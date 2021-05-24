Top MAGA ally under fire for ‘squishiness’ on Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Caputo
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During Jane Timken’s tenure as Ohio’s GOP chair, Donald Trump won the one-time bellwether state by a whopping 8 percentage points. She put 150,000 miles on her car driving to the state’s 88 counties as a surrogate for the president. And she raised a total of $5 million for his two campaigns.

But that sterling record of MAGA support might not be enough to guarantee the former president’s support in her bid for the GOP Senate nomination. Timken’s sin? In her capacity as state party chair, she failed to immediately condemn home-state Republican congressman, Anthony Gonzalez, for voting to impeach Trump in response to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

At the time, Timken said the congressman had a “rational reason why he voted that way. I think he’s an effective legislator, and he’s a very good person.”

That statement is proving costly. In a Republican Party where a candidate’s viability is measured in degrees of fealty to the former president, the crowded field of primary opponents is insisting Timken has failed a key test.

Days after entering the Senate race in February, Timken changed gears and called on Gonzalez to resign. But despite that — and despite calling both Trump impeachments a “sham” — Timken’s foes and two dozen conservative activists penned an open letter this weekend to the state Republican Party that called on primary voters to reject her candidacy.

“Timken is everything that President Trump stood against: politicians who say one thing and do another,” read the letter, a hard copy of which was also sent to Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Timken defended Anthony Gonzalez's vote to impeach President Trump, then called for his resignation the moment it became politically toxic for her to stand with Gonzalez.”

The letter, signed by many supporters of Josh Mandel — who ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2012 and made a brief Senate run in 2018 — was drafted as Timken’s campaign began door-knocking, advertising and racking up endorsements from the state GOP’s 66-member central committee. She currently has support from 38 of them, six shy of the total needed to force a committee vote to issue a formal state party endorsement.

The focus on Gonzalez has ramped up as Timken critics have grown increasingly concerned that Trump might wade into the race and endorse her — which would make her virtually unbeatable in the primary. While the letter was designed to remind MAGA supporters of Timken’s initial position on Gonzalez, it was also meant to highlight her heresy to a primary of one — Trump.

Trump’s outsize role was underscored two months ago when he hosted what was referred to as a “Hunger Games” exercise, forcing Timken, Mandel, technology company executive Bernie Moreno and investment banker Mike Gibbons to sit at the same table and make their case for the Senate nomination in his presence at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The Senate contenders were there for a fundraiser for Gonzalez’s congressional opponent — a cause Trump has championed.

At the meeting, Trump reminded Timken — who served one term as his handpicked state party chair — that she didn’t initially condemn Gonzalez for his impeachment vote.

“On the merits, he should’ve endorsed her already. She was nothing but completely loyal and supportive of him, and she was doing her job as party chair. But that’s not good enough. It’s not about doing your job. It’s about being loyal to him 100 percent all the time,” said Doug Preisse, a veteran Republican strategist in the state.

“This is different from what Ronald Reagan said, which is that someone who is with you 80 percent of the time is not your enemy, they’re your friend,” he said.

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesperson, said the former president has no plans right now to endorse in Ohio.

“It’s still too early,” Miller said. “There might be that goal of appealing to the primary of one. But that person sees multiple candidates with strong pathways to victory.”

One Republican who is neutral in the Senate race and has discussed it with Trump said the letter “would seem effective in slowing down an endorsement” from Trump. The Republican said that the letter-writers are not just doing Mandel a favor, but “are also doing the whole field a favor.”

Timken’s campaign has fired back at Mandel for doing too little to help Trump after essentially disappearing from public life once Mandel dropped out of the 2018 Senate race. A Mandel spokesperson said he had fundraised for Trump and advocated for him among Jewish and military voters — and that Timken’s “disloyalty and squishiness have consequences.”

Others in the field are also contending with their own Trump loyalty issues. Moreno called Trump a “maniac” in 2016 and refused to say in a 2019 TV interview whether he supported Trump. Yet another candidate, best-selling author J.D. Vance, trashed Trump in 2016 but drifted back into the Trump fold.

“While Jane fought tirelessly for the Trump agenda,” said a Timken spokesperson, “other candidates are now trying to overcompensate because they either didn’t vote for President Trump, publicly trashed President Trump and belittled his supporters, or were totally MIA with their head in the sand now trying to play pretend.”

Beth Hansen, a veteran Republican strategist in Ohio, thinks the hit will be survivable for Timken, but acknowledged its resonance.

“She has done so much for Donald Trump that most people will be able to get beyond this,” Hansen said. “It will influence some people, but not enough to make up for the margin of victory.”

One of the Mandel backers who signed the open letter to the state party and Trump, Thea Shoemake, pointed out that the letter lays out myriad reasons to oppose Timken. Still, the Gonzalez episode might be enough on its own.

“She said there was a ‘rational reason’ to vote for impeachment but there wasn’t,” Shoemake said. “That impeachment was a shame. You can’t draw a line from it to the U.S. Constitution.”

Ohio Republicans “want someone consistent and who does not put their finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Court action seeks probe of Trump’s Scottish golf course buys

    The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals. Avaaz, a global human rights group, filed a petition in Scotland’s highest court seeking a judicial review of the Scottish Parliament's 89-to-32 vote against issuing an "unexplained wealth order" to Trump’s business. The proposed order sought details on the source of the money the Trump Organization used to buy the courses in 2006 and 2014.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and in a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Woman who spat and cursed at KFC manager gets probation

    A patron at fast-food chain KFC who spat and cursed at a service manager last year because she was upset after waiting six minutes for her order was on Monday (24 May) sentenced to nine months of probation.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Ivanka Trump Is Taking a Move From Father Donald Trump's Playbook in Inauguration Legal Case

    As Donald Trump works his way through a series of legal cases after leaving the White House in January, several of his adult children, including Ivanka Trump, are also finding themselves involved due to their association with the Trump Organization. In one particular case regarding the misuse of inaugural funds back in 2017, Ivanka conveniently […]

  • Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

    The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof's case, is not part of the panel.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Supreme Court decisions on abortion and guns could shake up 2022 election

    Democrats say gutting Roe v. Wade and rejecting gun limits would awaken their base, which tends to snooze during midterm races when they have the White House.

  • Lori Loughlin & Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are Finding It Hard to Let Go of Their Privilege Post-College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to find a way to move forward now that they’ve both completed their prison sentences after their roles in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star has paid her $150,000 fine and finished up her community service work while the fashion designer paid his $250,000 […]

  • Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After "Childish" Larsa Pippen Drama

    NBA player Malik Beasley publicly apologized to Montana Yao, the mother of his 2-year-old son, following his attention-grabbing romance with Larsa Pippen. See his contrite post.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Frito-Lay is embroiled in drama amid explosive revelations that the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos - which is the subject of an upcoming film - is false

    Frito-Lay has made conflicting statements regarding the origin of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which former exec Richard Montañez claims to have created.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • Monica Lewinsky posts 'epic' response to tweet asking, 'What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?'

    The anti-bullying activist and public figure answered with a perfect emoji.

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 149 arrested

    A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest nearly 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. The massive gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app from a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited anyone to his birthday party by Huntington Beach's fire pits Saturday night, The Orange County Register reported Sunday. At least 400 people showed up to a pre-party Friday evening around a lifeguard tower, police Lt. Brian Smith said.

  • John Oliver tricks local news stations into promoting fake sexual enhancement blanket

    After the segments aired on local stations promoting the fake product, larger media outlets were duped into reporting on it.

  • 'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifah Posts Heartfelt Instagram After Season 2 Announcement

    We're loving this news. 🙌