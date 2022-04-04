Top Indian Mortgage Firm Merger to Create $190 Billion Giant

Top Indian Mortgage Firm Merger to Create $190 Billion Giant
Suvashree Ghosh
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest mortgage lender agreed to buy one of the country’s most valuable banks to create an almost $190-billion behemoth to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Housing Development Finance Corp., which issues mortgages to more than half the home buyers in a country of 1.4 billion people, will hold 41% of HDFC Bank Ltd., a bank it helped found 28 years ago. Shares of the two Mumbai-based companies surged on the announcement, among one of the biggest M&A deals this year.

The transaction, which will create one of India’s largest financial services entities, follows a proposal by the banking regulator for large non-banking finance companies to convert into banks to avoid a repetition of the nation’s massive shadow lending crisis in 2018. India’s emergence from the pandemic and an improvement in the labor market has helped boost consumer demand and improve lenders’ retail portfolios.

“We think the proposed merger may reduce HDFC Bank’s exposure to unsecured loans and bolster its capital base, further supporting its sector-leading asset quality and capital position which are key credit strengths among the banking peers,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Rena Kwok. Despte HDFC Bank’s low unsecured loans exposure, it had been growing its credit cards and personal loans aggressively to improve interest margins, she said.

Shares in HDFC soared as much as 20% after the announcement, while HDFC Bank jumped 14% in Mumbai. HDFC has 6.23 trillion rupees ($82.3 billion) in assets and a $66 billion market capitalization as of Monday. The bank has 19.38 trillion rupees in assets and a market cap of about $120 billion.

‘Right Decision’

“Fundamentally it’s a right decision,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, a New Delhi based fund manager with Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. “Foreign institutional investors were not able to buy into HDFC Bank because of the 74% limit. So this is a way to allow more FIIs come into the HDFC Bank.”

Once the deal is complete, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held.

“I think it’s a good thing for the Indian banking system” for a large non-banking finance firm to merge with a big bank, Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Bloomberg TV on Monday. “India wants to upsize its banks to a global scale and it will be a good thing for Indian banking, especially private sector banks.”

Read: Grow Into Banks or Cut Business, RBI Tells Indian Shadow Lenders

Other key details:

  • The merger is expected to be completed by third quarter of financial year 2023/2024

  • Merger will open up an additional 7% space for foreign portfolio investors into HDFC Bank: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry

  • HDFC Bank has sought time from RBI to meet minimum reserve regulatory requirements for merged entity: Mistry

  • HDFC Bank’s CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will head the merged entity

(Adds context on deal size in second paragraph, updates share prices)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with its biggest shareholder, creating a financial services conglomerate with a $237 billion balance sheet to better tap demand for credit in an economy rebounding from the pandemic. HDFC Bank's deal with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd, which owns about 21% of the lender, will build on its 68 million customers and could propel the combined entity to become India's second most valuable listed company. As part of the deal announced by both companies on Monday, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held.

  • ExxonMobil suspends Russian Far East LNG project - Interfax

    ExxonMobil said last month it would exit its Russian oil and gas operations, which it had valued at more than $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. The decision would see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and put the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.

  • Russian rouble eases, stocks up on talk of new sanctions

    The market was eyeing developments around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, as well as risks of new western sanctions against Moscow on top of unprecedented penalties already imposed. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed. To the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to trade at 92.83, away from an all-time high of nearly 132.42 it reached in Moscow trade on March 10.

  • Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Fre

  • Oil rises above $105 as supply concerns persist

    Oil rose above $105 a barrel on Monday as concern about tight supply arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal persisted despite countries releasing oil from strategic reserves. The invasion of Ukraine in February sharply ramped up supply worries that were already underpinning oil prices. Sanctions imposed on Russia and buyers' avoidance of Russian oil have raised fears of larger supply losses from this month.

  • Indian Gaming Firm MPL Could Attract Investment From FTX: Report

    MPL is looking to raise investment as part of its Series E extension at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

  • Starbucks’ Schultz announces halt to stock repurchasing program as he returns

    Starbucks Corp's longtime former chief executive Howard Schultz announced on Monday the suspension of the company's stock repurchasing program, as he returns this week to lead the global coffee chain for the third time. The suspension, effective immediately, will allow Starbucks to invest more in the company's people and its stores, Schultz said in a letter to Starbucks stakeholders. The move comes as the company faces realities including pinched supply chains, effects from the coronavirus pandemic and heightened tensions and political unrest, Schultz added.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • Russia's biggest bank has been cut out of the global financial markets — and now it's launched a cryptocurrency

    Sberbank launched a digital currency just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions cut Russia off from the global financial system.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.