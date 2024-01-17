Top Iowa House Democrat named to board of national group boosting Democratic candidates

The top Iowa House Democrat has been elected to the board of a national group aimed at electing more Democrats to state legislatures around the country.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, was named Wednesday as a member of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee's board of directors.

The DLCC board oversees the group's efforts to elect Democrats to state legislatures nationwide, including reviewing the organization's strategy and performance and speaking to donors and the media. The DLCC can provide a crucial boost of cash or other assistance for candidates in its targeted races.

Konfrst's election to the group is significant at a time when Iowa Democrats currently make up the smallest percentage of the Iowa Legislature in decades. In the House, Democrats hold 36 seats to Republicans' 64 seats. In the Senate, Democrats have 16 members to Republicans' 34 members.

Iowa Democrats were outspent in nearly all of the most competitive legislative races in the state in 2022, an election where Republicans grew their House and Senate majorities.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst speaks during the first session of the year Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

"There has never been a more important time to get involved in state legislative races, and I’m thrilled to join the ranks of the DLCC Board now," Konfrst said in a statement. "Building power in states like Iowa must be part of Democrats’ long-term strategy, and I’m eager to bring my experience working with the Democratic caucus in Iowa to help shape our national strategy."

Konfrst, an associate professor at Drake University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication, was elected to the Iowa House in 2018 and has served as minority leader since 2021.

Board members are elected by the current DLCC board and must be currently serving state lawmakers.

The last Iowan to serve on the DLCC's board of directors was Konfrst's predecessor, former House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, who was elected to a two-year term in 2020.

Konfrst was one of three new board members announced Wednesday. The others are North Carolina House Democratic Leader Robert Reives and California Sen. Monique Limón.

DLCC Chair and New York Senate President Pro Tem Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the new board members would bring diverse insights from around the country.

"As we strategize for winning state legislative races in 2024 and beyond, I’m excited we have the team in place to make this year one of our most successful years yet in electing Democrats and building state power," she said in a statement.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

