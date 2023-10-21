What are the top issues facing Wayne County? Commissioner candidates weigh in

This year's Wayne County commissioner candidates are Jocelyn Cramer, Michael Dougherty, James Shook and Brian Smith.

Cramer, Shook and Smith are the incumbents. Cramer and Dougherty are Democrats. Shook and Smith are Republicans.

Voters can pick two candidates, and the top three vote-getters are elected to four-year terms.

Below are the candidates' answers to questions sent by the Tri-County Independent. Answers appear as submitted, without edits. Smith did not respond.

Why are you running for this office?

Cramer: I love being a Wayne County Commissioner, working with fellow Commissioners, Brian Smith, and James Shook to take care of county services and programs and the staff that run them. In my first term, I learned much more about the strengths and needs of our community. I am eager to be re-elected to continue to work with the commissioners and the incredible team of Wayne County employees - each of whom has made the career choice to serve their community.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Dougherty: As a lifelong resident of the county I’d like to bring my expertise in local politics to better serve Wayne County residents and tax payers.

Shook: I believe that with my 35 years of local business experience, I have a lot to offer the residents of Wayne County. I have gained enough knowledge in the last ten months to know that I can make a difference here in the lives of our employees and the communities we serve. I would like the opportunity to prove my worth to the taxpayers and provide sound common-sense decisions in county government. We have real opportunities here in Wayne County to grow.

Of interest: These Wayne County voters have gone to the polls 50 straight years

What do you consider to be the top THREE issues Wayne County faces? If elected, how would you address them?

Cramer: Broadband-Better paying jobs-Drug treatment/mental health services. 1 - I have worked for 2 years on a massive grant opportunity through the PA Broadband Authority. Progress has already been made and there will be major improvements over the next 2 years. 2 - PA has lost 32% of our workforce to addiction and/or mental health crises. Unacceptable. Imagine what Wayne County could be like if people got affordable treatment and mental health help they needed here; if families had a place to turn, and folks got better, found purpose, love, and even happiness again. We have a Recovery-To-Work project in motion that has significant grant funding. I will make this a top priority. 3 -I will work with other elected officials and community leaders to support a vo-tech career center. I often say this is one of the best places to work and raise children in this rural setting surrounded by great people, great schools, and beautiful natural resources. These trades are needed here and pay very well!

Dougherty: The sudden increase in taxes, families are finding services lacking for elderly and disabled individuals, and Wayne County has a lack of broadband in many areas. During the worst inflation in our lifetime taxes substantially went up penalizing homeowners, renters, and business owners, I already have a record of voting against tax increases and I will continue to do so in the future, which all voters need to know. As a disabled individual I have found that many of my everyday issues overlap with the elderly community, and if elected these communities will have direct representation at every county meeting to make sure they are not pushed to the side. There is still infrastructure money available from the federal government. Some of the money was returned to the federal government during Covid. I would like to use every dollar offered to Wayne County to help complete projects. To ensure everyone having equal access to the most current technology, businesses and students alike.

Shook: Middle income housing is a serious issue. I would work with WEDCO, potential investors, and state officials to provide solutions and avenues to create places for individuals and families to move to Wayne County and work here.

Human Services for Wayne County is another concern of mine. These services are mandated by the state to provide care and services to all of Wayne County. These departments are the heartbeat of the county, they are seriously understaffed and over worked. I want to work with all the agencies to streamline the process of hiring for these positions.

Mental Health services are a concern. Wayne County has come a long way in improving the services for this issue, but we need to keep going. I would like Wayne County to offer a Mental Health Court. Too many residents struggle with mental health and during their crisis period may end up being held in jail. This is NO place for good citizens to get treatment when necessary. I am an advocate for change.

For incumbents: What accomplishments from your tenure are you most proud of? For non-incumbents: What decisions would you have made differently than the current commissioners?

Cramer: I am very proud of the overall work I have done as a commissioner, and my leadership style. I feel I am a respected and valued member of the 3-person Board of Commissioners. I feel completely available to my community and my staff and have been open-minded and eager to learn more every day. I also feel I represent Wayne County in a very professional manner. One of the things I am most proud of is being the only county commissioner in PA selected to Governor Shapiro’s Local Government Advisory Committee, chaired by the Commonwealth’s Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. This appointment allows be to better serve our community and be heard at the state level.

