Top impeachment investigator to leave House Intel post

Washington — Daniel Goldman, who shot to prominence as a top staff investigator during the House impeachment inquiry, is leaving his post at the House Intelligence Committee, he said in a statement Thursday.

A former federal prosecutor, Goldman was one of about a dozen specialty hires brought in by Chairman Adam Schiff after Democrats took control of the House in 2019. CNN first reported the news of Goldman's move.

Goldman was one of Schiff's top lieutenants during the probe into President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. As director of investigations and senior adviser on the Intelligence Committee, he led closed-door depositions of more than a dozen witnesses during the initial phases of the investigation, and served as Democrats' chief questioner in subsequent high-profile public hearings.

His departure may suggest the committee is easing off large-scale, Russia-related investigations into the president, although both Goldman and the committee chairman indicated some work would continue.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to work for Chairman Schiff and the Committee, and help provide a vital check on the President, as the Constitution requires Congress to do," Goldman said in a statement. "I'm indebted to my colleagues for working tirelessly in pursuit of that objective. While I am eager to return to New York to spend some much-needed time with my family, I know that the Committee's work will continue apace under Chairman Schiff's leadership."

Daniel Goldman questions witnesses before the House Intelligence Committee as Chairman Adam Schiff looks on during a hearing on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2019. SHAWN THEW/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Schiff said Goldman had provided "strategic guidance, wise-counsel and steady leadership" to the committee at a "turbulent, but critical time."

"We know that the team Dan helped us build from scratch will continue their important work," Schiff said.

In an interview earlier this month on the "Stay Tuned with Preet" podcast, hosted by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, Goldman said the Intelligence Committee was still weighing whether to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton, who declined to testify voluntarily during the impeachment proceedings and was not subpoenaed by the Senate.

The president was acquitted by the Senate on two articles of impeachment on February 5.

Two advisers to the House Judiciary Committee who were also deeply engaged in the impeachment proceedings — Norm Eisen and Barry Berke — have likewise left their posts.

