Top lawyer suing YDC says $100M fund for victims isn't enough

Apr. 7—CONCORD — The lead lawyer for nearly 500 victims of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center said he would recommend his clients refuse to bring their claims to an independent administrator rather than sue for damages unless lawmakers make significant changes to a House-passed bill.

David Vicinanzo told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that a proposed $100 million compensation fund in HB 1677 was not "victim friendly."

"I also respectfully disagree that we have come far enough with this legislation," Vicinanzo said. "I do not believe it is a trauma-informed or victim-friendly bill."

The three changes the attorney lobbied for were:

—Removing the requirement that victims give up their right to later sue in court before entering into mediation proceedings before the administrator.

—Adding emotional abuse damages to damages that could be awarded, limited now to sexual abuse and physical abuse.

—Raising the cap of $1.5 million per claim to at least three times that. Vicinanzo also was critical of a $150,000 proposed cap for physical abuse, significantly less than a damages cap that already exists in current law for other claims against the state.

Vicinanzo choked up while speaking of a new client who said he was severely beaten 25 times a year from the time he entered YDC at 11 until he got out at 18.

"That's not a $150,000 case, and there is no way I would recommend to him that he enter this process when the state is trying to low-ball and devalue his claim," Vicinanzo said. "It's another form of dehumanization. Those caps have to be raised."

House rejected higher caps

Now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, the YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged either with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

While the cases go back as far as 1963, Vicinanzo said most of them took place during the 1990s.

"I apologize for the emotion, but I have a hard time separating myself from the suffering that I am witnessing every day," said Vicinanzo, a former federal prosecutor.

Last month, the House endorsed this bill on a voice vote after it narrowly rejected raising these damages caps and adding emotional abuse to the list of eligible claims.

Attorney General John Formella told the panel he remains open to further changes, but the bill as written is still "historic."

"We will make every effort to design a process in a way that is fair .... to bring some compensation to the victims of these crimes while balancing our need to be good stewards of public dollars," he said.

Formella said the House-passed version would permit the vast majority of the 446 individuals who brought civil lawsuit claims to seek some recovery for damages.

"I really do believe that passing this bill in some form is the right thing to do. It's the right thing for the victims. It's the right thing for the state," he said.

Bid to expand definition

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence sought another change — an expansion of the definition of sexual abuse to include incidents in which there was no sexual contact or penetration.

"We heard from victims who were subjected to acts of sexual harassment, human trafficking, lewdness and indecent exposure," said Amanda Grady Sexton, the director of public affairs for the coalition, in a letter to the committee.

"Victims shared with us that employees of YDC/Sununu Center would expose their genitals in front of them and threaten sexual abuse."

Grady Sexton wrote that other victims said they were often forced to shower with other children for the sexual gratification of a YDC employee who was watching.

Marissa Chase of the New Hampshire Association for Justice praised the AG's office for improving the bill.

As first proposed, the administrator would be positioned under the AG's office. That person will instead work within the state Administrative Office of the Courts.

If the AG and lawyers for the victims can't agree on a choice of administrator, the Supreme Court would make the pick from a list of qualified candidates.

The amended bill also doubled to two years the window for filing these claims, which would end Dec. 31, 2024.

Chase said this would be the first settlement system for a specific group of victims started with a state law. All others across the country have sprung up from court rulings.

"There is a lot of responsibility riding on the state of New Hampshire to get it right," Chase said.

Chase also urged the Senate to ensure that the victims aren't taxed on their awards.

Former rep: Not state's fault

Daniel McGuire of Granite State Taxpayers "reluctantly" supported the bill but argued abhorrent individuals, not the state, were at fault for the atrocities.

"It occurred at the hands of dozen or so criminal pedophiles or sadists who were trusted by the state to do a difficult job but abused that trust," said McGuire, a former House member.

"This bill creates another 1.4 million victims, and that is the residents of the state who are forced to cough up $100 million to pay for the damages caused by these criminals."

Many speakers disagreed with McGuire's view, concluding the state was ultimately responsible for what took place.

"The state of New Hampshire cannot erase the horrendous abuse that occurred at their facilities, but the creation of a trauma-informed settlement process is an important step towards acknowledging the extraordinary harm inflicted on youth under the state's care," Grady Sexton said.

