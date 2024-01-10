Top legislature won't back near-total abortion ban or end to universal voting by mail

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s House and Senate leaders are throwing cold water on headline-grabbing bills that would eliminate no-excuse mail voting and impose a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape and incest.

The proposals are unlikely to succeed during the 60-day session that started Tuesday without their support.

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said they don’t want to significantly scale back mail-in voting or further restrict abortion.

“We have a lot of elderly people who like the vote-by-mail process,” said Passidomo, R-Naples.

A bill ( SB 1752) by state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, seeks to re-establish old absentee ballot rules. To vote by mail, Floridians would have to sign a certificate swearing they have a reason for voting absentee, such as an illness or disability, and face being charged with a felony if they lied about it.

Ingoglia, a former chairman of the Florida GOP, said that he thought it was “time to go back to basics” and casting an in-person ballot was the safest way of voting.

But Renner, R-Palm Coast, said he didn’t see a need to end no-excuse mail-in voting.

“I am not looking to recede from the easier-to-vote piece,” he said. “I would rather look at let’s just make sure we have got the controls in place to make sure it is still harder to cheat.”

Another bill ( HB 1519 ) by state Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, would ban nearly all abortions. It would only allow the procedure to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. The bill states that “a person exists from the moment of fertilization.”

Last year, Florida lawmakers approved a six-week abortion ban that includes exceptions for rape and incest up until 15 weeks of pregnancy. That law will go into effect if the Florida Supreme Court upholds a 15-week abortion ban approved by the Legislature in 2022.

Both Passidomo and Renner said they don’t support going further than the six-week ban passed last year.

“Culturally, I just don’t believe we’re at a place where we are ready to take that step,” Renner said. “In a perfect world, I would love to see there be no abortions. We live in a fallen world, not a perfect world.”

Voters could have a say on the issue in the November election. The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 7 on a proposed ballot initiative that would protect abortion rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address on Tuesday also didn’t call for action on mail voting and abortion. He said Florida had “protected the sanctity of life,” but he did not use the word abortion in his speech.

It’s not surprising the abortion and mail voting bills are failing to gain traction, said Michael Binder, a political science professor at the University of North Florida.

“This is an election year, so you tend to see less of the crazy, headline-grabbing issues that we saw last time,” he said.

Restricting mail voting would affect many Republican voters, and Florida’s six-week abortion ban is already among the most restrictive in the country, Binder said.

Last year, Florida lawmakers passed a slate of conservative priorities, including permitless carry gun legislation, universal school vouchers and an illegal immigration crackdown.

____