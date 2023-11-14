Top German journalist ‘took payments from sanctioned Russian oligarch’

Mr Seipel showing his book, Putin: the Logic of Power, to the Russian leader - Kremlin Pool / Alamy Stock Photo

A top German journalist received payments from an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, it has been reported.

Hubert Seipel, an award-winning filmmaker and author, received €600,000 (£520,000) in a series of instalments to support work on two books about Mr Putin’s rise to power, according to The Guardian.

Mr Seipel received the payments from the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, who is sanctioned by the European Union and close to the Kremlin, according to documents seen by the newspaper.

An EU press release announcing sanctions on Mr Mordashov characterised him as being part of Mr Putin’s “elite” who was “benefiting from his links with Russian decision-makers”.

The disclosure will fuel debate over Moscow’s influence over prominent German figures.

Mr Seipel has acknowledged that he received funds from Mr Mordashov. However, in a statement to The Guardian, he insisted he was an impartial journalist and that the funding had not influenced his work.

“His [Mordashov’s] support relates exclusively to the book projects,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian. He added: “I always set clear legal boundaries that guaranteed my independence.”

The payments appear to have been for the German-language books Putin: Inner Views of Power and Putin’s Power: Why Europe Needs Russia, published in 2015 and 2021 respectively.

Mr Seipel’s publisher, Hoffmann und Campe, said it was unaware of those payments.

“The publisher has had no previous knowledge of the allegations you have made against Hubert Seipel regarding ‘sponsorship income’. Should these prove to be true, we reserve the right to take further action in connection to the books which were contracted, in 2013 and 2016 respectively, by the management at the time based on [a] TV documentary,” it said in a statement to The Guardian.

in a statement to The Guardian, Mr Seipel insisted Mordashov's support relates exclusively to his book projects - Emin Dzhafarov/Kommersant Photo/Sipa USA

It came as a Moscow policeman who murdered a Kremlin-critical journalist was pardoned after he signed up to fight in Ukraine.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organising the execution of Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment in 2006.

“As a special forces fighter, he was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation,” lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik said.

“When the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree and is now participating in the SMO [special military operation] as a volunteer soldier, having entered into a contract with the ministry of defence.”

Khadzhikurbanov was one of five jailed in 2014 in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Ms Politkovskaya.

She was a prominent investigative journalist working for the independent magazine Noyava Gazeta, which was stripped of its media licence months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Seen as a stalwart of independent reporting in Russia, Ms Politkovskaya authored a scathing book on Putin’s rise to power and frequently challenged alleged abuses by Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

In her final interview before being gunned down, she branded Kadyrov the “Stalin of our times” and said she dreamt of a day when he would stand trial for torture and abductions in Chechnya.

‘Lamentable state of the defence industry’

Khadzhikurbanov’s arrest came as Ukraine was dealt a blow after the European Union admitted it would fail on its promise to deliver one million artillery shells by March next year.

“It’s safe to assume that the one million rounds will not be reached,” German defence minister Boris Pistorius told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

EU capitals have delivered some 300,000 155mm shells from their existing stocks, but have failed to ramp up production to hit the target.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the “lamentable state of the defence industry” in Europe, as well as “a lot of unsynchronised things, a lot of bureaucracy”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, also claimed it was up to Europe’s arms manufacturers to speed up production, with just 180,000 new shells ordered as part of the EU’s scheme.

A European security source told The Telegraph it would be “impossible” for Ukraine to defeat Russia with its current supply of weapons from the West.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence ministry denied reports it was planning to sack three commanders in a mounting row between the country’s military and politicians.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently rebutted his top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who claimed the fighting with Russia had reached a “stalemate” in a sobering assessment of the war.

