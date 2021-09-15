Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile.

North Korea said Monday it had successfully tested the missile twice over the weekend that it said hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away, a range that is enough to strike all of Japan including U.S. military bases there. It was North Korea’s first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

On Wednesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was expected to ask China to play a more active role in persuading North Korea to return to the nuclear negotiations during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Seoul.

While there are questions about China’s influence on North Korea, Beijing is still North Korea’s last major ally and aid benefactor. More than 90% of North Korea’s trade goes through China, though bilateral trade volume has nosedived since North Korea closed its international borders early last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

During Wednesday’s talks, some observers say Wang would also seek to strengthen ties with South Korea to try to prevent it from titling too much toward the United States amid intense rivalry between the world’s two biggest economies. They say China worry about a U.S. plan to recalibrate its foreign policy toward growing challenges posed by China and Russia following its troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

South Korea has been struggling to strike a balance between the United States and China. It’s a key traditional U.S. ally where about 28,500 American troops are deployed to deter potential aggression from North Korea. But its export-driven economy heavily relies on China, its biggest trading partner.

North Korea’s cruise missile launch isn’t a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that bar North Korea from conducting ballistic missile tests. Some experts say North Korea might have chosen a cruise missile, not a ballistic one, not to put its ally China, a veto-wielding U.N. Security Council member, into a difficult situation.

Experts say North Korea wants greater support from China as its struggling economy has been further slammed by the pandemic-related border shutdowns, U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters.

Wang has also recently traveled to Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan, US, S. Korea urge N. Korea to return to arms talks

    Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting in Tokyo was attended by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi. U.S. envoy Kim said the three countries were open to diplomacy with North Korea “to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies."

  • North Korea tests long-range cruise missile

    North Korea says it tested a new, more sophisticated long-range cruise missile over the weekend. That comes days after the country celebrated the 73rd anniversary of its founding. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins CBSN from Hong Kong with the latest details.

  • State-run news agency claims cruise missiles tested over weekend by North Korea can hit targets 1,500 kilometers away

    North Korea ended a year-long pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of gauging the response posture of new U.S. administrations.

  • EU to outline Brexit trade solutions for N.Ireland this month -diplomats

    The European Commission is expected to outline by the end of September plans that could ease the movement of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland in an effort to ease tensions resulting from Brexit, EU diplomats said. The EU rejected a UK demand to renegotiate the new trading position of the British province. Under the so-called protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving there from the rest of the United Kingdom, in order to preserve an open land border with Ireland, an EU member state.

  • Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

    Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators. The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official.

  • Google Hit With $177M Fine From South Korea for Hampering Rival Android Developers

    Google, whose mobile operating system powers more than 80% of smartphones around the globe, is being accused of using its powerful market position to dominate the competition, Bloomberg reports. South...

  • The dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

    Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial capitals fall to the insurgents like dominoes. The speed and ease of their conquest surprised even the Taliban. - There is an immediate scramble by foreigners and Afghans to leave the country, leading to chaos at the international airport.

  • Aaron Gordon agrees to four-year contract extension with Denver

    Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option for Gordon on the ...

  • Hong Kong's IPO pipeline fills up as Ximalaya, Xintiandi seek to list, helping city catch up with New York in global fundraising race

    Hong Kong's pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) is starting to fill up as more companies emerged from the summer lull to file their listing plans, potentially helping the city catch up with New York in the global race for fundraising. Ximalaya, China's biggest podcasting platform backed by Tencent Holdings, and Xintiandi, the Shanghai commercial property assets of tycoon Vincent Lo Hong sui's Shui On Land, both filed to list in Hong Kong. They are among nearly a dozen firms who have fil

  • 3 ways the California recall will reverberate around the U.S.

    3 ways the California recall will reverberate around the U.S.

  • Philippines' Duterte accused of stifling scrutiny in senate probes

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered members of his cabinet to get his consent before appearing at senate investigations, fuelling accusations from activists and some politicians of an attempt to stifle scrutiny. Duterte gave the directive in a recorded televised address aired on Tuesday after he said senators probing his government's use of more than $1 billion in pandemic https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-health-ministry-says-no-corruption-13-bln-pandemic-funds-2021-08-14funds were using the hearings to further their political ambitions. "I will require every cabinet member to clear with me any invitation, and if I think he will be called...to be harassed, berated...I will not allow (them to attend)," Duterte said.

  • North Korea tested long-range cruise missiles, state media says

    Pyongyang says the new cruise missiles flew 932 miles, landing in North Korea’s territorial waters. Experts say this could be the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capabilities.

  • Gen. Milley feared Trump might launch nuclear attack, made secret calls to China, new book says

    Gen. Mark Milley tried to limit Trump's ability to launch nuclear weapons and called his counterpart in China to offer reassurance, a new book says.

  • Obama, Bush, Clinton join forces with new group helping Afghan evacuees

    The organization, Welcome.US, formally launches Tuesday.

  • Surge in U.S. consumer prices slows in August, CPI shows. Has inflation peaked?

    The cost of living rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and signaled a big surge in inflation this year may have peaked, but Americans probably aren't going to get much relief from higher prices anytime soon.

  • Stop funding coal abroad, NGO group tells top investor Bank of China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Bank of China (BoC), a top global investor in coal- power plants, must end the financing of such projects outside the mainland and support clean and renewable energy instead, an alliance of 35 non-governmental organisations said on Tuesday. The comments, made in an open letter to state-controlled BoC's chairman Liu Liange and signed by groups from 13 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, add to the growing criticism of China for financing coal-fired power stations overseas, especially as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. While China has said that it would respect the right of local communities to decide what sort of energy they needed, the letter, which has been signed by organisations from several Belt and Road countries, indicates growing opposition to coal even in developing nations.

  • SpaceX is about to launch 4 inexperienced civilians into Earth's orbit. Watch it live on Wednesday.

    The Inspiration4 crew members have never been to space. They've only trained for five months. Their spaceship has a new glass dome for the views.

  • State’s electronic verification system catches thousands of drivers without insurance

    The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is going after uninsured drivers with a new system of random checks.

  • Ron DeSantis will fine Florida cities over 'fundamentally wrong' vaccine mandate

    JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday he will issue steep fines on local officials who fire employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is supporting a lawsuit to stop the city of Gainesville from imposing the requirement.

  • Iran's nuclear negotiator replaced by hardliner

    Iran's outgoing nuclear negotiator has been replaced as deputy foreign minister for political affairs by an ultra-hardliner, potentially further complicating efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: It's not yet clear whether the new deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, will play as central a role in nuclear negotiations as his predecessor, Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi was Iran's chief nuclear negotiator since 2013, played a key role in reaching the 2015 deal and comes from the mo