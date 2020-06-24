Top Growth & Value small caps present at Singular Research’s Spring Select Webcall on 5/28

At Singular Research, we focus on small and micro-cap stocks that are under covered on Wall Street. These stocks have a niche business model and have yet to be widely discovered. Many of the Corona virus fears in the stock market today do not affect these stocks. Our small-cap Spring Select webinar will focus on top ranked emerging growth, undervalued, and under covered companies that exemplify our research and provide exciting alpha opportunities. Please see below for our conference presenters, the schedule of presentations, and a brief description with valuation metrics on the companies that are presenting.

To register for the webinar on May 28, please follow the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5157882020359085070

Schedule of Presenting Companies:

6:15 am: NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Mr. Dickerson Wright Chairman & CEO

7:00 Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Mr. Scott A. Graeff Pres, CEO, Treasurer, Sec. & Director

7:45: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Mr. Gregory N. Roberts CEO & Director

8:30: IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Mr. Thomas L. Barbato CFO & Sr. VP

9:15: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Robert Burrows COO-IR

10:00: Banco Latinoamericano, S.A (BLX) Ms. Ana Graciela de Méndez Exec. VP of Fin. & CFO

10:45: Good Natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Mr. Paul John Antoniadis Exec. Chair & CEO

11:15: Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Mr. James W. Green Pres, CEO & Chairman

12:00 pm: JMP Group LLC (JMP) Mr. Joseph Andrew Jolson Chairman & CEO

12:45: IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Ms. Leslie L. McDonnell Pres, CEO & Director

1:30: Singular MMI market strategy report

Luna Innovations Inc. (LUNA)

$9.75 Price Target, Buy, Current Price: $6.10 (5/20/20)

Luna Innovations Inc. develops and markets fiber optic sensing and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has two operating segments. The products and licensing unit sells the company’s commercial fiber optic test and sensing equipment and the technology development segment performs contract R&D for U.S. government agencies.

luna 5 20 2020 More

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)

$19.00 Price Target, Buy Long-Term, Current Price: $16.49 (5/20/20)

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) is a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. Products include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain. Services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging, and a variety of customized financial programs.

amark 5 2020 More