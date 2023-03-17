Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of RM0.92 reflecting a 31% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 20 analysts covering Top Glove Corporation Bhd, is for revenues of RM3.3b in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 12% reduction in Top Glove Corporation Bhd's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting RM0.053 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM3.7b and losses of RM0.027 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Analysts lifted their price target 18% to RM0.68, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Top Glove Corporation Bhd analyst has a price target of RM1.05 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM0.45. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 22% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Top Glove Corporation Bhd is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Top Glove Corporation Bhd's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

