Top GA News: Sedition Charge, Hot Car Death Dad, Biden On Voting

GEORGIA — Top news stories in Georgia from the past week included a visit to Atlanta by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to push for voting rights; the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff BCS Championship game; a Georgia Oath Keeper was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged part in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots; and a reward has doubled for a fugitive accused of shooting two deputies.



Plus, the Cobb County father convicted of killing his toddler son by leaving the child in a hot car to die will have his appeal heard by the Georgia Supreme Court; a business owner who paid an employee's last pay in pennies faces federal labor violations; a woman celebrated her 104th birthday; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Georgia's Patch sites this week.

Here are some of this week's top headlines:

A Georgia man is among 11 members of the Oath Keepers charged Wednesday in federal court with seditious conspiracy for his alleged part in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.



President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to support changes to U.S. Senate rules that would allow a simple majority to pass a pair of voting rights bills. From an outdoor stage on a 40-degree Atlanta afternoon, Biden delivered a fiery charge to Republican senators blocking the Freedom To Vote Act and the U.S. Rep. John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act from passing into law.

Police arrested actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish early Friday morning in Georgia, multiple news outlets report. Peachtree City police officers arrested Haddish around 4 a.m. after responding to a call for a driver who'd fallen asleep at the wheel.

The reward for a man accused of shooting two Georgia deputies earlier this week has increased, law enforcement officials confirm. According to the Georgia Bureau of investigation, Tyler Keith Henderson shot two Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputies around midnight Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Ochlocknee, Georgia.

The Cobb County father convicted of killing his toddler son by leaving the child in a hot car to die will have his appeal heard by the Georgia Supreme Court next week.



A suburban Atlanta auto repair shop owner who paid a former employee his final paycheck in more than $900 worth of pennies is being sued by the federal government.



One Georgia woman recently celebrated a huge birthday milestone surrounded by friends, family and neighbors. Winnell Cunningham Shaw of Stone Mountain turned 104 years old Friday, WSB-TV reported.



The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff in the BCS Championship game. Check out the game photos.

More Top Stories:

