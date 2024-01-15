Top German lawmakers meet farmers amid tractor protests

Farming industry leaders met top lawmakers from all three political parties in Germany's governing coalition on Monday amid mass protests by farmers in Berlin over subsidy cuts.

Parliamentary leaders from the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) last week invited officials from eight agricultural industry groups for talks. In addition to financial burdens facing farmers, the politicians hoped to discuss the "lack of certainty and economic prospects for agricultural businesses."

Thousands of farmers have driven tractors and other heavy equipment into centre of the German capital to demand that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government abandon plans to gradually reduce diesel fuel tax breaks for farmers.

Several farmers hold hands during a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The protests are directed against planned subsidy cuts by the federal government, including for agricultural diesel. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

