All the top Labor Day appliance deals you can shop right now

Shop major discounts on appliances for Labor Day.

Whether you’re a new homeowner, in the middle of a major renovation or simply looking for a new appliance to make your daily life a little easier, we've got good news: Labor Day is coming up, and Labor Day means a ton of sales. Better still? There are tons of Labor Day appliance sales you can shop right now.

This week, you can get refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, washers, dryers and more at steep discounts from some of our favorite online appliance retailers, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Abt and Wayfair.

Must-have appliances, like the LG WT7900HBA smart washer, one of our favorite top-load washers, are available for steep discounts—ringing up for $1,145.30, $338.70 off its original list price of $1,484. Meanwhile, you can get customer favorites, like the GE JGSS66SELSS slide-in gas range, for $999, 39% off the regular price of $1,648.990. For those products and more, check out our top picks below for the best Labor Day appliances sales you can shop now.

1. Up to 30% off: The Home Depot

Get up to 30% off appliances at Home Depot this Labor Day.

The Home Depot is one of our favorite places to shop for appliances online, and right now you can get some of our favorite items for up to 30% off. Through Wednesday, September 15, you can score discounts on brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Bosch and more with up to 15% off select refrigerators and ranges, up to 20% off select dishwashers and up to 30% off select microwaves.

During the Labor Day sale, you can save $85 on one of our favorite affordable dishwashers, the GE GDP645SYNFS tall tub dishwasher (once $849 and now $764), a dishwasher that's sturdy enough to tackle even the toughest food stains. Meanwhile, you can get the highly rated GE JVM6175SKSS over-the-range microwave in stainless steel finishes for as low as $278, a savings of $141 to $151. (It's even cheaper in white or black at $258, an $81—or 24%—price drop.)

Shop The Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

2. Up to 40% off: Best Buy

Get up to 40% off appliances at Best Buy.

You can save up to $650 on some of our favorite refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges at the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Now through Wednesday, September 14, you can you snag the LG LRFDC2406S refrigerator, one of our favorite counter-depth refrigerators, for $600 off, down to $3,199.99 from its original price of $3,799.99. Another Reviewed favorite is the Samsung DW80R9950UT third-rack dishwasher, which we found can remove 97% of food stains and is currently available for $949.99, a savings of $149.

Shop the Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale

3. Save up to $500: Lowe's

Save up to $500 at the Lowe's Labor Day appliance sale.

Lowe's Labor Day appliance sale is in full swing. Now through Thursday, September 15, you can save up to $500 on select kitchen and laundry room gadgets and get free local delivery when you spend $299 or more on major appliances.

At Reviewed, we've tested tons of washers and dryers, so we're pretty confident when we say that the LG WT7900HBA washer and LG DLEX7900BE dryer can handle even your toughest laundry jobs. The washer and dryer set is one of the best we've ever tested, and you can save $400 on the complete set until September 1. Both machines usually retail for $1,349 each, but, this week, you can snag them for $1,149 each.

Shop the Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale

4. Up to 20% off: Abt

Get this Frigidaire range at ABT for $200 off.

Abt is yet another one of our favorite places to buy appliances online, and, right now, you can score major discounts on some of our top-performing home appliances. For instance, the Whirlpool WRS325SDHZ side-by-side refrigerator, one of the best side-by-side refrigerators we've tested, can be yours for $1,439—a savings of $160 off the original price of $1,599. Not only does this fridge look sharp, it also has three crisper drawers to make food storage a breeze.

If you're in the midst of a kitchen makeover, you can also get our favorite induction range, the Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF induction range, for $200 off, down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. In our testing, this range boiled six cups of water in just a little more than four minutes, making it one of our favorite products for fast and easy cooking.

Shop the Abt Labor Day Appliance Sale

5. Up to 20% off: Appliances Connection

Get up to 20% off at the Appliances Connection Labor Day sale.

With thousands of top-rated appliances at steep discounts, the Appliances Connection Labor Day sale is one you don't want to miss. For a limited time, you can save up to 10% on select refrigerators, ranges, ovens and microwaves, up to 15% on select dishwashers and up to 20% on select washers and dryers. One of the best ranges we've tested, the Samsung NE59J7850WS electric range, is currently available for $1,294.70, a savings of nearly $200. In testing, we especially loved this range for its adjustable dual oven and quick-heating cooktop.

A customer favorite, the Frigidaire FGMV17WNVF microwave, is on sale for just $344.10, a savings of $51.62. With more than 2,000 reviews, this microwave has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from Appliances Connection shoppers, who appreciated the heating sensor, front vent and precise cooking options.

Shop the Appliances Connection Labor Day Appliance Sale

6. Up to 30% off: AJ Madison

Get 30% off appliances at AJ Madison.

The AJ Madison Labor Day sale features some of the best names in appliances, with killer package deals if you're looking to invest in several major home appliances. For instance, you can save more than $1,000 (once $4,926 now $3,887.40) on the four-piece Samsung kitchen appliances package, which includes the RF28R6201SR French door refrigerator, the NE63T8111SS electric range, the DW80N3030US dishwasher and the ME21R7051SS over-the-range microwave.

Shop the AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale

7. Up to 35% off: Sears

Save up to 35% at the Sears Labor Day appliance sale.

Now through Saturday, September 11, you can save big at the Sears Labor Day appliance sale, with discounts up to 35% on select appliances, plus an additional 10% off purchases of $599 or more. Right now, you get get one of our favorite top-freezer refrigerators, the Samsung RT18M6215SG refrigerator, for $899.96, $100.03 off the original list price of $999.99. You can also snag a killer discount on the Frigidaire Gallery FGID2466QF dishwasher, currently down from $669.99 to $602.96, a savings of $67.03. The built-in dishwasher has eight wash cycles and is a Sears customer favorite, with more than 4,300 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Shop the Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale

8. Save up to $650: Wayfair

Save up to $650 on appliances at Wayfair this Labor Day.

Wayfair has some major discounts on appliances just in time for Labor Day. If you're in the market for a new gas range, the GE JGSS66SELSS slide-in gas range, is currently available for 39% off, ringing up at $999, $649.90 below its original list price of $1,648.90. This gas range has nearly 6,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from happy Wayfair buyers. Shoppers appreciated the sleek and modern look and one customer said that this GE range "looks awesome and works great." Another GE favorite, the GE JES1072DMBB microwave, is on sale for less than $100. With roughly 1,300 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this microwave is currently down from $158.99 to just $92.35, a savings of 42% or $66.64.

Shop the Wayfair Labor Day Sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2021: Shop appliance deals at Best Buy, Home Depot and more