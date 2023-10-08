Who are the top high school football teams in Charlotte area? Here’s the latest Sweet 16

After an 0-3 start, Myers Park has won four straight games, and the Mustangs have worked their way into The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

Myers Park beat conference rival Ardrey Kell 32-16 Friday. That propelled the Mustangs into the 40-year-old poll at No. 16.

Elsewhere, Providence Day maintained its grip on the top spot, just head of Butler. Weddington moved up one spot to No. 3 and Rock Hill Northwestern moved up one to No. 5 after Hough beat West Charlotte Friday.

The Lions fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Hough moved up to No. 5.