chronic pain.

    A growing, but still incomplete body of research suggests the cannabis plant, the source of marijuana, can help fight some kinds of pain.

  • Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell talks Justin Jefferson, facing Giants Saturday

    Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell held his weekly session with reporters on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center ahead of hosting the New York Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

  • Salma Hayek Jokes That Her 'Day at the Office' on the Magic Mike Set was 'Amazing and Mesmerizing'

    In the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star adds that costar Channing Tatum could not be 'nicer or cooler' and shares her plans for the holidays

  • ISS Dodges Space Junk With Damaged ‘Life Boat’ Parked Outside

    A chunk of Russian space junk came uncomfortably close to the International Space Station early Wednesday, resulting in a debris avoidance maneuver. Routine stuff—except for the fact that three crew members would’ve been forced to escape inside a potentially damaged Soyuz spacecraft had an evacuation of the ISS been necessary.

  • Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX

    Software engineer Jae Yang got a lot of questions from friends when he moved from Silicon Valley with plans to launch his cryptocurrency exchange not in the up-and-coming urban crypto hubs of Miami or Austin, Texas, but the windswept plains of southeastern Wyoming. While the collapse of the massive FTX exchange and recent arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, have compounded concerns about crypto, Wyoming remains full-steam ahead in wooing the industry. It has enacted a suite of new laws — with possibly more to come — seeking to make the industry more regulated and reputable to attract businesses like Yang's.

  • Explainer-What is the Patriot missile defense system?

    Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system that the Ukrainian leader has said his country urgently needs to fend off Russian attacks. WHAT IS THE PATRIOT SYSTEM? The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide surface-to-air missile defense system built by Raytheon Technologies Corp and considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the U.S. arsenal.

  • US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February. The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including the Patriot battery for the first time, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

  • Reports: FBI kidnapping investigation ends in bust of cockfighting ring in Miami-Dade

    A man was arrested Tuesday after Federal Bureau of Investigation agents discovered a “large cockfighting ring” while looking into a possible kidnapping in southwest Miami-Dade County, according to news reports.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes making MVP bid with more balanced approach

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes has always pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the field. Mahomes still takes it to the limit - trying to fit a throw into a tight window, or make the impossible play, or push the ball downfield when the check-down is wide open. After going 36 of 41 for 336 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday in Houston, Mahomes is on pace to surpass Peyton Manning's NFL record of 5,477 yards set during his 2013 MVP season with the Broncos, albeit during a 17-game season.

  • NASA calls an end to Mars InSight lander mission, with Aerojet getting in on tributes

    Four years after engineers cheered the landing of the robotic InSight spacecraft on Mars, NASA today declared an end to the $830 million quake-detecting mission. In a mission update, NASA said the control team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory failed to contact the lander in two consecutive attempts — which had previously been set as the criterion for ending the mission. Dust had been building up on the probe’s solar panels, and mission planners concluded that the batteries finally ran out of pow

  • Cryptoverse: Bye-bye to the year that broke bitcoin

    Bitcoin staggered into 2022. The preeminent cryptocurrency has lost 60% of its value, while the wider crypto market has shrunk by $1.4 trillion, squashed by rising interest rates, vanishing risk appetite and corporate collapses including Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX. Crypto funds have seen net inflows of $498 million in 2022, versus $9.1 billion in 2021, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares, reflecting how mainstream finance has steered clear of the market through its annus horribilis.