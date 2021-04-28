Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments

  • FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listens during the talks in Moscow, Russia. A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has leaked out publicly, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran. A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has leaked out publicly, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
1 / 2

Iran Zarif Leaked Recording

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listens during the talks in Moscow, Russia. A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has leaked out publicly, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMIR VAHDAT
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's top diplomat expressed regret Wednesday that a recording leaked out of him making frank comments about the limits of his power in the Islamic Republic, while the country's president describing the incident as a means to derail ongoing talks with world powers over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.

Posting to his Instagram account, Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his first public comments about the recording, which caused a political firestorm across Iran ahead of the country's June 18 presidential election. While Zarif has said he does not want to run in the election, some have suggested him as a potential candidate to stand against hard-liners in the vote.

Zarif's post included video of him at a memorial in Baghdad for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top commander in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Zarif's leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and Soleimani's decisions overriding his priorities at the Foreign Ministry.

“I am very sorry how a secret, theoretical discussion about the necessity of increasing cooperation between diplomacy and the field (the Guard) — in order for the next officials to use the valuable experiences of the last eight years –- became an internal conflict,” Zarif wrote.

However, the top diplomat stopped short of apologizing for his remarks directly. He said honest and compassionate remarks about what he perceived as wrong were being interpreted as personal criticism.

“I did not censor myself, because this is a betrayal of the people,” Zarif wrote.

At a weekly Cabinet meeting, term-limited President Hassan Rouhani lashed out over the release of the recording. He said the interview was part of a wider project of interviews with government officials for posterity as he ends his eight years in office.

The Intelligence Ministry “must to do its best to find out how this tape was stolen, and publish a report to people,” Rouhani said. “There will be no mercy for those who made a mistake on this.”

He also directly linked the timing of the leak to the Vienna talks about the nuclear deal.

“It was published just when Vienna was on the road to success, to create conflicts in the country,” Rouhani said.

Portions of the leaked interview first aired earlier this week on Iran International, a London-based, Farsi-language satellite news channel once majority owned by a Saudi national. Tehran has criticized Iran International in the past over its coverage.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

    In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports. "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions. The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," the Times says, making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest. Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • Cop accused of hurting woman's arm: 'Ready for the pop?'

    A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her seemed to be aware he had injured her. Officer Austin Hopp made the comment while showing the other officers the part of the arrest that shows Karen Garner being held against the hood of a patrol car in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver last year, her handcuffed left arm bent up behind her head. The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the surveillance video, was also previously released by Garner's lawyer.

  • The US Army wants to regain 'dominance' in the Arctic, and it's looking all over the world for help

    How to ensure Army units can operate in harsh Arctic environments is "the million-dollar question," the head of US Army Alaska told Insider.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal by huge majority

    The European Parliament has ratified the Brexit trade deal by a large majority in what Boris Johnson called the "final step" of years of negotiations over the UK leaving the EU. "Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more Global Britain,” the Prime Minister said. Mr Johnson said, "This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals." About four months after the deal was struck on Christmas Eve, 660 MEPs backed the zero tariff, zero quota deal on goods. Just five MEPs voted against the historic agreement, while 32 abstained, four years after the Article 50 Brexit process was triggered in March 2017. MPs in the House of Commons ratified the trade agreement on December 30 by 521 votes to 73. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister and former UK negotiator, said he "hugely" welcomed the "overwhelming vote" and thanked his counterpart Michel Barnier for "helping get us here". "Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals," he tweeted. The UK-EU agreement was provisionally applied before the end of 2020 no deal deadline to allow the parliament time to scrutinise it before giving it their approval. It will now formally enter into force on April 30. The agreement replaces the closer trading relationship the UK had with the EU as a member state. Had MEPs rejected it in, the UK and EU could have been forced to trade on far less lucrative no deal WTO terms. MEPs voted on the trade deal and a resolution on it on Tuesday but the results were only announced on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, told MEPs on Tuesday that the deal had “real teeth” and she would not hesitate to use its enforcement mechanisms to ensure the UK implemented the trade and withdrawal agreements. Britain angered Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol and the European Commission has begun legal action against the UK. She promised MEPs they would be involved in the monitoring of the implementation of the trade deal and that level playing field guarantees, agreed after torturous negotiations with London, would be respected. After the result was announced, she said the deal "marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential." Christophe Hansen, a senior MEP on the parliament's trade committee, said, "Ratification of the agreement is not a vote of blind confidence in the UK Government’s intention to implement our agreements in good faith. Rather, it is an EU insurance policy against further unilateral deviations from what was jointly agreed." MEPs also passed on a non-binding resolution on the trade agreement by 578 votes to 51 against and 68 abstentions. It branded Brexit a “historic mistake”. “It is a logical consequence of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and in particular the ending of freedom of movement, that the opportunities for the UK’s largely service-based economy are vastly reduced,” the resolution said. The resolution urged the commission to pursue legal action against the UK over alleged branches of the Northern Ireland Protocol “with vigour”. It also accused Britain of “depriving young people of such a unique opportunity” by refusing to continue participating in the Erasmus student exchange programme. Pierre Gattaz, president of the BusinessEurope trade association said, "The UK is the third biggest trading partner of the EU, which makes this deal one of the most important trade agreements the EU has ever finalised. "The positive vote of the European Parliament removes a major element of uncertainty, while companies on both sides are still adjusting to the new reality of trading while struggling with the COVID-19 challenges."

  • Zhao, McDormand backstage at the Oscars

    Video shows Oscar winners including "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao and the best picture-winning film's producer and star Frances McDormand backstage at the Academy Awards. (April 27)

  • Thailand's prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule

    Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system. The capital, Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlors. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was among the first to be fined for the offense on Monday, when the rule took effect in Bangkok.

  • CDC says masks no longer necessary outdoors, with caveats

    The CDC announced new mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals outdoors, but cautions unvaccinated individuals to maintain rules.

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • No plea deal for Tampa Super Bowl streaker, says Hillsborough judge

    TAMPA — A county judge rejected a proposed plea deal Tuesday for a pair of men accused of streaking onto the football field at Raymond James Stadium during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV. An attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer said they had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges for their Feb. 7 streaking stunt. In exchange, they ...

  • Juvenile lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again

    Evan Miller was just 14 when he committed the slaying that sent him to prison. In reviewing his case, the U.S. Supreme Court banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles — saying judges and juries should consider the special factors of youth — a decision that eventually led to inmates across the country getting a chance at release. A judge on Tuesday handed down a second life sentence without possibility of parole.

  • China to launch Heavenly Harmony space station core module

    China plans to launch the core module for its first permanent space station this week in the latest big step forward for the country’s space exploration program. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. It would be the first of 11 missions to build and supply the space station for a three-person crew.

  • Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

    Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, top commander for the SEALs, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • A Tennessee CEO was fired after he was recorded ridiculing a teenager over his prom dress

    Video showed a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, insulting a high school student over his dress.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.

  • 7 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before April ends

    Check out the silly "17 Again," the thrilling "Snowpiercer," and the classic "Can't Hardly Wait" before they leave Netflix.

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting