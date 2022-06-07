Top German diplomat: Taliban to cause Afghanistan's downfall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Annalena Baerbock
    German politician and minister of foreign affairs
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
    Politician in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Germany's top diplomat expressed concerns Tuesday during a visit to Pakistan that neighboring Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers are leading that country into a complete “downfall,” and bringing about incredible suffering and hunger.

Annalena Baerbock spoke at a press conference with her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, after discussing a range of issues with officials in Islamabad, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since they seized power in mid-August last year, the Taliban have imposed harsh edicts in Afghanistan, harking back to their repressive rule during the late 1990s and restricting freedoms and rights of women, who are now barred from going to school beyond the sixth grade, and minorities. The country has plunged into an unprecedented crisis, hurtling toward an economic meltdown as famine and hunger loom.

In Islamabad, Baerbock urged that any economic aid to Afghanistan's Taliban should be coupled with improvements in the human rights situation.

The Taliban, she said, are “leading the country into a downfall" and Afghan “parents do not know how to feed their children. Girls are deprived of their right to education. Women are almost excluded from participation in public life. Dissenting voices are brutally suppressed. The economy is grinding to a halt".

The Taliban are "heading in the wrong direction," Baerbock said. “As long as they go down this path, there is no room for normalization and even less for recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of the country."

Last week, the U.N. Security Council called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to “swiftly reverse” their policies and practices restricting the human rights of women and girls.

Baerbock said Germany would continue helping those Afghans who wish to leave their country and praised Pakistan for facilitating their travel to Germany.

“We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support the people who need it the most, especially women and girls who suffer more than anyone else under the Taliban’s rule," she said.

So far, more than 14,000 Afghans who were at risk from the Taliban had traveled to Germany through Pakistan, seeking to start a new life in safety and without fear.

Later Tuesday, Germany’s foreign ministry said Baerbock was cutting short her trip after testing positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan. She took a test after noticing she had lost her sense of taste at lunch, the ministry said on Twitter.

It said that all further engagements on her trip were canceled, but didn’t immediately give details on the timing of her return to Germany.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German FM cuts trip after positive COVID test in Pakistan

    Germany's foreign minister is cutting short a three-country foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock took a test after she noticed that she had lost her sense of taste at lunch, her ministry said on Twitter. It said that a test hours before had been negative.

  • Biden declassified intelligence on Russian preparations for full-scale Ukraine invasion because of skepticism

    U.S. President Joe Biden declassified U.S. intelligence regarding Russia’s preparations for a full-scale invasion prior to Feb. 24 because some U.S. partners and allies were skeptical of invasion claims, revealed Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines at a cybersecurity conference on June 6.

  • Ex-Afghan president likely did not flee Afghanistan with millions, report finds

    An inspector general report found that contrary to allegations, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani did not abscond with millions of dollars that went missing during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

  • Zelenskiy says battlefield stalemate is not an option for Ukraine

    "We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory," he said by video link at an event hosted by FT Live, in which he added that a stalemate was "not an option" for Kyiv. "We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory," Zelenskiy said.

  • How the Biden administration will fix its solar power mess

    US officials are scrambling to resuscitate the solar power industry in the wake of a trade investigation that has choked off the supply of solar panels into the country. For the last couple of months, the US department of commerce has been investigating allegations of tariff-dodging by Chinese solar panel manufacturers. The investigation is ultimately meant to protect US solar manufacturers from unfair competition, but has backfired: Spooked by the possibility of up to $3.6 billion in retroactive tariffs, many solar manufacturers in the four southeast Asian countries have cut off exports to the US, leaving more than half of planned US projects at risk of cancellation.

  • Weather Babies: June 7 - 14

    Weather Babies: June 7 - 14

  • "It's looking more like fall": Cool, rainy weather persists across B.C.

    Record-breaking cold and wet conditions across B.C. show no signs of slowing down.

  • China encourages public to help with national security with cash for tip-offs

    Chinese citizens can get rewards of more than 100,000 yuan ($15,000) and special certificates for tip-offs on breaches of national security under measures introduced this week, state media reported on Tuesday. Rewards for exposing foreign spies or other security violations have existed for years in China. The new measures are aimed at standardising rewards and motivating the public at a time of intensifying threats from foreign intelligence agencies and other hostile forces, a Ministry of State Security representative said, according to a state media outlet.

