Top Growth & Value small caps present at Singular Research’s Spring Select Webcall on 5/28
At Singular Research, we focus on small and micro-cap stocks that are under covered on Wall Street. These stocks have a niche business model and have yet to be widely discovered. Many of the Corona virus fears in the stock market today do not affect these stocks. Our small-cap Spring Select webinar will focus on top ranked emerging growth, undervalued, and under covered companies that exemplify our research and provide exciting alpha opportunities. Please see below for our conference presenters, the schedule of presentations, and a brief description with valuation metrics on the companies that are presenting.
To register for the webinar on May 28, please follow the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5157882020359085070
Schedule of Presenting Companies:
6:15 am: NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Mr. Dickerson Wright Chairman & CEO
7:00 Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Mr. Scott A. Graeff Pres, CEO, Treasurer, Sec. & Director
7:45: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Mr. Gregory N. Roberts CEO & Director
8:30: IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Mr. Thomas L. Barbato CFO & Sr. VP
9:15: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Robert Burrows COO-IR
10:00: Banco Latinoamericano, S.A (BLX) Ms. Ana Graciela de Méndez Exec. VP of Fin. & CFO
10:45: Good Natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Mr. Paul John Antoniadis Exec. Chair & CEO
11:15: Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Mr. James W. Green Pres, CEO & Chairman
12:00 pm: JMP Group LLC (JMP) Mr. Joseph Andrew Jolson Chairman & CEO
12:45: IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Ms. Leslie L. McDonnell Pres, CEO & Director
1:30: Singular MMI market strategy report
Luna Innovations Inc. (LUNA)
$9.75 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $6.10 (5/20/20)
Luna Innovations Inc. develops and markets fiber optic sensing and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has two operating segments. The products and licensing unit sells the company’s commercial fiber optic test and sensing equipment and the technology development segment performs contract R&D for U.S. government agencies.
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)
$19.00 Price Target, Buy Long-Term, Current Price: $16.49 (5/20/20)
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) is a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. Products include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain. Services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging, and a variety of customized financial programs.
IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC)
$11.50 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $7.62 (5/20/20)
IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies that produce lifesaving and mission critical products in the medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)
Price Target Under Review, Buy, Current Price: $88.59 (5/20/20)
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is a global specialty life sciences company that develops and commercializes vaccines, drugs and devices that address biodefense threats. The Company is a preferred provider of biodefense products and services to the U.S. government under multi-year contracts. Its most valuable product, BioThrax is the only FDA-approved anthrax vaccine. The Company’s products are sold mainly in the U.S. as well as internationally.
Banco Latinoamericano SA (BLX)
$24.00 Price Target, Buy Long-Term, Current Price: $11.36 (5/20/20)
Banco Latinoamericano a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury.
Good Natured Products (GDNP.V)
$0.27 Price Target, Buy Long-Term, Current Price: $0.16 (5/20/20)
Good Natured Products Inc., formerly Solegear, is an award-winning, publicly traded bioplastics company founded in 2006 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Good Natured is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources.
Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
$4.00 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $2.68 (5/20/20)
Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) develops, manufactures, and markets scientific equipment, systems, and consumables that are used by thousands of researchers worldwide. The Company was founded in 1901 by a Harvard Medical School professor and has grown through a combination of new products and acquisitions. HBIO is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts and has sales and/or manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, and China.
JMP Group LLC (JMP)
$6.00 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $2.73 (5/20/20)
JMP Group is a diversified financial services company. The company’s main lines of business consist of a broker-dealer and investment bank focused on the middle market, and asset management subsidiaries focused on alternative investment strategies and a corporate credit manager.
IRadimed Corp. (IRMD)
$30.00 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $21.29 (5/21/20)
Iradimed develops, commercializes, and markets MRI-compatible medical devices that can be used safely on patients undergoing MRI procedures. The Company markets MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps that monitors patient’s vital signs and has plans to introduce a magnetic detection device in 2019 for MRI scanner rooms. The Company makes sales directly in the U.S. and through distributors internationally. Iradimed has an installed base of over 5,000 infusion pumps and more than 260 patient vital signs monitors.
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)
$94.00 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $44.80 (5/21/20)
NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. The Company’s clients include the U.S. federal, state and local governments, and the private sector.
For a complimentary research report on any of these companies mentioned, please e-mail research@SingularResearch.com or call 818-222-6234. Thank you.