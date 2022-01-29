Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name

Shell confirmed that it has changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. Shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name, Shell highlighted, adding that existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

Read full article here

UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi

Bloomberg reported that Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group targeted the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the second time in a week.

Read full article here

Regulator Reveals Probable Causes For Fatal GOM Incident

The BSEE released an investigation report on a fatal incident on the Fieldwood Energy-operated platform in the Gulf of Mexico, which occurred in May 2020.

Read full article here

Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond

Oil prices will remain bullish through the end of February, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. “Bearish blips” are expected throughout the year, however.

Read full article here

Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle

Halliburton’s chairman, president and chief executive officer Jeff Miller stated that he is excited about the “accelerating multi-year upcycle”.

Read full article here

Aramco Signs 50 Deals

Saudi Aramco signed 50 new Memoranda of Understanding at the sixth edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum and Exhibition, which was held at the Dhahran EXPO in Saudi Arabia.

Read full article here

