Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui is currently in exile in Copenhagen - Lam Yik/Reuters

Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement.

Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities.

He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

“My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom.

“There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook.

Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

Ted Hui (2-L) is restrained by security guards, after spilling a foul-smelling liquid during the third reading of the National Anthem bill at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong - JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

The disqualification of elected politicians was the latest move by Beijing to undermine the city’s autonomy and attempt to crush the pro-democracy movement that erupted onto the streets last year in months-long mass street rallies.

Mr Hui was one of several politicians who regularly put himself at risk on the frontlines trying to mediate between the riot police and protesters.

In January, the Telegraph witnessed a riot officer snap off Mr Hui’s protective goggles to pepper spray him directly in the eyes as he was challenging the force to allow reporters to record the arrest of a young man they had pinned onto the ground during a New Year’s rally.

In an interview after the incident, he described how he had been temporarily blinded and in great pain, but he vowed to carry on holding the police to account as part of his duty as a “public officer.”

He added: “I want the public to feel that members of parliament are with them. I don’t want them to feel isolated.”

Beijing refused to meet the protesters’ demands for universal suffrage and police accountability and instead suddenly introduced a harsh national security law which - along with the pandemic - has had a chilling effect on street protests.

The authorities have also begun to step up their pursuit of criminal cases against democracy supporters, and this week jailed three rights activists and Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and outspoken critic of Beijing.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui, center, struggles with security personnel during a debate on a bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese anthem in Hong Kong - AP

Mr Hui has also been arrested several times and faced charges linked to both street protests and demonstrations inside Hong Kong’s legislature.

He arrived in Copenhagen earlier this week after an official invitation from Danish politicians and met with the head of the parliament’s foreign policy committee and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former prime minister and NATO chief.

“The free societies of the world must unite and support the democracy movement in Hong Kong in words and deeds,” tweeted Mr Rasmussen.

Local media reported that Jeppe Kofod, the foreign minister, declined to meet him.

China’s foreign ministry on Friday objected to Denmark allowing Mr Hui to seek exile there.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying accused Denmark of violating the basic principle governing international order and of damaging Denmark’s image by hosting Hong Kong activists. She stressed that Hong Kong did everything in accordance with the law.