  • Italian police hit Colombian drug gang, seize tonnes of cocaine

    Italian police have seized 4.3 tonnes of cocaine with a street value of 240 million euros ($257 million), dealing a heavy blow to the Colombian Clan del Golfo drugs gang, investigators said on Tuesday. Police said it was one of the largest such seizures in Europe and came at the end of an international investigation that resulted in arrest warrants being issued for 38 people in six countries: Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia. Colombian authorities said last November they were focused on breaking up the Clan del Golfo gang, whose network extends to 28 countries around the world, after the capture of the group's leader, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias "Otoniel", in October.

  • Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

    Who is Nupur Sharma, the politician whose offensive comments have incensed the Islamic world?

  • S.Korea, U.S. showcase air power during U.S. official's Seoul visit

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States staged a joint air power demonstration on Tuesday during a visit by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who said there would be a strong and clear response if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test. The demonstration, which involved 20 warplanes including F-35A stealth fighter jets, came a day after the allies fired eight surface-to-surface missiles off South Korea's east coast in response to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday. "South Korea and the United States demonstrated their strong ability and determination to quickly and accurately strike any North Korean provocation," the South Korean military said in a statement, adding the allies are closely monitoring and preparing for any further provocation by the North.

  • China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief Takeo Akiba on the phone, said both nations should "grasp the right direction, uphold win-win cooperation, focus on the long term, enhance security and build mutual trust". Yang, the director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, said both countries should work together to ensure "stable, healthy and resilient" relations in the next 50 years, and "jointly maintain regional peace and prosperity".

  • Army Forms 11th Airborne Division Amid Focus on Arctic Warfare

    The change will bring the service closer to its mission in Alaska of mastering the frigid, inhospitable Arctic terrain.

  • ‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova Set For Key Role In Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

    EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a key role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, we can reveal. Filming recently wrapped on the anticipated threequel, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji. […]

  • I live in small-town, rural Kentucky, speaking out against guns comes at a personal cost

    In a place deeply rooted in gun culture where many of the people you are criticizing, and the group that agrees with them, are likely carrying guns.

  • Manhattan landlords are rejecting single tenants who don’t make over 160k

    The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan surged to $3,995 in April and keeps rising.

  • Spare 'documented Dreamers' from deportation, tech giants tell Biden official

    The Biden administration must protect young adults who could lose U.S. immigration status because of processing delays for permanent residency, tech companies including Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday. Unlike millions of undocumented immigrants popularly known as "Dreamers" who have become eligible for temporary work permits, these "documented Dreamers" - a group that numbers over 200,000 - have not received relief. In a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas late Monday, the tech companies joined with industry and lawyer associations to urge him "to establish more robust aging out policies" that would let young people remain in the United States as long as permanent residency applications were under review.

  • U.S. VP touts $3.2 billion investment aimed at stemming Central American migration

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has marshaled $3.2 billion in corporate pledges to tackle the factors that drive some Central Americans to migrate to the United States, according to her office, an effort she will tout on Tuesday at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The new commitments from companies - including Visa and the apparel company Gap Inc - total $1.9 billion and are more than double the $1.2 billion promised by the private sector in December. The pledges form a major part of President Joe Biden's plan to address the "root causes" of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, a region known as the Northern Triangle.

  • Bosnian Serb leader Dodik says Ukraine war has delayed secession plan

    The war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects have forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia's national institutions, their leader Milorad Dodik said on Monday. In December, the parliament of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic voted to start work on severing ties with Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary and tax system, in a non-binding motion meant to pave the way for secession. Dodik - the driving force behind a plan that sparked Bosnia's worst political crisis since the end of its 1990s war and triggered sanctions against him from London and Washington and warnings from the EU - had said it would be implemented by a deadline that expires this week.

  • Stuck Brits scramble to get home after axed flights

    Many travellers are taking drastic action to get home after being stranded due to flight cancellations.