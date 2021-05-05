Top Illinois prosecutor admits 'breakdown of communication' in Adam Toledo case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik Ortiz
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The top prosecutor in Cook County, Illinois, admits to a "breakdown of communication" in how her office presented information related to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by Chicago police, according to the findings of an internal review released Wednesday.

State's Attorney Kim Foxx apologized for the office's handling of the shooting death of Adam Toledo, who died in the early morning of March 29. A police officer responding to a call of shots fired chased Toledo down an alley and shot him after ordering him to stop and to "drop it" — an incident caught on body camera and surveillance videos.

Foxx's office also confirmed that she told staff on Wednesday morning that First Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Coleman resigned, but declined to comment further because it is a personnel matter. Coleman, a veteran prosecutor, was promoted to her role in December, and was Foxx's top adviser on day-to-day legal operations.

"The tragedy of the death of 13-year old boy [sic] has been clouded by the confusion and frustration my office has caused and for this I apologize," Foxx said in a statement. "It's not lost on me that our community is grieving and I want to assure Adam's family and the public that my office is working diligently to investigate his death."

The State's Attorney's Office was criticized when it was revealed that prosecutors initially gave a description of events implying that Toledo was holding a gun when he was shot by police. During an April 10 bond hearing for Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo when he was shot, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy appeared to suggest to the court that Toledo was armed when he was shot.

"The officer tells (Adam) to drop it as (Adam) turns towards the officer. (Adam) has a gun in his right hand," Murphy said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "The officer fires one shot at (Adam), striking him in the chest. The gun that (Adam) was holding landed against the fence a few feet away."

The Toledo family insists the boy did not have a gun at the moment the officer fired the fatal shot.

"Adam, during his last second of life, did not have a gun in his hand. The officer screamed at him, 'Show me your hands.' Adam complied, turned around, his hands were empty when he was shot in the chest at the hands of the officer. He did not have a gun in his hand," Adeena Weiss Ortiz, and attorney for the Toledo family, said in April after police videos of the shooting were released.

Roman was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and was later charged with child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He remains free on bond, reported NBC Chicago.

Based on the video from the shooting officer, identified by Chicago police as Eric Stillman, it was not clear if Toledo was holding a gun when he was being chased down the alley. An attorney for Stillman said in a statement that the officer had no choice but to shoot because he "had no place to take cover ... the gun was being orientate[d] in his direction and he was left with no other option." Stillman has been placed on administrative leave.

On April 15, Foxx's office said publicly that Murphy had "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court." That same day, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a police oversight board, released raw body camera videos from the shooting after weeks of public outcry.

Also on the same day, Chicago police released their own edited timeline video that showed a firearm lying on the ground at the scene of the shooting and also featured freeze frames from Stillman's bodycam video that police said was of Toledo holding a gun milliseconds before he was shot.

Video released by COPA from a nearby surveillance camera that captured the shooting shows Toledo pausing by a gap in a wooden fence before facing the approaching officer, who quickly fired his weapon. The police timeline video shows a gun on the ground near that gap in the fence.

Community groups expressed outrage over the shooting, and said it was apparent that Toledo was complying with the officer's orders and disputed the police narrative that there was an "armed confrontation."

Murphy was placed on leave during the internal investigation but has since returned, Foxx said. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her office's probe "revealed a breakdown of communication in how information was shared, which ultimately did not get elevated to State's Attorney Foxx before, nor in a timely manner following, the bond court hearing" and the attorney "did not intend to give the impression that Adam Toledo was holding a gun when shot."

"The language the attorney used in court was inartful," the review added.

Related:

As a result of the investigation, the office said attorneys will undergo training on how to present facts in court and there will be additional office policies and procedures to ensure "checks and balances" operate as intended.

Foxx told the Sun-Times last month that her office's failures had affected morale among employees.

"This is about the expectation of law enforcement to be forthright and transparent," she said. "There is no sacrificial lamb here. This is about making sure that we get it right, and when we don't get it right, owning it doing what we need to do to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney made series of missteps during Adam Toledo case bond hearing: Foxx

    The Cook County State's Attorney's Office concluded its investigation into an attorney's handling of a bond court hearing in the Adam Toledo case.

  • Man brandishes gun in Zoom lecture on racism and 'Eyes of Texas' song

    A University of Texas at Austin Zoom lecture on whether the school song, "The Eyes of Texas," has racist origins turned frightening when a man brandished a gun.

  • Official resigns after probe into statements made in court about Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by Chicago police

    Jennifer Coleman resigned after an internal investigation into a prosecutor's in-court statements that implied Adam Toledo had a gun when he was shot.

