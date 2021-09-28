Top general says Biden received recommendation to keep troops in Afghanistan

During an Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said it would “be reasonable for the committee to assume” that Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the former top military chief in Afghanistan, recommended to President Biden that 2,500 troops should remain in the country.

