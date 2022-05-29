'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LINDSEY BAHR
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Cruise
    Tom Cruise
    American actor and producer

Forget breaking the sound barrier: Tom Cruise just flew past a major career milestone.

The 59-year-old superstar just got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works sequel earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures said Sunday. Including international showings, its worldwide total is $248 million.

It’s a supersonic start for a film that still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day itself to rake in even more cash. According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close, “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million.

Cruise, though undeniably one of the biggest stars in the world — perhaps even “the last movie star,” according to various headlines — is not known for massive blockbuster openings.

Before “Maverick,” his biggest domestic debut was in 2005, with Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” which opened to $64 million. After that it was “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” with $61 million in 2018. It's not that his films don't make money in the long run: They just aren't enormously frontloaded.

The sequel to the late Tony Scott's “Top Gun,” which was released in 1986, was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. The pandemic got in the way of that plan and it was delayed several times. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and co-produced and co-financed by Skydance, the sequel reportedly cost $152 million to make.

But even as the months, and years, went by and many other companies chose to compromise on hybrid releases, Cruise and Paramount didn’t waver on their desire to have a major theatrical release. A streaming debut was simply not an option.

“That was never going to happen," Cruise said in Cannes.

And it is major, with 4,735 North American theaters (a record) showing “Top Gun: Maverick.” It also opened in 23,600 locations in 62 international markets. The build up has been just as flashy, with fighter-jet-adorned premieres on an aircraft carrier in San Diego and at the Cannes Film Festival, where Cruise was also given an honorary Palme d’Or, and a royal premiere in London attended by Prince William and his wife Kate.

Reviews have been stellar, too, with the film notching a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, who were 58% male, gave it an A+ CinemaScore, according to exit polls.

The new film has Cruise reprising the role of Maverick, who returns to the elite aviation training program to train the next generation of flyers, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, reprising his role from the original, also star.

“Maverick” is now among the top pandemic era openings, still led by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $260 million, followed by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $187 million and “The Batman” with $134 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' movies get right and wrong: Navy flight instructor says less volleyball, more serious call signs

    Retired Navy Commander and TOPGUN instructor Guy Snodgrass, aka "Bus," breaks down the accuracy of the Cruise blockbusters.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ targets career best opening for Tom Cruise

    After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters on Friday and is expected to be Tom Cruise's best career opening.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sends Tom Cruise’s Box Office Records Soaring With $124 Million 3-Day Opening

    Cruise's latest blockbuster has opened with a total that's more than twice earned by any "Mission: Impossible" film

  • Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 05/27/2022

  • Destroyed Russian Equipment Goes on Public Display in Kyiv

    An exhibition displaying the destroyed remains of Russian military equipment was opened at Mykhailivska Square in central Kyiv on Saturday, May 28, by Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and internal affairs minister, Denys Monastyrskyi.In a press release, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said most of the equipment was brought in from Kyiv’s suburbs, having been used during the Battle of Kyiv, after officials noticed that large numbers of people would stop to observe destroyed military vehicles.Monastyrskyi said the exhibit showed the “heroism and courage” of Ukrainian forces who had repelled Russian attacks. Reznikov said it also served as a reminder that the war was still in its “hot phase”, with ongoing fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv.Speaking to press at the opening of the exhibit, Reznikov also commented on the course of war crimes investigations, saying about 20,000 war crimes had been reported by law enforcement agencies in the country.Reznikov said most suspects would be tried in abstentia, and would include Russian soldiers identified from lists of military units that fought in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions. He said video footage and witness testimony would bolster cases, and that evidence would be presented to both Ukrainian and international courts Credit: MIA Ukraine via Storyful

  • Movie stocks take off as 'Top Gun' sequel hits screens

    U.S. cinema stocks took off on Friday amid soaring expectations for the Memorial Day weekend debut of the sequel to the Tom Cruise blockbuster, "Top Gun". Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment Holdings and Imax Corp each rallied more than 6% as "Top Gun: Maverick" debuted in cinemas, with box office analysts projecting the Paramount film will be one of the biggest box office hits of the summer.

