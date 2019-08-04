Top House Republican says violent video games could be linked to mass shootings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said video games could contribute to future mass shootings when asked about it in a television interview on Sunday morning. Appearing on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, McCarthy was asked about how to understand factors contributing to a shooting.

"This may be a place where we could find this ahead of time," said McCarthy who discussed ways to detect future shooters.

"The idea that these video games that dehumanize individuals to have a game of shooting individuals," continued McCarthy, "I've always felt that it's a problem for future generations and others. We've watched studies show what it does to individuals, and you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others.

McCarthy added that he wanted to "get all the facts."

"But what I'd like to do is get all the facts, are there indications? There are times before that we have found this," he said.

McCarthy's comments came after a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart left 20 people dead and 26 injured and before a shooting spree early Sunday at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio left at least nine dead and 16 hurt.

The New York Times reported last year that there was little evidence to suggest there was any link between video games and mass shootings.

Among other evidence, the New York Times cites a 2011 court opinion from conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who wrote in Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association, "Psychological studies purporting to show a connection between exposure to violent video games and harmful effects on children do not prove that such exposure causes minors to act aggressively."

Contributing: Louie Villalobos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin McCarthy says video games partly to blame for mass shootings