  • Trent Forrest with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Trent Forrest (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs, 05/03/2021

  • Rudy Gay with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz

    Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 05/03/2021

  • President Biden's promises on policing reform: What the administration has accomplished

    The Biden administration faces an uphill battle in reforming the nation's policing. Here's what's been accomplished so far.

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Uber shows smallest quarterly loss in its history thanks to sale of self-driving unit; delivery continues to dominate

    Uber Technologies Inc.'s business continued to recover in the first quarter as COVID-19 restrictions eased, and the sale of its self-driving unit helped produce the smallest quarterly loss in its history as a public company.

  • Haiti is on its 6th prime minister under the Moïse administration and many are wondering why?

    In the midst of the chaos and civil unrest that has plagued Haiti this year— the Haitian people have been dealt yet another blow. Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe resigned from his post under President Jovenel Moïse last month. Shortly thereafter, Moïse appointed Foreign Minister Claude Joseph as his replacement—making Joseph the sixth prime minister appointed under the Moïse administration.

  • US agrees to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines

    The Biden administration has said the US would waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, doing its bit to help developing countries combat the virus. President Joe Biden, who had backed such a move during the 2020 presidential campaign, threw his support behind the World Trade Organisation proposal, which needed US backing. The US and several other countries had previously blocked negotiations at the WTO about the waiver proposal led by India and South Africa, which have suffered a huge toll from the coronavirus. Mr Biden's chief trade negotiator, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said they would temporarily waive certain IP rights to help countries respond to the pandemic. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," Ms Tai said in a statement. "The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines." Ms Tai said the US would participate in negotiations at the WTO to ensure the waiver could happen, but cautioned it would take time. WTO decisions require a consensus of all members. Reacting to the news, Rachel Silverman, a global health expert with the Center for Global Development, said: “The Biden Administration’s support of the TRIPS waiver signals re-engagement in the number one global issue of our times: ending the COVID-19 pandemic, everywhere. “Now it’s time for the administration to lead an all-hands-on deck effort to translate this first step into real, practical impact via an enormous ramp up in funding, technology transfer, and political leadership.” Proponents, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, say that such waivers are part of the WTO toolbox and insist there's no better time to use them than during the once-in-a-century pandemic that has taken 3.2 million lives, infected more than 437 million people and devastated economies. "This is a monumental moment in the fight," Dr Ghebreyesus tweeted. "The White House's support for the temporary waiving IP on #COVID19 vaccines reflects the wisdom and moral leadership the US to support #VaccineEquity and work to end this pandemic." More than 100 countries have come out in support of the proposal, and a group of 110 members of Congress - all fellow Democrats of Mr Biden - sent him a letter last month that called on him to support the waiver. The argument, part of a long-running debate about intellectual property protections, centers on lifting patents, copyrights and protections for industrial design and confidential information to help expand the production and deployment of vaccines during supply shortages. The aim is to suspend the rules for several years, just long enough to beat down the pandemic. The issue has become more pressing with a surge in cases in India, the world's second-most populous country and a key producer of vaccines - including one for Covid that relies on technology from Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca.

  • Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

    A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. "The absolute risks of venous thromboembolic events described in this study are small, and the findings should be interpreted in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination at both the societal and the individual level," they wrote in a summary of their findings published in the BMJ medical journal on Thursday. Norway suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 11 after a small number of cases of blood clots combined with bleeding and low platelet counts.

  • Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

    U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running for other offices, is seeking the state’s highest office once again — this time as a Democrat. After releasing videos Tuesday confirming his candidacy, Crist held an outdoor rally that sought to contrast his record with that of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I'm running so you will be in charge again,” Crist told the crowd at a campaign kickoff rally in St. Petersburg.

  • Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Check the wire for Willie Calhoun!

    SiriusXM and fantasy alarm analyst Jennifer Piacenti joins Yahoo Fantasy's Scott Pianowski to offer some waiver wire adds for fantasy managers.

  • Officials: Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

    The Army plans to put a civilian in charge of the command that conducts criminal investigations, a response to widespread criticism the unit is understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators, officials familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The decision, expected to be announced Thursday, reflects recommendations made by an independent commission in the wake of violent crimes and murders at Fort Hood, Texas, including the death of Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found about two months after she was killed. According to officials, the Army Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, will be separated from the Provost Marshall General's office, and instead of being run by a general officer it will be overseen by a yet-to-be-named civilian director.

  • Falcons GM: ‘No way we weren’t drafting Kyle Pitts’

    Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot discussed the team selecting Kyle Pitts with their top draft choice.

  • Baby boy killed during attempted arrest in Mississippi, police say

    The boy's father had been wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder investigation.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Anna Faris opens up about divorce to Chris Pratt: 'We both protected that imagery'

    On her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified," the actress opened up about her past divorces to Ben Indra and Chris Pratt.

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says