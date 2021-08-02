  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top lawmakers call on Biden administration to extend eviction moratorium

Tim Stelloh and Haley Talbot
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top House Democrats called on the Biden administration Sunday to extend the federal eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend after lawmakers failed to extend it themselves.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and other Democratic leaders said the move was a “moral imperative” that the administration needed to act on immediately to stave off the effects of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

“As the CDC doubles down on mask-wearing and vaccination efforts, science and reason demand that they must also extend the moratorium in light of the delta variant,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers, who said the moratorium should continue until October, added that billions of dollars in unspent rental relief money set aside by the American Rescue Plan also needed to be released.

The White House has previously said the administration doesn’t have the power to extend the moratorium. Biden urged state and local governments Friday to immediately disburse unspent funds.

“Every state and local government must get these funds out to ensure we prevent every eviction we can,” he said.

Related:

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spent Friday and Saturday nights camped out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol urging other Democratic members to act on what she called an “eviction emergency.”

"Today, by midnight, if nothing happens, if no other action is taken from the House or the Senate or the administration, 7 million people will be at risk for evictions," she said. "I've been there myself."

Before she entered politics, Bush was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children.

The moratorium was issued last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended twice by the White House — once in March and again in June.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's vaccine passes reveal some pockets of resistance

    Shouts of “Liberty!” have echoed through the streets and squares of Italy and France as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards for normal social activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering in sports stadiums. Leaders in both countries see the cards, dubbed the “Green Pass” in Italy and the “health pass” in France, as necessary to boost vaccination rates and persuade the undecided. Italian Premier Mario Draghi likened the anti-vaccination message from some political leaders to “an appeal to die.”

  • Senators looking to finalize and vote on infrastructure bill

    U.S. senators are expected to finalize and vote for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill aimed at improving the nation's roads, bridges and rails. Christina Ruffini reports.

  • Evictions crisis: Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats cannot blame Republicans

    Progressive is angry her party allowed the clock to run out on renewing measure that lapsed Saturday night Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House and Senate Democrats hold news conference Civilian Climate Corps in Washington on 20 July 2021. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Democrats who control the House of Representatives cannot blame Republicans for a looming crisis over evictions, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, after a federal moratorium lapsed on Saturday night.

  • Watching the COVID Learning Gap Grow in Real Time

    Since the pandemic first forced schools to close, Shalinee Sharma has had a front-row seat to the damage COVID’s fallout would cause to children’s academic growth. Sharma is the CEO and co-founder of Zearn, a nonprofit whose math app is used by one in four elementary-age students in the United States. In this video interview […]

  • California restaurant owners fear bacon may become scarce - or even disappear - as new animal-welfare rules takes affect, reports say

    Bacon prices could rise 60%, meaning a $6 package would jump to about $9.60, when new welfare rules are enforced, AP reported.

  • Ex-Trump Official Warns Unvaccinated Exactly What To Expect From Delta Variant

    Adm. Brett Giroir also had a message for people who think they're protected with natural immunity from a previous infection.

  • Health officials offered vaccines at a Missouri county fair. No one took advantage

    County health officials called the turnout for vaccinations at a Missouri county fair “disappointing.”

  • Baked barnacles, scorched cherries: the disastrous impact of heatwaves on plants and animals

    More than a billion sea creatures across the Pacific north-west perished in this year’s heatwave. And it’s just a taste of what’s to come A dead Chinook salmon floats in the lower Klamath River in Weitchpec, California. Extreme heatwaves are raising water temperatures to levels unlivable for animal life. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP When forecasts foreshadowed the Pacific north-west’s devastating heatwave at the end of June, marine biologist Christopher Harley was alarmed and intrigued. Then cam

  • McMaster, GOP need to get their stories straight on COVID-19, vaccines

    It’s no wonder constituents have doubts when McMaster is telling them that health experts are just making things up, the editorial board writes.

  • Kevin McCarthy: It Will Be ‘Hard Not to Hit’ Nancy Pelosi With Gavel if I Become House Speaker

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked Saturday night that it would be “hard not to hit” Nancy Pelosi with the Speaker of the House’s gavel if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections. The California congressman made the comments at a Republican fundraiser in Tennessee after he was handed an oversized gavel by his Republican colleagues from the state. Audio of his joke was recorded and posted to Twitter by Main Street Nashville reporter Vivian

  • Stimulus checks totaling almost $800 million went to incarcerated people, IRS records show

    Prisoners received a total of $783.5 million in stimulus payments, according to a report. In October, a judge ruled that excluding them was "arbitrary."

  • Sarah Palin hints at Alaska Senate run against Republican Lisa Murkowski

    Former Alaska governor: ‘If God wants me to do it I will’Trump defends ‘just say election was corrupt’ demand Sarah Palin stumps for Georgia’s senate runoff election in Canton on 12 December 2020. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock The former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin has hinted at a run for US Senate. “If God wants me to do it I will,” Palin recently told Ché Ahn, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation movement, according to Right Wing

  • Massive Stimulus Looks Here to Stay as BOE to Echo Fed: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.A week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s still some way to go before stimulus can be reduced, a similar message may come from the Bank of England this Thursday.The rise in coronavirus infections in the wake of the European soccer championship has heightened uncertainty about Britain’s economic recovery -- at least in the short term.The U.K. central bank’s rate-

  • Brian Stelter Slams ‘Sensationalist’ Headlines About COVID-19 Infections Among Vaccinated People

    Brian Stelter says its time for the media to seriously reflect on how it is covering the new surge in COVID-19 cases, criticizing “sensationalist headlines” surrounding vaccinated people getting infected with COVID-19 that don’t provide the proper context. “It is, as so many public health officials have said, a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,'” Stelter said on Sunday during his broadcast’s opening monologue. “So the news coverage needs to reflect that.”But Stelter said that the media, instead, fo

  • Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

    Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard. Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

  • Short ARKK ETF To Bet Against Cathie Wood's Fund

    According to Bloomberg, the Short ARKK ETF would track the inverse performance of Cathie Wood’s $23 billion Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) through swaps. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund would trade under the ticker SARK and charge a 0.75% operating expense. Post-launch, the SARK would be managed by Matt Tuttle, chief executive officer at Tuttle Capital Management LLC. “In sum, as ARKK already represents a long exposure to a basket of unprofitable tech stocks,

  • The TikTok star wounded in a California movie theater shooting has died of his injuries

    Anthony Barajas, a famous TikTok personality with nearly 1 million followers, was shot in an "unprovoked attack" while on a date at a movie theater.

  • Face The Nation: Kashkari, Alroy-Preis, Gottlieb

    Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Delta variant's effect on the economy, worldwide COVID vaccines, and Israel's booster shots.

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.