Top Kids' Birthday Party Trends for 2019, According to Pinterest

No matter how old your little one is, you'll want to land on a birthday party theme that they're sure to love and guests are bound to enjoy. Once you've picked the theme, you'll want to make sure all the bells and whistles are equally as fun. Think games, decor, and food that's a fit, too.

If you're looking for general inspiration for your kiddo's next birthday celebration, you might want to consider the 2019 trends that Pinterest has already offered a sneak peek on. Their "Pinterest 100" includes a glimpse at top kids' birthday party trends for the coming year. Here's what you'll want to look out for and possibly incorporate into your child's next fête.

1. Countable cakes - Pinterest says that searches for "number cakes" are up 314%, concluding that "number-shaped cakes are on the rise in 2019."

2. Go on a hunt - A scavenger hunt, that is. Pinterest notes that the popular and competitive birthday party activity is growing in popularity, sharing that searches for "birthday scavenger hunt" are up 302%.

3. Charming forest - Fans of fairy tales that take place in enchanted forests will adore this new theme trend. Parents and kids are loving "enchanted forest parties" (searches are up 238%!), incorporating "toadstool chairs, indoor trees, fairy garlands," among other whimsical touches.

4. Nuts for donuts - The frosted pastries are one of the trendiest desserts—which also doubles as decor!—for kids' b-day celebrations at the moment. "People are going nuts for donuts as colorfully edible party displays—raised, old-fashioned, and sprinkled," Pinterest notes. Searches for "donut decor" is up a whopping 748%.