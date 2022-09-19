Top manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Vanguard is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Davide Barbuscia
·3 min read

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on Monday hit their highest level since 2011, continuing a trend that has put bonds in the midst of their worst year ever as the Federal Reserve rolls out massive rate hikes to fight surging inflation. Markets broadly expect the central bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday after already delivering 225 basis points in tightening this year.

Portfolio managers at Vanguard, however, believe that Treasuries have already seen the worst of their declines and the Fed is likely to pull back on its monetary policy tightening if growth begins to slide sharply. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm manages around $7.3 trillion in assets.

"The more aggressive the Fed goes, the closer it brings us to a hard-landing scenario. And we know what happens in a hard landing: there's going to be a quick pivot ... and at that point clearly bonds start performing again," said John Madziyire, senior portfolio manager and head of U.S. Treasuries and TIPS at Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

He said Vanguard has been reducing exposure to lower-quality credits recently, amid expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

"If you're positioning for that, you obviously want to be tilted more defensively ... And that by definition means you're leaning more towards Treasuries."

Past rate hiking cycles have shown that yields reached their peaks before the Fed’s final two increases, or three-to six months before the cycle was over, Madziyire said.

"As long as … you have your scenarios of what the potential tail risks are and you're willing to hold that position into that tail risk, you know you will at some point be right," he said.

GRAPHIC: Fed funds and 10-year yields https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnkxdjvq/Pasted%20image%201663602059968.png

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said price pressure can be lowered without a sharp economic slowdown. He has also emphasized, however, that the central bank will be relentless in its fight to stamp out inflation.

Expectations for the so-called terminal rate have shifted higher after U.S. consumer price data showed inflation remained robust last month.

Fed funds futures' traders expect interest rates to keep climbing to a high of around 4.4% next March, over 200 basis points higher than the current benchmark overnight interest rate. That compared with 3.8% earlier this month.

Madziyire emphasized that investors “should be willing to stomach a bit of a loss,” since accurately timing the Fed’s pivot will be difficult.

"Timing the market is close to impossible ... but what you try to do is try to figure out when you're getting closer to the end and then positioning for that," he said.

At the same time, the income earned from higher yields can also help blunt losses if bond prices fall further than expected, he said.

"Even if 10-year yields go 10 basis points higher than you would expect in the worst case, relative to the amount of yield you're picking up you're going to make your money back as yields are so attractive," he said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Ralph Lauren Targets Operating Margins of at Least 15% by 2025

    The luxury retailer reiterates its fiscal 2023 guidance ahead of its first investor day in four years.

  • 3 Silver ETFs for Q4 2022

    Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closely track the price of silver and are generally more liquid than owning the precious metal itself. Like other precious metals, silver tends to be favored by investors seeking a hedge against inflation or a safe haven in times of market turmoil.

  • U.S. states ask appeals court to reinstate Facebook lawsuit

    A big group of U.S. states, led by New York, argued to an appeals court Monday that it should reinstate an antitrust lawsuit against Meta's Facebook because of ongoing harm from the company's actions and because the states had not waited too long to file their complaint. Barbara Underwood, solicitor general of New York which led the group that consists of 46 states, Guam and District of Columbia, said that it was wrong to treat states like a class action and put a limit on when they can sue. She said that Facebook's actions harmed the economy and the marketplace.

  • US 10-Year Yield Rises to 3.5% for First Time Since 2011

    (Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury yield briefly rose above 3.50% for the first time since 2011 on Monday, with the bond market extending its bearish run ahead of another jumbo rate hike expected this week by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fl

  • As his phony Manchester United “Deal” dominates headlines, Musk’s next play goes almost unnoticed.

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent $44 billion attempt to purchase Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) captured the front page daily in recent months. As the deal fell through, however, Musk on...

  • Marketview: Rates, rates, rates

    Interest rate decisions from the Fed, People's Bank of China, and Bank of Japan - the week ahead doesn't get much bigger than that, and it couldn't be coming at a more critical time for Asian and world markets. It's not just the levels many key bond yields and exchange rates find themselves at, it is how fast they have gotten there. Six weeks ago the two-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 2.80%.

  • Marc Lore-backed sports stock market app ‘where Robinhood meets DraftKings,’ Mojo CEO says

    Mojo Co-Founder and CEO Vinit Bharara joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Marc Lore and A-Rod-backed sports stock market app, investing in athletes, and the outlook for expansion.

  • UK Regulator Issues Warning on Crypto’s FTX to Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllThe UK’s Financial Conduct Authority published a warning to consumers about Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX, saying it isn’t authorized by the regulator to offer financial services or products in the country.Th

  • Treasury yields jump before Fed meeting, stocks rebound

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest in more than a decade on Monday and shares rebounded despite the message that the Federal Reserve means business tackling inflation ahead of another likely hefty interest rate hike this week. The higher rate helped strengthen the dollar and weaken gold prices as other central banks also are expected to hike rates this week. Markets started to get the message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole banking symposium in August, but then investors remained in denial until it became clear inflation was stubbornly high, said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc in New York.

  • Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after leaving Puerto Rico mostly without power

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo (Reuters) -Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday and Puerto Rico braced for another day of heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding, a U.S. government agency said, one day after the island was hit by a widespread power outage. The Dominican Republic is being battered with "extremely heavy rainfall" and winds as strong as 90 miles per hour, Eric Blake of the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, as storm conditions in Puerto Rico begin to subside. Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, five years after the U.S. Caribbean territory was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

  • Stagflation Is an Exaggeration. It's FedEx You Should Worry About

    Here's what I see with Fed action ahead and why I'm not so worried about stagflation -- unless we really mess things up.

  • Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites

    Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough. Several jumbo rate hikes later, some now fear the Fed will plunge the economy into recession by tightening monetary policy too quickly. With markets reeling from last week’s robust inflation number, interest rate futures late Friday were pricing in a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 basis points at its Sept 21 meeting.

  • The mighty dollar may be about to crack, says this strategist, who offers stocks to watch on either side.

    Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI’s chief equity and quantitative strategist, expect the mighty U.S. dollar to "continue to temper its strength" thanks to the Fed.

  • $1.5 Million Earns This Much Annually

    Whether you're saving to retire, or have just come into a nice windfall, knowing where to put your money to grow it is essential. There are multiple ways money can build interest, but how much interest does $1.5 million earn per … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $1.5 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Falls As 10-Year Treasury Yield Surges Ahead Of Fed Meeting

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, as the 10-year Treasury yield surged to hit an 11-year high ahead of the Fed meeting.

  • Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck. As the auto industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.

  • What to expect from Salesforce at the 20th Dreamforce

    Salesforce's 20th annual Dreamforce spectacle kicks off this week, and Wall Street is looking for some big numbers to be shared.

  • Tech's record-breaking buybacks matter for investors — here's why

    Big Tech's big buybacks are hitting new highs. Here's what that means for investors.

  • U.S. is ‘in a much better place’ post-pandemic, HHS Secretary says

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani and Akiko Fujita explain the latest on COVID-19 deaths, President Biden's declaration that the pandemic is over, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra commenting on the U.S. health strategy at this point.&nbsp;

  • A $2,000 Bonus for Opening a New Bank Account? It Exists, and Here’s the Deal With It.

    Besides opening the account, you might also have to arrange direct deposits ranging from hundreds to potentially thousands of dollars per month and minimum balance requirements are common, too.