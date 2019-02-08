Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock set the market on fire last year, soaring close to 280% on the back of terrific financial growth that outpaced Wall Street's expectations. The cloud communications specialist saw a massive bump in demand for its services quarter after quarter thanks to a huge untapped market, a rapidly growing customer base, and a smart strategy to sustain its impressive sales growth.

In 2019, the stock has already shot up more than 15% as of this writing, and there are many reasons why Twilio's momentum should continue for the rest of the year. Keep reading to learn why Twilio is my top growth stock for 2019.

Twilio is just getting started

Twilio provides internet-based voice, messaging, and video capabilities to customers including Facebook's WhatsApp, Uber, Airbnb, and many others. Its cloud-based platform allows developers to embed communications capabilities into these apps. Every time you call or text your Uber driver from within the app or receive a push notification about your ride arriving, Twilio is working in the background.

Simply put, Twilio acts as a middleman that delivers voice calls, messages, videos, and other relevant content within apps. This is a great business to be in, as companies like Facebook prefer focusing on their core product development and outsource communications tasks to third parties. The growing usage of mobile apps will be the biggest growth driver for Twilio.

Demand for cloud communications platforms is expected to grow at a solid compound annual rate of nearly 22% through 2027, according to Future Market Insights. The research firm estimates that cloud communications will be a $12 billion industry at the end of the forecast period, which is nearly 10 times the $1.4 billion revenue it generated back in 2017. With $561 million in trailing-12-month revenue, it is safe to say that Twilio is just scratching the surface, and has a lot of room to grow its top line both this year and in the long run.

Moreover, the company has an additional catalyst this year in the form of email marketing. Twilio recently spent $2 billion to acquire SendGrid, which provides cloud-based email marketing solutions. This is another fast-growing vertical: It's expanding at an annual pace of nearly 20%, and is expected to hit $22 billion in revenue by 2025, according to Transparency Market Research.