Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

FILE- A woman holds a placard during a protest against the killing of a Muslim man on Sept. 28 in Belagavi district of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. India's top court on Wednesday, Jan. 12, said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Wednesday said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month.

Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week.

The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

The police said they were questioning suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Uttarakhand state is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose rise to power in 2014, and a a landslide reelection in 2019, has led to a spike in attacks against Muslims and other minorities.

Muslims comprise nearly 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people.

The petition filed by retired Judge Anjana Prakash stated that the speeches made at the Hindu religious leaders' congregation “pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens,” said Bar & Bench, an online portal for Indian legal news.

Last month, Indian police arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech.

According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him."

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From India, Through Belgium, to World Cup Gold: One Climber’s Journey to the Top of Paraclimbing

    Pavitra Vandenhoven was adopted by a Belgian family at the age of five. It set off her climbing dream that has today led to two World Cup golds.

  • 'Be ready to kill': Open calls for genocide against Indian religious minorities ramp up

    Far-right Hindu groups in India have been openly calling for violence against Indian Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, with many demanding a “repeat” of the 1984 genocide of Sikhs. Nationalist populism: A Hindutva event in Haridwar last December and the cancellation of a visit to Punjab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week have become widely discussed recently. An event hosted by conservative Hindu groups last month caused uproar across India when clips from the event showed community leaders calling for open violence against Muslims.

  • Maryland surgeons transplant genetically-modified pig's heart into human patient in medical first

    Surgeons have transplanted a pig heart in a 57-year-old man with a terminal disease. It's too soon to tell how the operation will last long-term, but it marks a groundbreaking step in medicine. CBS News’ senior medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula explains the procedure.

  • Siddharth: Indian actor apologises to Saina Nehwal for sexist tweet

    The actor's tweet drew outrage for allegedly using a sexual slur, a charge he denied.

  • Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric sedan in India

    Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India, the head of the company's local unit said, part of a broader strategy to electrify its portfolio in the country. Mercedes will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India and it expects to start selling the EQS there in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk said on Wednesday. It will set the standard for EVs in India.

  • Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

    Saudi Arabia has registered its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far, health ministry data showed, breaking through 5,000 cases on Wednesday. The kingdom on Wednesday reported 5,362 new cases and two deaths, rising above the previous peak of daily infections in June 2020 of 4,919. Mask wearing in public in Saudi Arabia has been compulsory since the start of the year.

  • Covid latest news: Nicola Sturgeon to extend Scotland's vaccine passport rules

    Boris Johnson: Number of hospital infections is ‘unacceptable’ Analysis: Covid vaccines ‘pushed UK mortality rate lower’ Why living with the virus means living with the unvaccinated too Charles Moore: Three weeks in the tumultuous life of Covid PM won’t resign over Downing Street party email, says minister

  • Miami Roads Inundated as Flash Flooding Hits Florida's South East

    Persistent rain soaked parts of Miami, Florida, bringing flash flooding on the night of Tuesday, January 11.This footage filmed by Andrew Hagen captures floodwater inundating the intersection of South East 9th Street and South East 1st Avenue in the Miami neighborhood of Brickell.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the area on Tuesday evening, urging locals to avoid travelling through floodwaters. Credit: Andrew Hagen via Storyful

  • "Most People are Going to Get COVID" but You Can Cheat It. Here's How.

    During a testimony yesterday in front of the Senate, someone on the front lines offered a cold, hard truth. "It's hard to process what's actually happening right now, which is, most people are going to get COVID," Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said. It was one of the first times a public official has been quite so direct. Other experts have warned the Omicron variant is "highly transmissible" but Woodcock made plain the human toll. We have more

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • Will Miami flood again before it drops to the 40s and 50s? A new cold front could follow

    A coming cold front in South Florida will start arriving Thursday. But first, parts of downtown Miami were under water.

  • Balance Exercises Are The Crucial Kind of Workouts You Might Be Skipping

    Spinning. Check. Barre. Check. Yoga. Check. If you’re a fitness lover, chances are you’re getting in your cardio and strength training. But one type of workout that is actually totally useful in your day-to-day life but you’re likely overlooking is balance. And moves that specifically target balance aren’t just for seniors. “Balance is key to […]

  • Farmington police release body camera footage from officer shot last week

    The Farmington Police Department released video footage captured by Officer joseph Barreto’s body camera of Elias Buck allegedly shooting the officer.

  • Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World

    After an all-virtual show last year, this year's CES felt very much like a repeat — but with companies finally acknowledging that the way we work, play, and navigate tech has fundamentally changed

  • The Tundra Capstone Is Toyota's Answer to Luxury Trucks

    After years of watching Ford and Chevy sell "Platinum" and "High Country" trucks, Toyota is getting in on the posh pickup game.

  • A Saudi court ordered the name of a convicted sexual harasser to be made public for the first time

    Saudi Arabia's anti-harassment law was updated in 2021 so convicted sexual harassers could be publicly named and shamed.

  • A hungry badger looking for food in a cave found a trove of ancient Roman coins instead

    A badger helped archaeologists uncover a trove of more than 200 Roman coins buried in a cave in Spain for centuries.

  • How to actually fix America's election problem

    How to actually fix America's election problem

  • Fed Will Pivot Toward Balance Sheet to Protect the Yield Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The most important comments Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made during Tuesday’s testimony before the Senate’s banking committee revolved around his view of the central bank as still adding stimulus to the economy. Powell said point blank that the Fed needs to quickly draw this accommodation to a close. But how? Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly St

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.