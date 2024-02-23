Top German adviser in China for high-level talks

Jens Ploetner (L), Advisor to the German Chancellor for Foreign and Security Policy, stands next to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. German diplomats met with Chinese politicians in Beijing on 23 February to discuss various bilateral and global political issues. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

A top adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in China for talks focussing on the conflict in Ukraine and on bilateral ties.

Foreign and security policy adviser Jens Plötner told China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing that the talks would also be an opportunity to discuss the war in the Middle East, and the tensions in North Korea.

According to Plötner, the German government attaches "great importance" to its relationship with China and plans to further develop economic relations.

Wang praised the progress made in ties between the two countries, citing as an example the easing of visa requirements for people with German passports wishing to travel to China.

Scholz and Wang held talks only last Sunday during the Munich Security Conference.

China is considered Russia's closest major ally. The leadership in Beijing has so far given partial backing to Russia in the Ukraine war by not condemning the invasion in February 2022.

Neither has Beijing condemned the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas movement on October 7 in southern Israel.

