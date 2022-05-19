Top Gun: Maverick - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend premiere with Tom Cruise

The Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied by Tom Cruise at the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square - Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The royal couple were greeted by a huge crowd in Leicester Square, where hundreds had gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals and the film stars.

The premiere, a Royal Film Performance, was organised in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen industry.

Cruise’s appearance comes hot on the heels of his star turn at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, before the Queen.

The 59-year-old actor, who on Wednesday won an honorary Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer introduced the Cambridges to the film’s actors who were lined up against the backdrop of a real P51 fighter plane, like the one Cruise pilots in the film.

They included Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Greg Tarzan Davies, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman.

The Duke and Duchess, who wore an off the shoulder, black Roland Mouret gown, were welcomed to the premiere by Lord Lieutenant Sir Kenneth Olisa, Cameron Saunders, Acting Chair of The Film and TV Charity and Alex Pumfrey, the organisation’s CEO.

Inside the lobby they met Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski, screenwriter and producer Christopher Macquarrie, producer David Ellison and Lorne Balfe, who produced the film’s score.

Also in the lineup were Brian Robins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, Mark Viane, president, international Theatrical Distribution, John Fletcher, managing director, Paramount and Miles Quarles, manager of the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

The Duke wore a McQueen suit and shoes by Crockett and Jones, embroidered with F18, the planes depicted in the film.

Some 36 years since the original Top Gun movie was released in 1986, the sequel sees Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning to the Top Gun academy to train fighter pilots.

They include Bradley Bradshaw – played by Miles Teller – who is the son of Maverick’s tragic friend and radar officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who was killed when a training exercise went wrong.

It has received rave reviews, featuring real stunts rather than computer-generated images after the actors all underwent three months of intensive aviation training.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but its opening was repeatedly delayed because of the pandemic.

Tonight's premiere was the first Royal Film Performance since 2019, when the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended a screening of the First World War drama 1917.

The Royal Film Performance began as the Royal Command Film Performance, taking place for the first time at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946.

The film, A Matter Of Life And Death, starring David Niven, was watched by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in the UK and Ireland on May 27.