  • How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Is the Tom Cruise Sequel Streaming?

    Time to kick the tires and light the fires

  • Box Office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ projects $150 million opening

    "Top Gun: Maverick" racks in $150 million over Memorial Day Weekend. This movie marks the best opening the holiday weekend has seen.

  • Depp, Heard lawyers make final pitch to jurors

    STORY: The 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship."We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard says he is," Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments.Heard lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, in his closing argument, reminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to friends or associates.In one, Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead and "would fuck her burnt corpse.""This is a window into the heart and mind of America's favorite pirate," Rottenborn said. "This is the real Johnny Depp."

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • 'Now I am a beggar': Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

    As Russian forces press their offensive to take the eastern Ukrainian cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, civilians who have managed to flee say intensified shelling over the past week left them unable to even venture out from basement bomb shelters. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia’s current offensive.

  • Here's How to Grill Vegetables to Perfection—and 7 Recipes to Make With Them

    Just in time for grilling season!

  • Buy now and get this 4.8-star dog water bottle for under $20

    This water bottle for dogs is going viral on TikTok, and it’s currently on sale for over 30% off.

  • LucasFilm teases Light & Magic documentary series

    Putting together a Star Wars takes a long time. That’s not because it takes a long time to write one of these things. God, no! It’s the special effects.

  • Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

    Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were storming the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

  • Yes, Top Gun: Maverick 's Bob is Bill Pullman's son Lewis

    The Good Place's Manny Jacinto is also among the new recruits — though we wouldn't blame you if you missed him.

  • Jurors are now deliberating a verdict in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard. Here's what they need to decide.

    The jurors must simultaneously weigh whether Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard, and whether Depp defamed her by saying she orchestrated a hoax.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars To $151M Fantastic Memorial Day Opening; Best Ever For Tom Cruise – Sunday AM Update

    SUNDAY AM UPDATE: Refresh for more details Paramount is now calling the 4-day weekend for Top Gun: Maverick at $151M after a $38M Saturday, which is technically up 16% from Friday’s $32.7M ($52M less $19.3M Thursday previews). That uptick means a ton in today’s market given how older skewing this movie is. Disney asserts it continues to own […]

  • Michael Buble Talks to Wife Luisana Lopilato’s Baby Bump in Cute Video

    "We’ve got the golden ticket," Buble captioned the post.

  • Jury deliberates Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case

    STORY: HEARD: "My back is turned to him and I feel this boot in my back."(flash)DEPP: "But never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way."After six weeks of dramatic and conflicting testimony, a jury began deliberations on Friday to decide if Johnny Depp should prevail in his defamation case against ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him – in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece – when she called herself (quote) "a public figure representing domestic abuse." "Extravagant, over-the-top allegations..."In closing arguments, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez said Heard's in-court, under-oath allegations of abuse by Depp, including a sexual assault with a liquor bottle, were implausible. VASQUEZ: "She gave the performance of her life telling you story after story of abuse..."(flash) HEARD: “Johnny had the bottle inside of me..." (flash) (SOBBING) "I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone and I thought he was punching me."Heard has countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations of abuse a "hoax." DEPP: “...nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.” Depp claims Heard was the one who turned violent in their short-lived marriage. DEPP: “...the tip of my finger had been severed.” Heard denied Depp’s claim that a vodka bottle she threw at him caused the injury. Her lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, on Friday, reminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to his friends. ROTTENBORN: "I will fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead." (flash) "Ladies and gentlemen, these words are a window into the heart and mind of America's favorite pirate.” Rottenborn argued that Heard – who never wrote Depp’s name - had told the truth in that 2018 article, and that her comments were covered as free speech under the First Amendment. ROTTENBORN: "You cannot simultaneously uphold the First Amendment and find in favor of Johnny Depp."