Iranian scientist credited with masterminding past covert nuclear weapons program assassinated: senior official

Kim Hjelmgaard and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

An Iranian scientist that Israel has credited with masterminding the Islamic Republic’s covert military nuclear program until it was disbanded two decades ago was assassinated outside Tehran on Friday, Iran's top diplomat confirmed.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today," Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet. Zarif said Israel was likely to blame but did not provide evidence.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing comes as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly advocated that President-elect Joe Biden should refrain from re-joining the nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord.

Initially, there were conflicting reports over whether Fakhrizadeh survived the assault. It took place as the car he was traveling in east of Iran's capital came under machine gunfire, according to state TV and Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

Witnesses also heard the sound of an explosion. A wounded Fakhrizadeh was later taken to a local hospital along with several of his bodyguards, the agency said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader&#39;s official website on Nov. 27, 2020, shows Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Jan. 23, 2019.
A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader's official website on Nov. 27, 2020, shows Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Jan. 23, 2019.

State TV said more information would be provided later. A statement by Iran’s armed forces said Fakhrizadeh died from his injuries while in the hospital.

Israel's government declined to immediately comment on the reports about Fakhrizadeh, whom Israeli diplomats often refer to as Iran's "father of the bomb." During a news conference, Prime Netanyahu once said of Fakhrizadeh: "Remember that name."

Trump abroad: His fiercest critics say he may have gotten some world affairs right

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly a decade ago to halt its suspected military nuclear program.

The nuclear pact Trump abandoned was negotiated under President Barack Obama in 2015 and some Iran experts, former diplomats and even senior Iranian officials speculated that Fakhrizadeh's killing could be part of a concerted attempt to sabotage any fresh diplomacy between Iran and the incoming Biden administration.

"It's not unlikely that this targeted killing was part of efforts to prevent the Biden administration from reviving diplomacy with Flag of Iran and going back to the nuclear agreement," said Carl Bildt, Sweden's former prime minister, on Twitter.

Hossein Dehghan, a senior military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, also took to Twitter to offer a theory. "In the last days of the political life of their ally (Trump) ... (Israel) seeks to intensify pressure on Iran and create a full-blown war," he said.

There is no indication the White House knew beforehand of the assassination plot.

Requests for comment from the U.S. National Security Council, U.S. State Department and the U.S. Department of Defense were declined.

But Trump on Friday did retweet a newspaper article about Fakhrizadeh's assassination along with some comments by an Israel writer named Yossi Meman who claimed Fakhrizadeh's death "is a major psychological and professional blow for Iran."

Trump authorized the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last year by drone strike when the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp commander was in Baghdad.

Iran has vowed to take revenge for Soleimani's killing.

The one-year anniversary of his death is in January.

However, so far Iran has exercised relative restraint.

It has remained in the nuclear pact with world powers – with loosened compliance – the U.S. withdrew from and maintained it is theoretically open to resuming the deal with U.S. participation. Biden has also indicated he prefers to be part of the accord.

Fakhrizadeh was a Brigadier General in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He led Iran’s so-called "Amad," or "Hope" program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that "Amad" program ended sometime around 2003. IAEA inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites as part of Iran's now-unraveling nuclear agreement with world powers.

The IAEA concluded earlier this month that Iran’s uranium stockpile is now 12 times larger than permitted under the nuclear accord that Trump withdrew from.

Mark Dubowitz, the chief executive of Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that espouses a hardline on Iran, said Fakhrizadeh was "the most critical player in Iran’s nuclear efforts" and his removal has "enormous implications for whether Iran can continue to move forward without his know-how."

Dubowitz said the attack "certainly has the hallmarks of an Israeli operation" and noted that Fakhrizadeh had been on Israel’s target list for many years.

He said it’s not clear if the U.S. had any role in the attack, but it’s likely the CIA at least got a heads up about the operation.

