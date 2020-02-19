The top Marine officer thinks the Corps needs to be more unpredictable and that it needs the 'lightning carrier' to do it

US Marine Corps/Cpl. Mark A. Lowe II

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger believes the force needs to be more unpredictable and more dispersed in order to deter adversaries in the Pacific.

The "lightning carrier" concept that the Corps has been testing is one way to do that, Berger said this month, but it may also require new ships.

The Marine Corps wants to overhaul its force to prepare to be more dispersed and more flexible to deter and, if need be, take on China's growing military in the Pacific.

"China has moved out to sea, and they have long-range weapons and a lot of them," Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said February 11 at a Amphibious Warship Industrial Base Coalition event on Capitol Hill.

"Those two things have changed the game," Berger added. "Take those away, in other words, we could keep operating with dominance everywhere we wanted to, as we have. We cannot do that. We can't get stuck in old things. We are being challenged everywhere."

Since taking over in summer 2019, Berger has called for a shift from a force suited for fighting insurgencies to one that can square off with China across the Pacific.

Thirteen US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aboard amphibious assault ship USS America, October 8, 2019. More

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Chad Swysgood

What Berger has outlined is a lighter, more mobile force that can operate in small units on Pacific islands. But the amphibious force that will support those units is not where it needs to be, Berger said last week.

That may mean the Corps needs new ships in the future, but, he said, it also needs to make better use of its current assets, which is where the "lightning carrier" — an amphibious assault ship decked out with 16 to 20 F-35B stealth fighters — comes in.

"I'm in favor of things like the lightning carrier concept because I believe we need to tactically and operationally be ... unpredictable," Berger said. "We've been sending out every [amphibious ready group] and [Marine Expeditionary Unit] looking mirror-image for 20 years. We need to change that."

"You would like to see one of those big decks one time go out with two squadrons of F-35s and next time fully loaded with MV-22s and another MEU with a 50-50 combo. Now that's how you become unpredictable. How do you defend against that?" Berger added.

'A force multiplier'

The USS Wasp with a heavy F-35 configuration. More

US Navy/USS Wasp/Facebook

The lightning carrier's non-traditional configuration is "a force multiplier," the Corps said in its 2017 aviation plan.

In his commandant's planning guidance issued in July, Berger said the Corps would "consider employment models of the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/MEU other than the traditional three-ship model" and that he saw "potential in the 'Lightning Carrier' concept," based on Wasp-class landing helicopter dock ships and the newer America-class amphibious assault ships.

The USS Wasp exercised in the South China Sea in spring 2019 with 10 F-35Bs aboard, more than it would normally carry.

In early October, the USS America sailed into the Eastern Pacific with 13 F-35Bs embarked — a first for the America that "signaled the birth of the most lethal, aviation-capable amphibious assault ship to date," the Corps said.

The "lightning carrier" configuration gives the Marine Air-Ground Task Force aviation element "more of a strike mindset with 12 or more jets that give the fleet or MAGTF commander the ability to better influence the enemy at range," Lt. Col. John D. Dirk, a Marine attack squadron commander aboard the America, said at the time.

In late October, then-Navy Secretary Richard Spencer touted the concept as a way to augment the fleet at a time when the Navy is pondering the future of its own carriers.

"You might see us do that in the near future," Spencer said. "We might just launch it out once, just to try it out, put it in a couple of exercises and know that we have it up our sleeve."