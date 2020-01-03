Top Iranian Commander Killed in U.S. Airstrike on Trump Orders

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. airstrike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump killed one of Iran’s most powerful generals in a provocation that risks escalating a growing conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Qassem Soleimani, who led proxy militias that extended the Islamic Republic’s power across the Middle East, was killed in a strike in Baghdad authorized by Trump, the Defense Department said in a statement late Thursday night.

“At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing” Soleimani, the department said. “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The death of Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds force, heightened fears that rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran could lead to an armed confrontation that could easily pull in other countries. The pressures, which have been building for months, have been complicated by widespread protests in Iraq and Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denounced the killing on Twitter as “an act of international terrorism” directed against someone he called “THE most effective force fighting” Islamic State and al Qaeda.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Zarif said, calling the move “extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.”

Trump had no immediate comment but tweeted the image of an American flag.

U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks reversed earlier gains as the news broke, and oil soared. Treasury futures climbed with the yen as investors sought safer haven assets. Futures on the S&P 500 dropped 0.7% as of 10:46 a.m. in Hong Kong on Friday. Brent crude surged 3.3%.

The attack occurred near Baghdad international airport. Details remained unclear, but a person familiar with the developments said an Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

The Iranian regime will be under “strong pressure” to strike back, said Paul Pillar, a former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency officer and a non-resident senior fellow at Georgetown University in Washington. “Many Iranians will regard this event the same way Americans would regard, say, the assassination of one of the best known and most admired U.S. military leaders. The potential for escalation has suddenly gone up.”

Soleimani, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, was a household name in Iran where he’s celebrated for helping to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and countering U.S. influence.

He had been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2007 and last May Washington designated the Revolutionary Guards Corp in its entirety a foreign terrorist organization, the first time the label has been applied to an official state institution or a country’s security forces.

Earlier in the evening, Iraqi security forces said in a statement that the airport had been struck by rockets.

The assault in Baghdad marked the latest in a series of violent episodes that have strained already hostile relations between Iran and the U.S. that began last week when an American contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk. The death of the contractor led to a rare, direct American assault on an Iran-backed militia in Iraq. That, in turn, prompted an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Soleimani was hit in a U.S. drone strike after planning that began following the rocket attack, according to a U.S. official.

Trump had tweeted a warning of dire consequences for Iranian aggression, with a jaunty twist at the end: “They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

The killing of such a prominent member of the Iranian hierarchy was unexpected. The attack was praised by some in Washington on Thursday night, though misgivings were expressed as well.

Congressional Reaction

While Trump had showed restraint in the face of Iranian provocations, “#Iran’s Quds Force chose the path of escalation,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in a tweet. “They are entirely to blame for bringing about the dangerous moment now before us.”

But Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said on Twitter that the administration had acted without congressional approval, and asked whether the killing risked “setting off a potential massive regional war.”