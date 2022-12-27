Top Japan Bankers See Negative Rates to Stay as BOJ Roils Market

Taiga Uranaka
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Top executives at Japan’s biggest banks are expecting negative interest rates to linger and see little immediate earnings boost after a surprise move by the nation’s central bank pushed lenders’ shares up by 13% last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Earnings won’t enjoy a meaningful lift unless the Bank of Japan scraps negative interest, according to three senior executives, who asked not to be identified discussing central bank policy in public.

But the BOJ is unlikely to immediately raise interest rates - even after a change of governor in April - unless an outsider is chosen to lead the institution, one executive said. It may be difficult for insiders to break with existing policy, the person added.

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg see BOJ veterans as the best choices for the position, with current Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya and former Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso leading the list. The central bank may also risk losing a chance to hike rates if the global economy suffers a sharp slowdown next year, another executive said.

The lukewarm reaction from executives compares with investors and strategists who are growing more bullish on Japan bank stocks, saying the BOJ’s move to allow 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5% is a precursor to a broader policy shift. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees an “increased likelihood,” of abandoning negative interest rates.

Spokespeople for Japan’s second- and third-biggest lenders, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., declined to comment on BOJ policy. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., the nation’s largest bank, also declined to comment.

Shares of Japan’s benchmark index of banking stocks surged 13% last week in the wake of the policy adjustment which caught global financial markets by surprise.

Morgan Stanley strategists upgraded their view on Japanese lenders “as a hedge,” saying the move is positive for bank earnings and valuations as they lifted the sector to overweight from equal weight.

Still, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday stressed that the bank’s latest tweaks on its bond yield control program were not the beginning of an exit of monetary easing, but a way to make it sustainable and run smoothly.

Mizuho estimates it will see a 35 billion yen ($263 million) boost annually in profit from lending and markets operations, if the policy rate is raised to 0% from -0.1% and yields on 5-year and 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.15% and 0.4% respectively, according to an earnings presentation in November. The lender is constantly examining the potential impact of various scenarios, a spokesman for Mizuho said.

Sumitomo Mitsui estimates a 10-basis point increase in the policy rate will increase profit by about 20 billion yen, according to a bank spokesman.

--With assistance from Paul Jackson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Put Masterflex (ETR:MZX) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM...

  • Seven Principles AG's (ETR:T3T1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Seven Principles' (ETR:T3T1) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Possible bearish signals as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders disposed of US$1.9m worth of stock

    Many Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...

  • Micron Has a Strong Balance Sheet but Way Too Much Inventory

    The memory chip industry has been booming for the past few years, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has taken advantage. The company has built up a large pile of cash on its balance sheet, partly the result of record profits and cash flow. Micron had about $12 billion of cash and investments on its balance sheet on Dec. 1, along with roughly $10.3 billion of debt.

  • China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels. After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan. 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

  • Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

    The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom, after a meeting in which they both stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producers and consumers, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. The two ministers also highlighted the need to ensure safe supplies from all energy sources to global markets and noted that the kingdom is "the largest dependable source" of crude oil supplies to Japan and "a reliable partner in this aspect" as well, SPA said.

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

    It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's ( JSE:BCF ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right...

  • Great week for Trifast plc (LON:TRI) institutional investors after losing 57% over the previous year

    A look at the shareholders of Trifast plc ( LON:TRI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysChina’s economy continued to slow in D

  • Next Green Revolution (NGR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Next Green Revolution (NGR) on November 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NGR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. NGR Listing Banner To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/149213_7cfcad847432daab_001full.jpgUtilizing the power of blockchain, Bizmarvel is here to help the w

  • Kyiv residents sing Christmas carols in metro amid air raid alarm

    STORY: Oksana Sobko, 47, coordinator of the Kyiv Kolyada community, said this year they decided to meet in the underground to save carolers in case of an air raid.“Maybe our enemies would like us to sit down and cry over those killed, over what is happening now. But we will carol,” Sobko was holding back tears while talking to people gathered at the metro station."It's just incredible, it's really impossible to describe in words," one of the spectators told Reuters.In the past, Ukrainian Christians mostly celebrated Christmas in early January. This year the holiday is celebrated by many on December 25, as Ukraine's main Orthodox Church has broken with Moscow and turned its face towards the West.Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday.

  • 6 things to check off your tax to-do list before 2022 ends

    The clock is running out to make big tax-saving moves for 2022.

  • Why Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) Could Be Worth Watching

    Stemmer Imaging AG ( ETR:S9I ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • How to Become a Retirement Super Saver

    When it comes to retirement, many Americans remain financially unprepared. A distinct set of Millennial super savers are making serious financial sacrifices to pad their retirement accounts. A recent survey from Principal Financial Group looked closely at the financial habits of millennial savers who are saving 90% or more of the annual contribution limit in their 401(k) plans or are putting at least 15% of their income toward retirement.

  • How much families will pay in extra tax after stealth rises: research

    Middle-class families will be up to £40,000 worse off over the next 10 years, it is estimated, as a result of Jeremy Hunt’s stealth taxes to plug the hole in government finances, research shows.

  • Stocks Buoyed by China Reopening; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation gauge in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Heade

  • BOJ's Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy after shock move

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends. Investors have continued to push up Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control under a new governor when Kuroda's second five-year term comes to a close in April of next year. The shift in attention towards a post-Kuroda era was also evident in comments by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday that a decision on whether to revise Japan's decade-old blueprint for beating deflation will be made after a new BOJ governor is appointed.

  • Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.