Dougherty: Like many residents in Wayne County I was disappointed with the last tax increase which drastically penalized not only homeowners but also renters. It felt like our representation was lacking this last term and no one was fighting for tax payers which I intend on doing each day when elected. Also as a council member for Hawley Borough we have asked for help in expanding our high speed internet to the area repeatedly and been generally ignored for some time. I have found other municipalities in Wayne County with this same complaint about our current commissioners with their own issues. I know the importance of working with local governments to actually see crucial changes for the residents, and making sure money is used when it’s offered.

Shook: Over my last 10 months I have seen the cleanup and design of Industrial Point to a welcoming new recreational area with a boat launch, same with the White Mills location. I'm proud to have been involved in the state grant process to expand broadband throughout Wayne County. That is the most recent and potentially biggest game changer for how the residents will receive internet and wi-fi in the next year.

Describe your community involvement in Wayne County.

Cramer: I always roll up my sleeves to get involved in non-profits whose missions I support. In Wayne County, I was the executive director of SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) for 6 years and am still on their board of directors. I was President of Sustainable Energy Fund in Allentown and on their board for over 6 years, was a board member of The Cooperage Project for over 5 years. I have also been a member of The Clean Energy Co-op since it was created nearly 10 years ago.

Dougherty: Before I joined council I volunteered on multiple committees, like parks and recs. For years I have run after school programs both in Wayne County and at the Wallenpaupack Area School District, where I enjoyed working with todays youth. Multiple times I was volunteer of the year at the local Headstart. I am well known after being asked to speak at local churches and both social and business groups in the community in order to advocate for charities and disabled individuals.

Shook: I have served on the board of directors for the Chamber of the northern Poconos for over 20 years. I continue to serve on the board of directors for the Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District. I am a member of the Honesdale Harley owners' group. In 2007, my family and I started the Lake Region Community Dock Foundation. This private foundation supports families and individuals in time of crisis. I currently serve on the Workforce Alliance board of directors..

Describe your employment background.

Cramer: I started my own theater production companies in Binghamton, Boston, and NYC. I was a medical assistant at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, a fertility clinic in Manhattan and a waitress anytime I had free time, in every city I lived in. I began a business management career at a mid-sized consulting firm in mid-town Manhattan in '98, then at Bear Stearns and then JP Morgan Chase, before moving back to NEPA full time in 2011. Then I became ED of SEEDS for 6 years before being elected.

Dougherty: Like so many residents in Wayne County I have relied on the hospitality industry to get my start here. I have spent much of my employment working for local businesses, like Cove Haven, Settlers Inn, and most recently Cora’s 1850 Bistro. With part time employment from Woodloch and the local American Legion Post. Locally I also preformed stand up comedy.

Shook: 1986 to 1999 Owned and operated Wallenpaupack Bowling Center.1999 to present Own and operated Lake Region IGA Supermarket

What elected positions, if any, have you previously held?

Cramer: none

Dougherty: I have served for eight years on the Hawley Town Council.

Shook: none

What makes you uniquely qualified for this office?

Cramer: I will continue to work hard every day to do the right thing for the people of Wayne County. I treat everyone I encounter with respect. I often learn from those that see the world differently, and I bring a very strong work ethic, strong values and vast experience to the job. My unique background allows me to add value to almost every aspect of local government and its daily operations.

Dougherty: My family has been living in Wayne county my whole life, I know the area extremely well, and after serving for two terms in our local government I understand the processes, and have the knowledge to make sure things get done. With my background in hospitality both my Seeing-Eye dog, Gritty, and I look forward to serving Wayne County, and bettering it for my family, friends, and preserving it for the next generation.

Shook: My background and experience. I have a common-sense approach to work and life.I'm willing to take risks if the needs are necessary.

List your campaign website and/or social media.

Cramer: You may follow me on Facebook at Cramer4Commissioner. Please vote in your local election! And please vote for me, Jocelyn Cramer for Wayne County Commissioner.

Dougherty: N/A

Shook: Friends of Brian Smith and James Shook

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Wayne county commissioner candidates discuss county's top issues