"I would imagine there was some information sharing or even more extensive cooperation," he said, especially given the strong relationship between CIA Director Gina Haspel and her Israeli counterpart, Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign caught sharing fake newspaper cover on election result

    In a now-deleted tweet, Tim Murtaugh attempted to mock the media for projecting Joe Biden as president-elect by sharing a doctored headline declaring ‘President Gore’ in 2000

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Make America Laugh Again

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Fists and pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament

    Since the latest session of parliament began in mid-September, the KMT had blocked Premier Su Tseng-chang from delivering regular reports and taking questions by occupying the podium where he speaks, to protest against the pork decision. As Su began speaking, KMT lawmakers threw buckets of pig guts his way, and some exchanged blows, with a particularly vicious encounter between KMT party whip Lin Wei-chou and Chen Po-wei from the small Taiwan Statebuilding Party. President Tsai Ing-wen announced in August that the government would, from January 1, allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness but is banned in the European Union and China, as well as U.S. beef more than 30 months old. While welcomed in Washington, and removing a roadblock to a long sought after U.S. free trade deal for Taiwan, the KMT has strongly opposed the decision, tapping into public concern about food safety after several high-profile scandals in recent years. The DPP condemned the protests, saying in a statement the throwing of the pig guts was a waste of food that "stank up" the parliament floor and was "disgusting". Taiwan is a rambunctious democracy and fighting is not uncommon in Taiwan's parliament.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Trump says it will be 'a very hard thing' to concede to Biden

    This was the first time Trump took questions from reporters since he lost the presidential election.

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

    Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran yesterday that threatens to provoke a military confrontation during the final months of the Trump presidency. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh succumbed to injuries in hospital after gunmen fired on his car in Damavand county, Iranian media reported. Western and Israeli intelligence had long identified Mr Fakhrizadeh, 59, as the head of a covert Iranian project to develop a nuclear weapon that was shelved in 2003. He was subject to UN sanctions and named by the International Atomic Energy Agency in its 2015 "final assessment" of questions about Iran's nuclear programme. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of Israeli involvement. “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he tweeted. “This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.” He called on the international community and particularly the European Union to condemn the killing "as an act of state terror".

  • UK's Johnson appoints new chief of staff after aides' exit

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a former Treasury official and management consultant as his chief of staff, as he tries to restore calm after a tumultuous period for Downing Street. Johnson’s office said Thursday that Dan Rosenfield will take up the post Dec. 7. Rosenfield most recently worked at business consultancy Hakluyt, and formerly at Bank of America and as an aide to past U.K. Treasury chiefs Alastair Darling and George Osborne.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Trump erupts at Twitter for suspending Pennsylvania Republican after baseless voter fraud hearing

    Donald Trump has raged at Twitter after the platform suspended a personal account belonging to a Pennsylvania state senator who presided over a conspiracy-filled “hearing” among GOP lawmakers to amplify false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The president – in a series of posts tagging One America News Network, which was suspended from YouTube this week for promoting a false Covid-19 “cure” amid its wall-to-wall far-right content – said state Senator Doug Mastriano was “banned” after the platform and “fake news, working together" sought to “SILENT THE TRUTH.”

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Germany was super-efficient at containing the coronavirus first wave  – so what's gone wrong?

    As Germany passed the grim milestone of 1million coronavirus infections on Friday, the lustre of its success against the first wave was somewhat faded. In the spring, no major country in Europe was as effective at containing the virus, and Britain and others could only look on in envy. But the second wave has engulfed Germany along with the rest of Europe, and there is no more talk of a “German exception”. Daily new infections peaked at 23,648 last week — fewer than the 33,470 recorded in the UK on Nov 12, and far fewer than France’s bleak Nov 7 record of 86,852. But unlike in other European countries, where advances in treating the virus have resulted in fewer deaths, Germany has experienced a higher daily toll in the second wave. It recorded its highest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with 410. The previous record, set on April 16, was 315. Compare that to the UK figures and it is almost as if the roles have been reversed. Britain also recorded its highest toll of the second wave on Wednesday, with 695. But it saw 1,172 deaths in 24 hours on April 20. So has Germany got its response wrong this time, or has the virus just caught up with it? In part, there may simply be more deaths this time because there are more infections, say scientists.

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.

  • Trump implies that he won't leave the White House unless Biden 'can prove' he won 80 million votes, as the president continues to tweet lies and conspiracy theories about the election

    Trump does not have the power to determine whether Biden can take office, and his campaign has failed to prove any mass fraud in court.

  • An Arkansas man received a racist letter calling him 'the laughing stock of the neighborhood' for displaying a Black Santa Claus on his property

    The letter — sent from an anonymous person impersonating Santa Claus — told Chris Kennedy to remove his "n--ro Santa Clause yard decoration."