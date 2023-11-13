A top Hollywood agent's son hired day laborers to move 3 trash bags full of body parts, workers say

This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell, left, and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. Los Angeles Police Department via Associated Press

Day laborers told NBC Los Angeles they were hired to move three bags full of body parts.

They said they were hired by Samuel Haskell, the son of a prominent former Hollywood executive.

Haskell was arrested on November 8 on suspicion of murder, the LAPD said.

A top Hollywood agent's son has been accused by a group of day laborers of paying them $500 to dispose of three large trash bags full of body parts.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested on November 8 in connection to an "unidentified female torso" found in a dumpster on Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. The LAPD said Haskell's wife, Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang, are all missing. Police said they're also searching for two missing vehicles: A white VW Tiguan and a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder.

A group of laborers told NBC Los Angeles that Haskell had hired them on November 7 and initially told them to move three bags full of rocks. But the laborers told the news outlet that the bags felt soft and soggy, weighing about 50 pounds each, and they decided to look inside.

"I started seeing body parts, a belly button," one worker told NBC Los Angeles. "I was astonished. Of course, I felt bad. We had been tricked."

The worker said they drove back to Haskell's home, returned the money, and left the bags on the driveway. They added that they reported the incident to an LAPD station, were turned away, and told to call 911. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

CNN and other outlets reported Haskell is the son of Hollywood agent Sam Haskell III, a former executive Vice President of the William Morris Agency, who represented clients like Kathie Lee Gifford, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, and George Clooney.

Haskell's current company, Magnolia Hill Productions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The LAPD's news release said that Samuel Haskell and Mei Li Haskell had three children together. The children have been located and are with family members.

The LAPD's news release said Haskell was being held on $2 million bail. Jail records show that Haskell is due to appear in court on Monday. It was not immediately clear if Haskell had a lawyer.

