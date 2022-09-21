Top Gold CEOs Say Soaring Costs Will Hobble Mining Industry Into 2023

0
Yvonne Yue Li
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top gold mining executives see cost pressures sticking around into next year, adding to industry headwinds fueled by economic and political uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions and surging interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Those gathering at the Denver Gold Forum this week shared a collective view that the current economic environment is unprecedented. Gold producers are grappling with the byproduct of a hawkish US central bank whose efforts to combat inflation have supercharged the dollar and driven down bullion prices. Gold prices are under pressure and equities tied to the yellow metal have slumped. A gauge of gold companies has fallen 16% this year, lagging the 7.9% decline of the precious metal.

“We find ourselves living in interesting times as the global economies and geopolitical environment hit another inflection point,” Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp., said at the Colorado confab. “It’s arguable that the last time we faced such uncertainty was the Second World War.”

Wednesday is the final day of the Denver Gold Forum, with the 34th annual event wrapping up just as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time and signaled a more aggressive-than-expected path of hikes to come. Investors attending the Colorado gathering privately admit they feel depressed at the level where gold equities and prices are trading, though they also accept that the near-term outlook remains challenging in the face of a stronger dollar.

The knock-on effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine are significant drivers of decades-high inflation, while a disrupted global supply chain has been adding to cost pressures for companies and consumers. Such issues are likely to linger as the Fed’s continues its aggressive monetary tightening, according to top mining executives.

“We’re in a very volatile economic environment at the moment,” Newmont Corp. CEO Tom Palmer said in an interview. “Look out the window: you see inflation, interest rates increasing, you’ve got the tragedy playing out in Ukraine. It’s a theme that’s broader than just the gold industry.”

Palmer, who leads the world’s largest gold miner, sees cost inflation in labor, fuel and energy, as well as materials and consumables “continuing into the better part of 2023.”

Rising costs are plaguing mining companies and their operations around the world. South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd. has been dealing with high labor costs that are driving up expenses in Australia, where the company has nine operating mines, according to CEO Chris Griffith. While he has seen a cooling of fuel prices, other components key to mining, including explosives and reagents, haven’t come down yet thanks to persistent inflation.

“We’ll likely still see inflation at high levels for a significant period of time, although we’ve seen it flattening off,” Griffith said in an interview.

The Fed has been pursuing aggressive monetary tightening to bring down inflation, which has lifted bond yields and the dollar. Central banks around the world are pursuing similar hawkish measures. Such actions could make it challenging for single-asset producers and development companies that may not have the financing means to absorb costs and increase capital, according to Shaun Usmar, CEO of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

“Those companies have seen stock prices come down a lot,” Usmar said in an interview. “The equity markets probably aren’t accessible -- if they are, it’s very expensive, very dilutive. Debt, if they can get it, is very expensive and is getting more expensive at the moment.”

Such an environment leaves room for mergers and consolidation, especially for miners with cash and a need to grow, said Usmar, who served as Barrick’s chief financial officer from 2014 to 2016.

“The best risk mitigator for any mining company is liquidity,” he said.

(Updates with Fed rate decision in the fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the top 6 stocks billionaire John Paulson is selling off. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Paulson & Co.’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 3 Stocks. American billionaire hedge fund manager John Alfred Paulson […]

  • World’s Biggest Beef Maker JBS Hires Global Sustainability Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest meat company, JBS SA, is hiring its first ever global chief sustainability officer.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Rates Heading HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset ValuationsJason Weller, who most recently led Truterra, the agricultu

  • Gold Fields Sees Investors Backing $7 Billion Yamana Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd.’s top executive said disquiet over the South African miner’s $7 billion offer to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. hasn’t resulted in an exodus among its top shareholders.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Chinese Crypto Tycoon-Backed Bitdeer Buys Asia’s ‘Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is expanding into the physical asset space. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarWu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. spent S$40

  • Rio Tinto CEO Makes Clear That Offer Is Final on Giant Copper Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Plc Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm made it clear Tuesday that its offer is final to take over a company that is behind one of the world’s largest copper mines.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitu

  • Oil Prices Turn Lower After Putin Steps Up Military Efforts in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the partial mobilization of military reserves as he attempts to hold captured territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Gold prices end higher as Russia steps up Ukraine war, falls on Fed rate increase decision

    Gold futures settle higher, finding support during Wednesday's session as Russia escalates its invasion of Ukraine. Prices then decline on the back of the Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.

  • Why the Fed keeps its focus strictly on the U.S. economy even as its actions could push the whole world into recession

    Even if the Fed manages a soft landing and reduces inflation without causing a U.S. recession, a global downturn may still ultimately reach American shores.

  • Warner Music names YouTube business head Kyncl as CEO

    Kyncl will take over from Warner Music's longest-tenured Chief Executive Steve Cooper, who is set to leave the media company by the end of next year. Kyncl, who will start in his new role from Jan. 1, announced his resignation from the Alphabet Inc unit last month after having spent 12 years at YouTube. Before that, he was vice president of content at Netflix Inc.

  • TikTok Bans Political Accounts From Fundraising, Making Money

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the social media app owned by ByteDance Ltd., is banning fundraising and all other moneymaking opportunities for politicians and government accounts on the platform.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosUN Latest: Biden and Truss Finally H

  • How investors should play gold amid inflation and uncertainty

    WallachBeth Capital Director of ETF Trading Solutions Mohit Bajaj joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should play investing in gold amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

  • Meta is reportedly cutting staff and reorganizing teams

    Meta has begun cutting staff and reorganizing teams in an effort to cut costs, according to a new report.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Gore Says Climate Crisis Is Like ‘Hike Through Book of Revelation’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan's worst-ever floods, record heat in China, never-seen-before wildfires in Europe. Put it all together and 2022 is going down as a year when climate change took on biblical proportions, according to former US Vice President Al Gore. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Rates Heading HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in E

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, Seabridge Gold and Vista Gold

    Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, Seabridge Gold and Vista Gold have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • The Fed needs to 'rip off the Band-Aid' and hike interest rates by 150 basis points, Wells Fargo strategist says

    The Fed should hike interest rates by 150 basis points so that it can hit its 4% target three months early, Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher said.