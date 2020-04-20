Top Guru-Owned Stocks Trading at a Discount

With the S&P 500 down approximately 12% year to date as of April 20 and another drop potentially in the cards as companies release their first-quarter earnings, many value investors are looking to limit losses and identify bargain opportunities.

However, when volatility is high, speculators are more likely to get burned. During times when the economy is in turmoil, investors looking to allocate capital may want to follow the advice of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), one of the most successful and famous value investors of all time. Buffett famously said, "Our favorite holding period is forever," referring to how the ideal investment should be ones that can stay in your portfolio for a decade or more.





According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies are trading at a price-earnings ratio of below 15 and are in the portfolios of at least 25 investing gurus, indicating that they could provide long-term value opportunities.

Comcast

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a telecommunications company based in Philadelphia. By revenue, it is one of the largest broadcasting and cable TV companies in the world. Other products include home phones and phone plans, films, television programs (NBC, Telemundo, CNBC, SyFy, etc.) and residential cable communications (Xfinity).

On April 20, shares of Comcast traded around $37.26 for a market cap of $169.42 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 13.15, which makes it undervalued according to the Peter Lynch chart.

According to GuruFocus data, 35 gurus own shares of Comcast, including Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

GuruFocus gives Comcast a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score is 1.51, the three-year revenue growth rate is 12.6% and the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 11%.

Like most cable companies, Comcast continues to see its customers cut the cord, but it is in the process of transitioning to streaming and wireless services. "Video is still an important and profitable component of most of our relationships, but we continue to be disciplined and are not chasing unprofitable subscribers," Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh said about the matter.

Comcast has seen growth primarily in its internet and connectivity segments, with monthly data usage more than doubling over the past three years and customers sometimes connecting 20 or more devices using Comcast products.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is the Omaha, Nebraska-based business conglomerate run by Buffett and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). Originally purchased as a textile company by Buffett, the business quickly scrapped textile operations and moved into other areas of business. Now, it is primarily involved in insurance, railroads and energy, along with dozens of smaller businesses such as See's Candies and Precision Castparts.

On April 20, Berkshire Hathaway's class B shares traded around $188.75 apiece for a market cap of $455.72 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 5.62, which makes the stock undervalued according to the Peter Lynch chart.

