Top Islamic State leader arrested in Turkey, minister says

The Islamic State group’s top leader in Turkey has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of arrests of alleged jihadists in the country.

Mr Soylu identified the suspect as Mahmut Ozden and described him as the "emir" of Islamic State in Turkey, detained in an "ongoing" operation.

Mr Ozden has previously been convicted of terrorism offences, local media reports.

In a report about arrests of Islamic State suspects last April, state-run Anadolu Agency reported: "Another terrorist, Mahmut Ozden was sentenced to six years and three months in prison."

It was not immediately clear why Mr Ozden had been at large.

Police seized Mr Ozden's computer and other "digital material", which revealed "important plans", Mr Soylu said. These involved a plot to kidnap Turkish politicians and take them to Syria and attacks on businesses.

“The operation is still ongoing and we have detained other Daesh terrorists linked to him,” the minister said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Mr Ozden was detained in the southern city of Adana, Haberturk news channel reported.

Information obtained from a suspected IS militant who was detained in a raid in Istanbul last week led to Mr Ozden's arrest, the minister told reporters.

That man, identified by the initials H S, had been planning a “sensational” attack in Istanbul, police said.

A video published on August 25 showed police detaining the suspect in a hotel in the working-class Kucukcekmece district. An assault rifle and ammunition was seized in the raid.

Released surveillance camera footage showed a man walking in Istanbul’s Taksim Square and nearby, which Anadolu said was the suspect scouting the area in preparation for an attack. The man had recently illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria, the report said.

Earlier last month, Turkish police in northwestern Bursa province reported foiling an attack on a police station by detaining another suspected militant.

Islamic State militants have carried out several attacks in Turkey in the past five years, including an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year’s eve that killed 39 people.

Israeli, French, Tunisian, Lebanese, Indian, Belgian, Jordanian and Saudi citizens were among the foreigners killed alongside Turkish citizens in the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighbourhood in the early hours of January 1 2017, while another 79 people were wounded.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying it was revenge for Turkey’s military involvement in Syria. An Uzbek national was later arrested in Istanbul and charged with the attack.