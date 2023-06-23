Top lieutenant in New Bedford-area fentanyl ring sentenced to state prison

FALL RIVER — Another of the top lieutenants in the Orlando Badillo fentanyl-distribution ring - which was dismantled in 2019 after a year-long multi-agency investigation led by Bristol County DA Thomas M. Quinn III’s office - was sentenced to prison last week.

Kelly Rodrigues, 43, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last Friday to indictments charging her with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy, according to a press release.

Rodrigues was one of the organization's distributors and was a close confidant of the drug ring’s leader.

Rodrigues was sentenced by Judge Raffi Yessayan to serve four to six-and-a-half years in state prison. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Steve Butts, who also coordinated the investigation, dubbed “Operation Ghost.”

In June of 2018, a Dartmouth Police Dept. detective and a Massachusetts State Police Trooper from DA Quinn’s State Police Drug Unit developed credible information that Orlando Badillo was operating a large-scale fentanyl Drug Trafficking Organization throughout the greater New Bedford area, according to the release.

This information sparked “Operation Ghost,” a year-long multi-agency effort to stop the trafficking ring. As their investigation progressed, other local and federal law enforcement agencies joined the probe, including New Bedford Police, DEA, Homeland Security and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

In March of 2019, a Superior Court judge authorized investigators to lawfully intercept the cell phone conversations and text messages going to and from the cell phones used by Badillo and other top members of his organization, according to the release.

Between March 5, 2019 and April 30, 2019, investigators gathered additional evidence, via the wiretap, that explained in detail the intricate workings of the Badillo Drug Trafficking Organization and confirmed the roles played by the various members of the organization.

During the wiretap, investigators intercepted numerous calls between Badillo and the defendant, wherein he would consult with her about the illegal enterprise and seek her advice on problems that had arisen with other members of the organization, according to the release.

The conspiracy indictments relate to several calls and text messages between the defendant and other members of the organization wherein they discuss the general operation of the fentanyl trafficking business and set up distribution to various customers.

The trafficking in fentanyl indictment relates to a March 16, 2019 incident where the defendant sold a large quantity of fentanyl to one of the organization's customers.

And the illegal distribution indictment relates to the April 30, 2019 execution of a search warrant at her Myrtle Street home. During the search, investigators seized five grams of fentanyl and more than $3,000 in cash.The defendant has a five-page criminal record, dating back to 1992 and has been convicted of distributing heroin on at least two prior occasions.

“The defendant was a close confidant of Orlando Badillo, who headed up the fentanyl distribution ring. She was deeply involved in the organization’s day-to-day business, trafficked fentanyl and has a history of drug distribution convictions. The state prison sentence was warranted,” Quinn said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Member of New Bedford fentanyl-distribution ring gets prison sentence